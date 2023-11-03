US natgas prices up 1% on record LNG exports, seasonally cooler weather

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% on Friday with seasonally colder weather coming in mid-November and as the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants rose to near-record highs.
Even though the weather is turning colder with the coming of winter, meteorologists projected temperatures would remain higher than normal through mid-November, keeping heating demand lower than usual for this time of year.
In addition, traders noted that record output and ample amounts of gas in storage were also capping any futures price gains. There was currently about 6% more gas in storage than usual for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 2.6 cents, or 0.8%, to $3.498 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:14 a.m. EDT (1114 GMT).
That price increase pushed the front-month back into technically overbought territory, with a relative strength index over 70, for the fourth time in five days.
For the week, the contract was up about 11% after gaining about 9% last week.
The premium of January futures over December NGZ23-F24, meanwhile, rose to a record high of 28 cents per mmBtu, which could encourage some speculators to leave gas in storage for longer in hopes of higher prices later in the winter. Utilities, however, will start to pull gas from storage in mid to late November as daily heating demand for the fuel starts to exceed production.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 106.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.
On a daily basis, output hit an all-time high of 107.6 bcfd on Thursday.
Meteorologists projected the weather would remain mostly warmer than normal through Nov. 18.
LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would drop from 109.9 bcfd this week to 101.3 bcfd next week as milder weather cuts heating demand before jumping to 108.9 bcfd as seasonally colder weather boosts heating use. The forecasts for this week and next were similar to LSEG's outlook on Thursday.
Pipeline exports to Mexico slid to an average of 5.9 bcfd so far in November, down from 6.5 bcfd in October and a record 7.0 bcfd in August.
Analysts, however, expect U.S. exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into LNG for export in November.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.7 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a record 14.0 bcfd in April.
|
Week ended Nov 3 Forecast
Week ended Oct 27
Actual
Year ago Nov 3
Five-year average
Nov 3
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
21
79
83
36
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,800
3,779
3,569
3,610
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
5.3%
5.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.55
3.47
6.43
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
15.39
15.24
35.88
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
17.65
17.66
28.37
34.11
8.95
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
202
201
169
223
248
U.S. GFS CDDs
19
22
25
21
15
U.S. GFS TDDs
221
223
194
244
263
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
104.9
105.5
105.7
99.2
94.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.6
7.6
8.0
8.0
8.3
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
111.4
113.1
113.7
107.2
102.8
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.5
2.0
2.6
2.6
2.9
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.7
6.1
6.4
5.1
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
13.7
14.2
14.3
11.7
7.9
U.S. Commercial
6.6
10.3
8.9
7.8
11.7
U.S. Residential
7.4
14.8
12.2
10.1
17.5
U.S. Power Plant
31.9
31.1
26.9
29.3
27.5
U.S. Industrial
22.1
23.8
22.6
22.5
24.3
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.2
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.3
2.1
2.0
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
75.4
87.7
78.1
77.0
88.6
Total U.S. Demand
97.3
109.9
101.3
96.4
104.7
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
91
93
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
89
90
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
89
90
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Nov 3
Week ended Oct 27
Week ended Oct 20
Week ended Oct 13
Week ended Oct 6
Wind
11
14
10
10
11
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
5
5
5
Other
1
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
40
42
41
42
Coal
19
16
17
16
16
Nuclear
19
19
20
21
19
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.12
3.19
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.70
2.13
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.62
6.10
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.56
1.92
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.54
2.74
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.83
2.90
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.40
7.38
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.97
2.18
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.91
1.90
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
32.50
40.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
40.75
46.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
23.75
27.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
65.00
65.29
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
56.50
55.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
57.00
56.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by David Evans)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.