US natgas prices up 1% on hot forecasts for next week

Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% on Friday on forecasts for hot weather to continue into next week, forcing power generators to keep burning lots of gas to produce electricity for air conditioning.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 2.1 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $2.540 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC), meanwhile, forecast a tropical cyclone could form in the Caribbean Sea or Gulf of Mexico over the next week.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states has eased to 101.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in August, down from 101.8 bcfd in July. That compares with a monthly record of 102.2 bcfd in May.

Despite a seasonal cooling, meteorologists forecast the weather in the lower 48 U.S. states will remain mostly hotter than normal through at least Sept. 9.

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 103.9 bcfd this week to 104.3 bcfd next week before dropping to 102.6 bcfd as the weather turns seasonally cooler. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday, due to an expected increase in the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants, meanwhile, fell from an average of 12.7 bcfd in July to 12.2 bcfd so far in August due mostly to reductions at Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Cheniere's Corpus LNG export plant was on track to pull in about 2.2 bcfd of feedgas on Friday, up from around 1.6 bcfd on Wednesday and Thursday after Tropical Storm Harold passed close to the plant on Tuesday.

Week ended Aug 25 Forecast Week ended Aug 18 Actual Year ago Aug 25 Five-year average Aug 25 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 32 32 61 51 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,115 3,083 2,631 2,866 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 8.7% 9.5% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.50 2.52 8.78 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 10.67 10.20 69.68 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 12.92 13.74 53.22 34.11 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 4 4 1 7 11 U.S. GFS CDDs 210 212 200 180 160 U.S. GFS TDDs 214 216 201 187 171 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 101.4 101.4 101.3 98.2 92.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.0 7.2 7.2 8.6 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 108.4 108.5 108.5 106.8 100.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.3 1.4 1.4 2.4 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 7.0 6.9 6.6 5.5 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.5 11.8 12.4 11.1 6.1 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.6 3.6 3.6 3.4 U.S. Power Plant 46.0 46.9 46.9 41.8 41.2 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.4 21.4 21.3 21.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.1 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 82.6 83.7 83.8 78.6 78.0 Total U.S. Demand 103.4 103.9 104.3 97.6 92.2 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual 2020 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 84 83 107 81 103 Jan-Jul 77 77 102 79 98 Oct-Sep 76 76 103 81 95 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Aug 25 Week ended Aug 18 Week ended Aug 11 Week ended Aug 4 Week ended Jul 28 Wind 7 7 7 7 7 Solar 3 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 6 5 5 5 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 45 45 45 45 45 Coal 20 19 19 20 20 Nuclear 17 17 17 17 16 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.42 2.60 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.05 1.19 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.25 4.16 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.04 1.09 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.24 2.36 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.22 1.33 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.67 3.45 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.10 2.21 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.76 1.85 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 29.00 24.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 43.00 36.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 1599.25 925.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 70.00 38.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 52.00 32.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 52.25 43.50

