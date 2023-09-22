US natgas prices up 1% as warmer forecasts boost power demand

Adds latest prices

Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% on Friday on forecasts for warmer-than-normal weather in early October that should prompt power generators to burn more gas to keep air conditioners humming.

Prices were also up with exports to Mexico on track to hit a record high in September and as the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants rises as Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana pulls in more fuel.

Capping those gas price gains were expectations that Tropical Storm Ophelia will knock out power after it hits North Carolina and Virginia this weekend, reducing the amount of gas electric generators need to burn to keep the lights on.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 2.7 cents, or 1.0%, to settle at $2.637 per million British thermal units.

For the week, the front-month was down less than 1% after rising about 1% last week.

In a move that could reduce gas demand in the longer term, a coalition of 25 U.S. governors, called the U.S. Climate Alliance, agreed to reach 20 million electric heat pump installations by 2030 to reduce emissions from burning fossil fuels.

About 60 million, or 46%, of the nation's roughly 130 million households burn gas to heat their homes, with most of the rest coming from electricity (about 54 million households), propane (about 6 million) and heating oil (about 5 million), according to federal energy data.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states eased to 102.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, down from a record 102.3 bcfd in August.

In a move that could cut output in coming months, U.S. energy firms this week cut the number of oil and gas rigs operating for first time in three weeks, energy services firm Baker HughesBKR.O.

U.S. oil rigs fell by eight to 507 this week, their lowest since February 2022, while gas rigs dropped by three to 118.

Traders noted that above normal temperatures in late September were still relatively mild, with averages expected to be around 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22.2 Celsius) versus a normal of 70 F for that time of year.

With milder weather coming next week, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, will ease from 95.0 bcfd this week to 94.0 bcfd next week before rising to 95.5 bcfd in two weeks when the weather warms again and exports increase.

The forecast for next week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Thursday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants averaged 12.7 bcfd so far in September, up from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

On a daily basis, however, feedgas was only expected to reach 12.1 bcfd on Friday due to the shutdown of Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point in Maryland for annual maintenance around Sept. 20 and a brief reduction at Cheniere's 4.5-bcfd Sabine Pass.

Pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, averaged 7.2 bcfd so far in September, up from a record 7.1 bcfd in August, according to LSEG data.

Week ended Sep 22 Forecast Week ended Sep 15 Actual Year ago Sep 122 Five-year average Sep 22 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 84 64 103 84 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,353 3,269 2,962 3,170 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 5.8% 5.9% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.64 2.61 7.76 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 12.25 12.09 57.90 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 14.33 14.24 46.99 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 24 25 47 42 64 U.S. GFS CDDs 107 99 102 107 83 U.S. GFS TDDs 131 124 149 149 147 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 102.2 101.8 101.4 99.2 92.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.1 6.6 6.9 8.8 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total U.S. Supply 109.3 108.4 108.3 107.0 100.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.0 1.9 2.0 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 7.0 6.9 7.2 5.6 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.1 13.0 12.3 11.5 6.5 U.S. Commercial 4.7 4.8 4.8 4.9 4.9 U.S. Residential 3.8 3.9 4.0 4.1 3.9 U.S. Power Plant 42.1 35.9 35.3 36.9 34.9 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.5 21.5 21.3 21.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 1.9 1.9 2.0 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 79.4 73.1 72.6 74.3 72.5 Total U.S. Demand 100.5 95.0 94.0 93.4 87.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual 2020 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 83 83 107 81 103 Jan-Jul 77 77 102 79 98 Oct-Sep 76 76 103 81 95 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Sep 22 Week ended Sep 15 Week ended Sep 8 Week ended Sep 1 Week ended Aug 25 Wind 8 5 9 6 7 Solar 5 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 5 6 5 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 43 46 44 45 45 Coal 17 18 19 19 20 Nuclear 20 19 17 18 17 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.70 2.78 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 0.85 1.16 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.26 3.54 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 0.99 1.06 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.19 2.28 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.11 1.38 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.20 4.21 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.71 1.84 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.78 1.82 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 27.75 27.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 34.00 35.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 35.50 39.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 61.25 65.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 40.75 30.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 41.75 25.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Gregorio)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.