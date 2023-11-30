US natgas prices up 1% on output drop ahead of weekly storage report

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 30, 2023 — 10:08 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% on Thursday ahead of a weekly storage report due to a drop in output over the past few days and forecasts for higher demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

That small price increase came despite forecasts for less cold weather through mid December than previously expected and even though production was still on track to hit a monthly record in November that should reduce the amount of gas utilities need to pull from storage to meet rising heating demand.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled just 12 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended Nov. 24 when warmer than usual weather kept heating demand low.

That compares with a withdrawal of 80 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 44 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

If correct, last week's increase would cut stockpiles to 3.814 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 8.0% above the five-year average of 3.533 tcf for the time of year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 2.8 cents, or 1.0%, to $2.832 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:44 a.m. EST (1444 GMT).

For the month, the contract fell about 21% in November after rising about 22% in October. That would be the biggest monthly percentage drop since January when it plunged by 40%.

With production at record highs and ample amounts of gas in storage, the futures market has been sending signals that some traders have given up hope of seeing winter price spikes from November through March.

Many in the market think futures have already peaked this winter in November.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 107.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop by 3.1 bcfd over the past three days to a preliminary three-week low of 106.3 bcfd on Thursday after hitting a record 109.4 bcfd on Monday. Traders have noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain warmer than normal through at least Dec. 14.

With less cold coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would drop from 129.3 bcfd this week to 119.6 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.3 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $13 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $16 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Nov 24 Forecast

Week ended Nov 17 Actual

Year ago Nov 17

Five-year average

Nov 17

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-12

-7

-80

-44

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,814

3,826

3,495

3,533

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

8.0%

7.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.84

2.80

6.43

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

13.27

12.80

35.88

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

16.25

16.42

28.37

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

312

314

328

347

370

U.S. GFS CDDs

5

5

12

6

5

U.S. GFS TDDs

317

319

340

353

375

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

108.2

108.1

108.2

101.5

94.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.6

8.6

8.5

9.3

8.3

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

115.9

116.7

116.7

110.8

102.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.1

2.5

2.5

3.4

2.9

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.9

4.3

5.7

6.0

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

14.4

14.2

13.7

12.0

7.9

U.S. Commercial

11.5

15.6

12.8

13.9

11.7

U.S. Residential

17.4

25.6

20.3

22.7

17.5

U.S. Power Plant

29.6

33.7

32.6

28.2

27.5

U.S. Industrial

23.8

25.1

24.0

24.4

24.3

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.3

5.3

5.3

5.3

5.2

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.4

2.9

2.6

2.4

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

90.1

108.3

97.7

97.0

88.6

Total U.S. Demand

113.4

129.3

119.6

118.4

104.7

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

88

88

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

86

85

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

86

85

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 1

Week ended Nov 24

Week ended Nov 17

Week ended Nov 10

Week ended Nov 3

Wind

9

11

9

11

11

Solar

3

3

3

4

4

Hydro

6

6

6

5

5

Other

2

2

2

2

1

Petroleum

Natural Gas

42

39

42

41

40

Coal

17

16

17

16

19

Nuclear

21

22

21

20

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.70

2.74

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.44

3.61

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.14

6.31

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.25

2.42

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.55

2.72

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

3.l52

8.90

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

6.25

5.97

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.11

2.21

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.75

1.78

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

57.00

101.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

38.00

54.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

19.75

23.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

117.25

109.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

67.50

65.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

67.00

63.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)

