US natgas prices up 1% on output drop ahead of weekly storage report

Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% on Thursday ahead of a weekly storage report due to a drop in output over the past few days and forecasts for higher demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

That small price increase came despite forecasts for less cold weather through mid December than previously expected and even though production was still on track to hit a monthly record in November that should reduce the amount of gas utilities need to pull from storage to meet rising heating demand.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled just 12 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended Nov. 24 when warmer than usual weather kept heating demand low.

That compares with a withdrawal of 80 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 44 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

If correct, last week's increase would cut stockpiles to 3.814 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 8.0% above the five-year average of 3.533 tcf for the time of year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 2.8 cents, or 1.0%, to $2.832 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:44 a.m. EST (1444 GMT).

For the month, the contract fell about 21% in November after rising about 22% in October. That would be the biggest monthly percentage drop since January when it plunged by 40%.

With production at record highs and ample amounts of gas in storage, the futures market has been sending signals that some traders have given up hope of seeing winter price spikes from November through March.

Many in the market think futures have already peaked this winter in November.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 107.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop by 3.1 bcfd over the past three days to a preliminary three-week low of 106.3 bcfd on Thursday after hitting a record 109.4 bcfd on Monday. Traders have noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain warmer than normal through at least Dec. 14.

With less cold coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would drop from 129.3 bcfd this week to 119.6 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.3 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $13 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $16 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Nov 24 Forecast Week ended Nov 17 Actual Year ago Nov 17 Five-year average Nov 17

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -12 -7 -80 -44

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,814 3,826 3,495 3,533

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 8.0% 7.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.84 2.80 6.43 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 13.27 12.80 35.88 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 16.25 16.42 28.37 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 312 314 328 347 370 U.S. GFS CDDs 5 5 12 6 5 U.S. GFS TDDs 317 319 340 353 375 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 108.2 108.1 108.2 101.5 94.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.6 8.6 8.5 9.3 8.3 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 115.9 116.7 116.7 110.8 102.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 3.1 2.5 2.5 3.4 2.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.9 4.3 5.7 6.0 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 14.4 14.2 13.7 12.0 7.9 U.S. Commercial 11.5 15.6 12.8 13.9 11.7 U.S. Residential 17.4 25.6 20.3 22.7 17.5 U.S. Power Plant 29.6 33.7 32.6 28.2 27.5 U.S. Industrial 23.8 25.1 24.0 24.4 24.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.3 5.3 5.3 5.3 5.2 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.4 2.9 2.6 2.4 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 90.1 108.3 97.7 97.0 88.6 Total U.S. Demand 113.4 129.3 119.6 118.4 104.7 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 88 88 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 86 85 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 86 85 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 1 Week ended Nov 24 Week ended Nov 17 Week ended Nov 10 Week ended Nov 3 Wind 9 11 9 11 11 Solar 3 3 3 4 4 Hydro 6 6 6 5 5 Other 2 2 2 2 1 Petroleum Natural Gas 42 39 42 41 40 Coal 17 16 17 16 19 Nuclear 21 22 21 20 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.70 2.74 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.44 3.61 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.14 6.31 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.25 2.42 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.55 2.72

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 3.l52 8.90

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.25 5.97

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.11 2.21

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.75 1.78

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 57.00 101.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 38.00 54.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 19.75 23.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 117.25 109.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 67.50 65.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 67.00 63.75

