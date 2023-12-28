US natgas prices trade below three-week peak ahead of storage report

Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures traded below the previous session's three-week high on Thursday as investors awaited a weekly storage report due later in the day.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were trading around $2.53 per million British thermal units as of 10:08 a.m. EST. Prices rose as much as 6.8% to hit a three-week high of $2.72 in the previous session.
"Mostly its the weather, that's helping prices as we've seen some cold in U.S. maps creeping in, which is sort of eroding some of the bearish sentiments," said Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy.
A further move in prices depends on the storage report, added Cunningham.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT).
U.S. utilities likely pulled a smaller-than-usual 79 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas out of storage last week as mild weather kept heating demand low, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday. That compares with a withdrawal of 195 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average decrease of 123 bcf for this time of year. EIA/GAS
Financial firm LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, at 120.5 billion cubic feet (bcfd) per day this week, down from last week's 126.6 bcfd, weighed down by limited heating demand as businesses and government offices were shut for the Christmas week. However, demand was projected to rise to 130.7 bcfd during the next week as the forecast is for January to get colder.
LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has risen to 108.7 bcfd so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 14.6 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.
Elsewhere, British and Dutch gas prices eased as mild temperatures for the time of year curbed demand and high gas storage levels weighed on the market. NG/EU
Week ended Dec 22 Forecast
Week ended Dec 15 Actual
Year ago Dec 22
Five-year average
Dec 22
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-79
-87
-195
-123
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,498
3,577
3,142
3,174
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
10.2%
8.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.47
2.64
5.77
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
11.03
11.65
36.68
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
11.87
11.95
32.34
34.11
8.95
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
416
424
496
396
411
U.S. GFS CDDs
1
1
2
5
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
417
425
498
401
415
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
109.0
108.7
108.5
98.6
94.2
U.S. Imports from Canada8
8.6
8.5
9.0
10.1
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
117.5
117.2
117.5
108.7
103.5
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.2
3.4
3.4
2.1
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
4.8
5.4
4.4
5.0
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
14.7
14.7
14.2
12.1
8.6
U.S. Commercial
13.8
12.7
15.4
20.4
14.6
U.S. Residential
22.0
20.2
25.7
35.6
24.7
U.S. Power Plant
35.2
31.9
34.0
34.9
28.6
U.S. Industrial
24.7
24.1
25.3
27.1
25.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.8
2.6
2.9
2.7
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
104.0
97.0
108.8
126.2
101.2
Total U.S. Demand
126.6
120.5
130.7
145.4
118.0
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
79
80
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
79
79
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
81
81
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 29
Week ended Dec 22
Week ended Dec 15
Week ended Dec 8
Week ended Dec 1
Wind
19
12
11
12
10
Solar
3
2
3
3
3
Hydro
10
6
6
5
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
47
40
41
40
42
Coal
18
17
17
17
17
Nuclear
22
20
20
21
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.63
2.50
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.80
1.62
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.58
3.66
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.59
1.54
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.10
2.07
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.88
1.85
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.98
2.77
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.16
1.50
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.64
1.57
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
28.00
28.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
27.25
27.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
25.75
21.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
35.00
36.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
39.50
29.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
40.50
27.50
(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru)
((sherinelizabeth.varghese@thomsonreuters.com;))
