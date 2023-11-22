US natgas prices up 1% on surprise storage draw, colder forecasts

By Scott DiSavino

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 1% on Wednesday on a surprise storage withdrawal, forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand than expected over the next two weeks, and as record amounts of gas kept flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 7 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Nov. 17.

That compares with a withdrawal of 60 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 53 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Analysts had projected in a Reuters poll that warmer-than-usual weather last week kept heating demand low enough to allow utilities to add 7 bcf of gas into storage.

EIA released the storage report one day ahead of its usual Thursday schedule due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 2.8 cents, or 1.0%, to $2.874 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 12:16 p.m. EST (1716 GMT).

Before EIA released the storage report, the front-month was unchanged.

On Tuesday, the contract closed at its lowest since Oct. 2 for a second day in a row.

With production at record highs and ample amounts of gas in storage, the futures market is sending signals that some traders have given up hope of seeing winter price spikes from November through March.

The premium of futures for January over December NGZ23-F24 fell to 14 cents per mmBtu, its lowest since October 2022.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 107.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.

Meteorologists projected the weather would swing from warmer than normal now to colder than normal from Nov. 24-Dec. 1 before turning warmer than normal again from Dec. 3-7.

With colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would jump from 112.8 bcfd this week to 130.5 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.3 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $14 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $16 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Nov 17 Actual Week ended Nov 10 Actual Year ago Nov 17 Five-year average Nov 17

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -7 +60 -60 -53

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,826 3,833 3,575 3,577

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 7.0% 5.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.85 2.85 6.43 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 14.15 13.96 35.88 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 16.47 17.13 28.37 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 352 347 343 319 337 U.S. GFS CDDs 4 5 7 8 6 U.S. GFS TDDs 356 352 350 327 343 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 107.6 108.1 108.5 101.6 94.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.3 7.8 8.5 9.8 8.3 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 115.9 115.9 116.9 111.4 102.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 3.1 3.0 3.1 3.4 2.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 5.3 6.1 5.6 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 14.4 14.4 14.4 11.8 7.9 U.S. Commercial 10.6 11.4 15.8 14.6 11.7 U.S. Residential 15.5 17.2 25.9 23.8 17.5 U.S. Power Plant 31.8 29.8 31.6 29.9 27.5 U.S. Industrial 23.3 23.7 25.3 24.8 24.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.3 5.3 5.4 5.3 5.2 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.4 2.4 2.8 2.4 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 88.9 90.1 107.0 100.9 88.6 Total U.S. Demand 112.4 112.8 130.5 121.7 104.7 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 84 84 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 82 82 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 82 83 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 24 Week ended Nov 17 Week ended Nov 10 Week ended Nov 3 Week ended Oct 27 Wind 5 9 11 11 14 Solar 3 3 4 4 4 Hydro 6 6 5 5 5 Other 2 2 2 1 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 43 42 41 40 40 Coal 17 17 16 19 16 Nuclear 24 21 20 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.63 2.49 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.30 2.32 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.41 5.82 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.16 2.21 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.42 2.35

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.70 3.04

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.85 5.79

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.32 2.07

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.73 1.75

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 37.50 47.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 36.50 47.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 28.75 20.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 76.33 76.33

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 50.75 50.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 44.50 50.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alexander Smith and David Gregorio)

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alexander Smith and David Gregorio)

