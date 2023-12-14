News & Insights

US natgas prices tick up with spotlight on weekly storage report

Credit: REUTERS/ARATHY SOMASEKHAR

December 14, 2023 — 09:52 am EST

Written by Anjana Anil and Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures crept higher on Thursday, while the market focus shifted to the weekly storage report due later in the day

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled 54 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended Dec. 8. This compares to 46 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average decrease of 81 bcf for this time of year. If correct, that would cut the stockpile to 3.665 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 7.2% above the same week a year ago and 7.7% above the five-year average. EIA/GAS

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 2.3 cents, or 1.0%, to $2.36 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:31 a.m. EST (1431 GMT).

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, at 125.2 bcfd this week and 125.4 bcfd next week, compared to last week's 121.4 bcfd. Next week's forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.

"There is some seasonal demand as the weather is chilly and there is also some short covering," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial.

Despite the small price gain, with production at record levels, milder weather and ample amounts of gas in storage, the futures market has been sending bearish signals for weeks that futures prices for this winter (November-March) had likely already peaked in November. The contract was down more than 21% for November and hit a six-month low on Wednesday.

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has risen to 108.4 bcfd so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November.

Saal added that the "market will remain sluggish if weather remains above normal over most of the country. If forecasts change and it gets colder, then prices will firm and maybe back up to $3."

Some analysts have reduced their U.S. demand forecasts after Exxon Mobil XOM.N delayed the start of first LNG production at its 2.3-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) Golden Pass export plant under construction in Texas to the first half of 2025 from the second half of 2024.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $11 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $15 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Dec 8 Forecast

Week ended Dec 1 Actual

Year ago Dec 8

Five-year average

Dec 8

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-54

-117

-46

-81

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,665

3,719

3,419

3,404

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

7.7%

6.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.34

2.30

5.77

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

11.29

11.22

36.68

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

15.45

15.62

32.34

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

329.6

320

338

354

366

U.S. GFS CDDs

1.2

1

12

6

5

U.S. GFS TDDs

330.8

321

350

360

371

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

108.1

108.8

108.8

102.8

94.2

U.S. Imports from Canada8

8.8

8.6

8.9

10.0

9.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

116.9

117.5

117.7

112.8

103.5

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.3

3.4

3.4

3.4

3.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

3.9

3.8

4.8

5.2

5.0

U.S. LNG Exports

14.5

14.7

14.1

12.6

8.6

U.S. Commercial

13.2

13.9

13.7

15.4

14.6

U.S. Residential

20.9

22.3

21.9

25.8

24.7

U.S. Power Plant

33.2

34.3

34.7

30.4

28.6

U.S. Industrial

24.3

24.7

24.7

24.7

25.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.3

5.4

5.4

5.3

5.3

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

2.8

2.7

2.7

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

99.8

103.4

103.2

104.4

101.2

Total U.S. Demand

121.4

125.2

125.4

125.6

118.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

83

82

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

81

82

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

82

83

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 15

Week ended Dec 8

Week ended Dec 1

Week ended Nov 24

Week ended Nov 17

Wind

12

12

10

11

9

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

6

5

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

0

Natural Gas

40

40

42

39

42

Coal

17

17

17

16

17

Nuclear

20

21

20

22

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.33

2.37

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.04

2.10

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.22

4.04

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.74

1.86

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.02

2.16

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

3.20

4.00

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.25

4.15

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.85

2.00

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.66

1.22

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

35.50

38.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

38.25

39.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

23.50

21.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

62.13

59.08

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

56.25

43.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

54.50

49.00

(Reporting by Anjana Anil and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

((Anjana.Anil@thomsonreuters.com;))

