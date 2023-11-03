News & Insights

US natgas prices up 1% on record LNG exports, seasonally cooler weather

November 03, 2023 — 07:32 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% on Friday with seasonally colder weather coming in mid-November and as the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants rose to near-record highs.

Even though the weather is turning colder with the coming of winter, meteorologists projected temperatures would remain higher than normal through mid-November, keeping heating demand lower than usual for this time of year.

In addition, traders noted that record output and ample amounts of gas in storage were also capping any futures price gains. There was currently about 6% more gas in storage than usual for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 2.6 cents, or 0.8%, to $3.498 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:14 a.m. EDT (1114 GMT).

That price increase pushed the front-month back into technically overbought territory, with a relative strength index over 70, for the fourth time in five days.

For the week, the contract was up about 11% after gaining about 9% last week.

The premium of January futures over December NGZ23-F24, meanwhile, rose to a record high of 28 cents per mmBtu, which could encourage some speculators to leave gas in storage for longer in hopes of higher prices later in the winter. Utilities, however, will start to pull gas from storage in mid to late November as daily heating demand for the fuel starts to exceed production.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 106.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.

On a daily basis, output hit an all-time high of 107.6 bcfd on Thursday.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain mostly warmer than normal through Nov. 18.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would drop from 109.9 bcfd this week to 101.3 bcfd next week as milder weather cuts heating demand before jumping to 108.9 bcfd as seasonally colder weather boosts heating use. The forecasts for this week and next were similar to LSEG's outlook on Thursday.

Pipeline exports to Mexico slid to an average of 5.9 bcfd so far in November, down from 6.5 bcfd in October and a record 7.0 bcfd in August.

Analysts, however, expect U.S. exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into LNG for export in November.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.7 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a record 14.0 bcfd in April.

Week ended Nov 3 Forecast

Week ended Oct 27

Actual

Year ago Nov 3

Five-year average

Nov 3

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

21

79

83

36

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,800

3,779

3,569

3,610

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

5.3%

5.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.55

3.47

6.43

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

15.39

15.24

35.88

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

17.65

17.66

28.37

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

202

201

169

223

248

U.S. GFS CDDs

19

22

25

21

15

U.S. GFS TDDs

221

223

194

244

263

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

104.9

105.5

105.7

99.2

94.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.6

7.6

8.0

8.0

8.3

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

111.4

113.1

113.7

107.2

102.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.5

2.0

2.6

2.6

2.9

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.7

6.1

6.4

5.1

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

13.7

14.2

14.3

11.7

7.9

U.S. Commercial

6.6

10.3

8.9

7.8

11.7

U.S. Residential

7.4

14.8

12.2

10.1

17.5

U.S. Power Plant

31.9

31.1

26.9

29.3

27.5

U.S. Industrial

22.1

23.8

22.6

22.5

24.3

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.2

5.2

5.2

5.2

5.2

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.3

2.1

2.0

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

75.4

87.7

78.1

77.0

88.6

Total U.S. Demand

97.3

109.9

101.3

96.4

104.7

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

91

93

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

89

90

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

89

90

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 3

Week ended Oct 27

Week ended Oct 20

Week ended Oct 13

Week ended Oct 6

Wind

11

14

10

10

11

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

5

5

Other

1

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

40

42

41

42

Coal

19

16

17

16

16

Nuclear

19

19

20

21

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.12

3.19

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.70

2.13

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.62

6.10

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.56

1.92

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.54

2.74

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.83

2.90

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.40

7.38

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.97

2.18

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.91

1.90

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

32.50

40.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

40.75

46.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

23.75

27.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

65.00

65.29

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

56.50

55.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

57.00

56.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by David Evans)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

