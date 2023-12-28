US natgas prices trade below three-week peak ahead of storage report

Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures traded below the previous session's three-week high on Thursday as investors awaited a weekly storage report due later in the day.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were trading around $2.53 per million British thermal units as of 10:08 a.m. EST. Prices rose as much as 6.8% to hit a three-week high of $2.72 in the previous session.

"Mostly its the weather, that's helping prices as we've seen some cold in U.S. maps creeping in, which is sort of eroding some of the bearish sentiments," said Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy.

A further move in prices depends on the storage report, added Cunningham.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT).

U.S. utilities likely pulled a smaller-than-usual 79 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas out of storage last week as mild weather kept heating demand low, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday. That compares with a withdrawal of 195 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average decrease of 123 bcf for this time of year. EIA/GAS

Financial firm LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, at 120.5 billion cubic feet (bcfd) per day this week, down from last week's 126.6 bcfd, weighed down by limited heating demand as businesses and government offices were shut for the Christmas week. However, demand was projected to rise to 130.7 bcfd during the next week as the forecast is for January to get colder.

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has risen to 108.7 bcfd so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 14.6 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.

Elsewhere, British and Dutch gas prices eased as mild temperatures for the time of year curbed demand and high gas storage levels weighed on the market. NG/EU

Week ended Dec 22 Forecast Week ended Dec 15 Actual Year ago Dec 22 Five-year average Dec 22

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -79 -87 -195 -123

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,498 3,577 3,142 3,174

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 10.2% 8.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.47 2.64 5.77 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 11.03 11.65 36.68 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 11.87 11.95 32.34 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 416 424 496 396 411 U.S. GFS CDDs 1 1 2 5 4 U.S. GFS TDDs 417 425 498 401 415 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 109.0 108.7 108.5 98.6 94.2 U.S. Imports from Canada8 8.6 8.5 9.0 10.1 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 117.5 117.2 117.5 108.7 103.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 3.2 3.4 3.4 2.1 3.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.8 5.4 4.4 5.0 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 14.7 14.7 14.2 12.1 8.6 U.S. Commercial 13.8 12.7 15.4 20.4 14.6 U.S. Residential 22.0 20.2 25.7 35.6 24.7 U.S. Power Plant 35.2 31.9 34.0 34.9 28.6 U.S. Industrial 24.7 24.1 25.3 27.1 25.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.4 5.4 5.4 5.4 5.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.8 2.6 2.9 2.7 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 104.0 97.0 108.8 126.2 101.2 Total U.S. Demand 126.6 120.5 130.7 145.4 118.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 79 80 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 79 79 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 81 81 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 29 Week ended Dec 22 Week ended Dec 15 Week ended Dec 8 Week ended Dec 1 Wind 19 12 11 12 10 Solar 3 2 3 3 3 Hydro 10 6 6 5 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 47 40 41 40 42 Coal 18 17 17 17 17 Nuclear 22 20 20 21 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.63 2.50 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.80 1.62 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.58 3.66 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.59 1.54 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.10 2.07

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.88 1.85

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.98 2.77

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.16 1.50

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.64 1.57

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 28.00 28.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 27.25 27.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 25.75 21.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 35.00 36.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 39.50 29.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 40.50 27.50

(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru)

((sherinelizabeth.varghese@thomsonreuters.com;))

