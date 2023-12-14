US natgas prices tick up with spotlight on weekly storage report

Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures crept higher on Thursday, while the market focus shifted to the weekly storage report due later in the day

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled 54 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended Dec. 8. This compares to 46 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average decrease of 81 bcf for this time of year. If correct, that would cut the stockpile to 3.665 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 7.2% above the same week a year ago and 7.7% above the five-year average. EIA/GAS

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 2.3 cents, or 1.0%, to $2.36 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:31 a.m. EST (1431 GMT).

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, at 125.2 bcfd this week and 125.4 bcfd next week, compared to last week's 121.4 bcfd. Next week's forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.

"There is some seasonal demand as the weather is chilly and there is also some short covering," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial.

Despite the small price gain, with production at record levels, milder weather and ample amounts of gas in storage, the futures market has been sending bearish signals for weeks that futures prices for this winter (November-March) had likely already peaked in November. The contract was down more than 21% for November and hit a six-month low on Wednesday.

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has risen to 108.4 bcfd so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November.

Saal added that the "market will remain sluggish if weather remains above normal over most of the country. If forecasts change and it gets colder, then prices will firm and maybe back up to $3."

Some analysts have reduced their U.S. demand forecasts after Exxon Mobil XOM.N delayed the start of first LNG production at its 2.3-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) Golden Pass export plant under construction in Texas to the first half of 2025 from the second half of 2024.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $11 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $15 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Dec 8 Forecast Week ended Dec 1 Actual Year ago Dec 8 Five-year average Dec 8

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -54 -117 -46 -81

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,665 3,719 3,419 3,404

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 7.7% 6.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.34 2.30 5.77 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 11.29 11.22 36.68 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 15.45 15.62 32.34 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 329.6 320 338 354 366 U.S. GFS CDDs 1.2 1 12 6 5 U.S. GFS TDDs 330.8 321 350 360 371 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 108.1 108.8 108.8 102.8 94.2 U.S. Imports from Canada8 8.8 8.6 8.9 10.0 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 116.9 117.5 117.7 112.8 103.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 3.3 3.4 3.4 3.4 3.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 3.9 3.8 4.8 5.2 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 14.5 14.7 14.1 12.6 8.6 U.S. Commercial 13.2 13.9 13.7 15.4 14.6 U.S. Residential 20.9 22.3 21.9 25.8 24.7 U.S. Power Plant 33.2 34.3 34.7 30.4 28.6 U.S. Industrial 24.3 24.7 24.7 24.7 25.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.3 5.4 5.4 5.3 5.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.8 2.7 2.7 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 99.8 103.4 103.2 104.4 101.2 Total U.S. Demand 121.4 125.2 125.4 125.6 118.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 83 82 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 81 82 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 82 83 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 15 Week ended Dec 8 Week ended Dec 1 Week ended Nov 24 Week ended Nov 17 Wind 12 12 10 11 9 Solar 3 3 3 3 3 Hydro 6 5 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 Natural Gas 40 40 42 39 42 Coal 17 17 17 16 17 Nuclear 20 21 20 22 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.33 2.37 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.04 2.10 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.22 4.04 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.74 1.86 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.02 2.16

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 3.20 4.00

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.25 4.15

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.85 2.00

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.66 1.22

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 35.50 38.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 38.25 39.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 23.50 21.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 62.13 59.08

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 56.25 43.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 54.50 49.00

(Reporting by Anjana Anil and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

((Anjana.Anil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.