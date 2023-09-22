News & Insights

US natgas prices up 1% as warmer forecasts boost power demand

Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

September 22, 2023 — 02:55 pm EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Adds latest prices

Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% on Friday on forecasts for warmer-than-normal weather in early October that should prompt power generators to burn more gas to keep air conditioners humming.

Prices were also up with exports to Mexico on track to hit a record high in September and as the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants rises as Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana pulls in more fuel.

Capping those gas price gains were expectations that Tropical Storm Ophelia will knock out power after it hits North Carolina and Virginia this weekend, reducing the amount of gas electric generators need to burn to keep the lights on.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 2.7 cents, or 1.0%, to settle at $2.637 per million British thermal units.

For the week, the front-month was down less than 1% after rising about 1% last week.

In a move that could reduce gas demand in the longer term, a coalition of 25 U.S. governors, called the U.S. Climate Alliance, agreed to reach 20 million electric heat pump installations by 2030 to reduce emissions from burning fossil fuels.

About 60 million, or 46%, of the nation's roughly 130 million households burn gas to heat their homes, with most of the rest coming from electricity (about 54 million households), propane (about 6 million) and heating oil (about 5 million), according to federal energy data.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states eased to 102.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, down from a record 102.3 bcfd in August.

In a move that could cut output in coming months, U.S. energy firms this week cut the number of oil and gas rigs operating for first time in three weeks, energy services firm Baker HughesBKR.O.

U.S. oil rigs fell by eight to 507 this week, their lowest since February 2022, while gas rigs dropped by three to 118.

Traders noted that above normal temperatures in late September were still relatively mild, with averages expected to be around 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22.2 Celsius) versus a normal of 70 F for that time of year.

With milder weather coming next week, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, will ease from 95.0 bcfd this week to 94.0 bcfd next week before rising to 95.5 bcfd in two weeks when the weather warms again and exports increase.

The forecast for next week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Thursday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants averaged 12.7 bcfd so far in September, up from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

On a daily basis, however, feedgas was only expected to reach 12.1 bcfd on Friday due to the shutdown of Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point in Maryland for annual maintenance around Sept. 20 and a brief reduction at Cheniere's 4.5-bcfd Sabine Pass.

Pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, averaged 7.2 bcfd so far in September, up from a record 7.1 bcfd in August, according to LSEG data.

Week ended Sep 22 Forecast

Week ended Sep 15 Actual

Year ago Sep 122

Five-year average

Sep 22

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

84

64

103

84

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,353

3,269

2,962

3,170

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

5.8%

5.9%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.64

2.61

7.76

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

12.25

12.09

57.90

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

14.33

14.24

46.99

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

24

25

47

42

64

U.S. GFS CDDs

107

99

102

107

83

U.S. GFS TDDs

131

124

149

149

147

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

102.2

101.8

101.4

99.2

92.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.1

6.6

6.9

8.8

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Total U.S. Supply

109.3

108.4

108.3

107.0

100.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.0

2.0

1.9

2.0

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

7.0

6.9

7.2

5.6

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.1

13.0

12.3

11.5

6.5

U.S. Commercial

4.7

4.8

4.8

4.9

4.9

U.S. Residential

3.8

3.9

4.0

4.1

3.9

U.S. Power Plant

42.1

35.9

35.3

36.9

34.9

U.S. Industrial

21.5

21.5

21.5

21.3

21.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

1.9

1.9

2.0

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

79.4

73.1

72.6

74.3

72.5

Total U.S. Demand

100.5

95.0

94.0

93.4

87.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

83

83

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

77

77

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

76

76

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sep 22

Week ended Sep 15

Week ended Sep 8

Week ended Sep 1

Week ended Aug 25

Wind

8

5

9

6

7

Solar

5

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

6

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

43

46

44

45

45

Coal

17

18

19

19

20

Nuclear

20

19

17

18

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.70

2.78

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

0.85

1.16

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.26

3.54

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

0.99

1.06

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.19

2.28

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.11

1.38

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.20

4.21

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.71

1.84

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.78

1.82

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

27.75

27.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

34.00

35.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

35.50

39.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

61.25

65.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

40.75

30.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

41.75

25.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Gregorio)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

