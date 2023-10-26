US natgas prices up 1% on smaller-than-expected storage build

Adds EIA storage report, latest prices
Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 1% to a one-week high on a smaller-than-expected storage build and forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 74 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Oct. 20.
That was smaller than the 80-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 61 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 66 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Analysts noted the increase was still bigger than normal for this time of year because mild weather last week kept heating demand low.
On its second-to-last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 4.2 cents, or 1.4%, to $3.052 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:37 a.m. EDT (1437 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Oct. 17.
Before the EIA released the report, the front-month was up about 0.5%.
The December NGZ23 future, which will soon be the front-month, was up about 7 cents to around $3.45 per mmBtu.
That put the front-month up for a fourth day in a row and kept it over the psychological round number of $3 per mmBtu, where lots of put and call options were still open, ahead of the November options expiration on Thursday and the November front-month expiration on Friday.
With almost twice as many $3 November puts outstanding (34,010 contracts) versus $3 November calls (19,735 contracts), according to data from the NYMEX, analysts said the firms that sold those options had more reasons to want the November front-month to close over $3 per mmBtu when those options expire on Thursday (keeping those puts out of the money) than under $3 (putting the calls into the money).
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to an average of 103.9 bcfd so far in October, up from 102.6 bcfd in September and a record high of 103.1 bcfd in July.
Even though temperatures in the Lower 48 will average near normal through Nov. 10, meteorologists noted the weather was turning seasonally cooler and will be much colder than normal from Oct. 29 to Nov 2.
But that extreme cold will only hit parts of the country, with Denver expected to see snow and highs of just 30 degrees Fahrenheit (-1 degree Celsius) on Sunday, while temperatures in New York will reach 80 F (27 C) on Saturday, according to meteorologists at AccuWeather. That compares with normal highs of 60 F (16 C) in New York and 63 F (17 C) in Denver for this time of year.
LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 97.8 bcfd this week to 107.3 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.
Pipeline exports to Mexico slid to an average of 6.9 bcfd so far in October, down from a monthly record high of 7.2 bcfd in September.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants rose to 13.6 bcfd so far in October, up from 12.6 bcfd in September. That compares with a record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.
|
Week ended Oct 20 Actual
Week ended Oct 13
Actual
Year ago Oct 20
Five-year average
Oct 20
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
74
97
61
66
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,700
3,626
3,387
3,517
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
5.2%
5.1%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.01
3.01
6.08
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
15.39
15.76
38.37
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
17.96
18.84
32.98
34.11
8.95
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
209
197
124
184
208
U.S. GFS CDDs
26
27
25
29
22
U.S. GFS TDDs
235
224
149
203
230
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
104.5
104.8
105.1
99.4
93.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.9
6.6
6.2
8.2
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
111.5
111.4
111.3
107.6
101.0
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.4
1.5
1.5
2.4
2.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.7
6.9
7.0
5.5
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
14.2
13.8
13.6
11.5
7.1
U.S. Commercial
6.8
6.6
10.0
7.8
7.0
U.S. Residential
7.8
7.4
14.1
9.9
7.5
U.S. Power Plant
30.5
32.2
29.7
28.3
30.1
U.S. Industrial
22.6
22.1
23.8
22.7
22.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.1
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.0
2.3
2.0
2.0
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
75.0
75.6
85.2
76.0
73.9
Total U.S. Demand
97.4
97.8
107.3
95.4
88.8
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
92
93
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
89
89
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
89
88
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Oct 27
Week ended Oct 20
Week ended Oct 13
Week ended Oct 6
Week ended Sep 29
Wind
15
10
10
11
8
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
5
5
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
42
41
42
44
Coal
16
17
16
16
17
Nuclear
19
20
21
19
20
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.86
2.85
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.23
1.30
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.73
6.71
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.12
1.24
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.04
1.98
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.27
1.39
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.19
6.02
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.22
0.44
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.79
1.79
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
38.500
31.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
35.75
34.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
35.25
45.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
240.00
135.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
42.25
43.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
43.50
46.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
