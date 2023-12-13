US natgas prices up 1% on higher demand, record LNG feedgas

By Scott DiSavino

Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% on Wednesday from a six-month low in the prior session on raised demand forecasts for this week, and as record amounts of gas flowed to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

That price increase came despite record output and forecasts for mild weather and lower heating demand next week that should allow utilities to pull less gas from storage than usual through at least late December.

Analysts forecast there was currently around 7.8% more gas in storage than usual for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 2.4 cents, or 1.0%, to settle at $2.335 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Tuesday, the contract closed at its lowest since June 12.

Despite the small price increase, the front-month remained in technically oversold territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 30 for a sixth day in a row for the first time since February.

A lack of big price moves in recent weeks has cut historic or actual 30-day close-to-close futures volatility to 45.9%, the lowest since September 2021.

Historic daily volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991. Historic volatility has averaged 71.5% so far this year, versus a record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.

With record production and ample gas in storage, futures have been sending bearish signals for weeks that prices this winter (November-March) likely already peaked in November.

Analysts have said they expect prices to climb in coming years as demand for the fuel grows as new LNG export plants enter service in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

But for 2024, some analysts have reduced their U.S. demand forecasts after Exxon MobilXOM.N delayed the start of first LNG production at its 2.3-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) Golden Pass export plant under construction in Texas to the first half of 2025 from the second half of 2024.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 108.4 bcfd so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain warmer than normal through at least Dec. 28.

With the weather remaining mild, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would slide from 125.0 bcfd this week to 122.2 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday, while its forecast for next week was lower.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.6 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $11 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $15 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Dec 8 Forecast Week ended Dec 1 Actual Year ago Dec 8 Five-year average Dec 8

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -54 -117 -46 -81

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,665 3,719 3,419 3,404

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 7.7% 6.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.30 2.31 5.77 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 11.22 11.02 36.68 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 15.62 15.75 32.34 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 320 317 475 387 411 U.S. GFS CDDs 1 2 3 5 4 U.S. GFS TDDs 321 319 378 392 415 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 108.1 108.8 109.0 102.8 94.2 U.S. Imports from Canada8 8.8 8.6 8.9 10.0 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 116.9 117.5 117.9 112.8 103.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 3.3 3.4 3.4 3.4 3.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 3.9 3.9 4.8 5.2 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 14.5 14.6 14.0 12.6 8.6 U.S. Commercial 13.2 13.9 13.0 15.4 14.6 U.S. Residential 20.9 22.5 20.7 25.8 24.7 U.S. Power Plant 33.2 33.7 33.7 30.4 28.6 U.S. Industrial 24.3 24.7 24.3 24.7 25.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.3 5.4 5.4 5.3 5.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 99.8 103.1 99.9 104.4 101.2 Total U.S. Demand 121.4 125.0 122.2 125.6 118.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 83 82 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 81 82 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 82 83 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 15 Week ended Dec 8 Week ended Dec 1 Week ended Nov 24 Week ended Nov 17 Wind 13 12 10 11 9 Solar 3 3 3 3 3 Hydro 5 5 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 40 40 42 39 42 Coal 16 17 17 16 17 Nuclear 21 21 20 22 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.37 2.39 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.10 2.07 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.04 4.02 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.86 1.82 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.16 2.13

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.00 3.08

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.15 3.78

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.00 1.57

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.22 1.17

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 38.25 34.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 39.50 48.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 21.00 23.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 59.08 63.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 43.25 45.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 49.00 51.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Nick Zieminski and David Gregorio)

