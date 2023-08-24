US natgas prices turn positive, up 1%, on small storage build

Add EIA storage data, latest prices

Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were up about 1% after turning positive following the release of a federal report showing a much smaller-than-expected storage build last week when power generators burned lots of gas to keep air conditioners humming during an extreme heat wave.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added just 18 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Aug. 18. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

That was much smaller than the 33-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 54 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 49 bcf.

Last week's increase boosted stockpiles to 3.083 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 9.5% above the five-year average of 2.815 tcf for the time of year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 3.5 cents, or 1.4%, to $2.532 per million British thermal units at 10:36 a.m. EDT (1436 GMT).

Before EIA released the storage report, gas prices were down about 2.2% and were trading near a 10-week low.

Both MISO and ERCOT forecast power supplies would fall short of projected demand plus required reserves on Thursday.

Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas burned to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states had eased to 101.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in August from 101.8 bcfd in July. That compares with a monthly record of 102.2 bcfd in May.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states will remain mostly hotter than normal through at least Sept. 8.

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold around 104.0 bcfd this week and next. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell from an average of 12.7 bcfd in July to 12.2 bcfd so far in August due mostly to reductions at Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Week ended Aug 18 Actual Week ended Aug 11 Actual Year ago Aug 18 Five-year average Aug 18 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 18 35 54 49 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,083 3,065 2,570 2,815 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 9.5% 10.8% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.45 2.50 8.78 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 10.46 11.62 69.68 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 13.74 14.30 53.22 34.11 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 4 3 1 7 11 U.S. GFS CDDs 212 223 200 180 162 U.S. GFS TDDs 216 226 201 187 173 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 101.4 101.2 101.3 98.2 92.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.0 7.2 7.3 8.6 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 108.4 108.4 108.6 106.8 100.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.3 1.4 1.4 2.4 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 7.0 6.9 6.6 5.5 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.5 11.9 12.1 11.1 6.1 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.6 3.6 3.6 3.4 U.S. Power Plant 46.0 47.0 46.9 41.8 41.2 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.4 21.4 21.3 21.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.1 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 82.6 83.8 83.8 78.6 78.0 Total U.S. Demand 103.4 104.0 103.9 97.6 92.2 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual 2020 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 84 83 107 81 103 Jan-Jul 77 77 102 79 98 Oct-Sep 76 76 103 81 95 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Aug 25 Week ended Aug 18 Week ended Aug 11 Week ended Aug 4 Week ended Jul 28 Wind 7 7 7 7 7 Solar 3 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 6 5 5 5 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 44 45 45 45 45 Coal 20 19 19 20 20 Nuclear 17 17 17 17 16 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.60 2.58 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.19 1.21 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.16 4.50 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.09 1.32 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.36 2.46 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.33 1.45 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.45 3.90 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.21 2.16 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.85 1.93 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 24.25 23.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 36.75 35.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 925.00 255.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 38.50 40.25 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 32.50 42.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 43.50 43.50

