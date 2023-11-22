US natgas prices up 1% on colder forecast ahead of storage report

News & Insights

November 22, 2023 — 10:19 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% on Wednesday on forecasts for colder than previously expected weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks and as record amounts of gas continued to flow to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

That small price increase came ahead of record output that should enable utilities to keep injecting gas into storage through late November, instead of pulling gas out of storage to meet heating demand as usual.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report on Wednesday, one day ahead of its usual Thursday schedule due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 4 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Nov. 17 when warmer than usual weather kept heating demand low.

That compares with a withdrawal of 60 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 53 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 3.840 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 7.4% above the five-year average of 3.577 tcf for the time of year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 1.6 cents, or 0.6%, to $2.862 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:41 a.m. EST (1441 GMT).

On Tuesday, the contract closed at its lowest since Oct. 2 for a second day in a row.

With production at record highs and ample amounts of gas in storage, the futures market is sending signals that some traders have given up hope of seeing winter price spikes from November through March.

The premium of futures for January over December NGZ23-F24 fell to 14 cents per mmBtu, its lowest since November 2022 for a fourth day in a row.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 107.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.

Meteorologists projected the weather would swing from warmer than normal now to colder than normal from Nov. 24-Dec. 1 before turning warmer than normal again from Dec. 3-7.

With colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would jump from 112.8 bcfd this week to 130.5 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.3 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $14 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $16 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Nov 17 Actual

Week ended Nov 10 Forecast

Year ago Nov 17

Five-year average

Nov 17

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+7

+60

-60

-53

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,840

3,833

3,575

3,577

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

7.4%

5.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.85

2.85

6.43

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

14.15

13.96

35.88

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

16.47

17.13

28.37

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

352

347

343

319

337

U.S. GFS CDDs

4

5

7

8

6

U.S. GFS TDDs

356

352

350

327

343

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

107.6

108.1

108.5

101.6

94.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.3

7.8

8.5

9.8

8.3

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

115.9

115.9

116.9

111.4

102.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.1

3.0

3.1

3.4

2.9

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.0

5.3

6.1

5.6

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

14.4

14.4

14.4

11.8

7.9

U.S. Commercial

10.6

11.4

15.8

14.6

11.7

U.S. Residential

15.5

17.2

25.9

23.8

17.5

U.S. Power Plant

31.8

29.8

31.6

29.9

27.5

U.S. Industrial

23.3

23.7

25.3

24.8

24.3

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.3

5.3

5.4

5.3

5.2

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.4

2.4

2.8

2.4

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

88.9

90.1

107.0

100.9

88.6

Total U.S. Demand

112.4

112.8

130.5

121.7

104.7

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

84

84

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

82

82

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

82

83

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 24

Week ended Nov 17

Week ended Nov 10

Week ended Nov 3

Week ended Oct 27

Wind

5

9

11

11

14

Solar

3

3

4

4

4

Hydro

6

6

5

5

5

Other

2

2

2

1

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

43

42

41

40

40

Coal

17

17

16

19

16

Nuclear

24

21

20

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.63

2.49

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.30

2.32

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.41

5.82

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.16

2.21

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.42

2.35

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.70

3.04

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.85

5.79

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.32

2.07

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.73

1.75

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

37.50

47.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

36.50

47.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

28.75

20.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

76.33

76.33

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

50.75

50.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

44.50

50.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

