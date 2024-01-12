US natgas prices soar 7% to 10-week high ahead of frigid cold and record demand

By Scott DiSavino
Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures soared about 7% to a 10-week high on Friday ahead of the long Martin Luther King Day holiday weekend when extreme cold is expected to boost gas demand to record highs while also cutting gas supplies by freezing wells.
In recent years, the combination of soaring demand for gas for heating and power generation at the same time that supplies of the fuel are declining due to freezing wells during massive storms has threatened the reliability of electric and gas systems. This has forced electricity grid operators and utilities to impose rotating outages because many power plants cannot operate due to a lack of fuel or other reasons.
That is what happened in Texas and other U.S. Central states in February 2021 when millions were left without power, water and heat for days, and during Winter Storm Elliott in December 2022 when dozens of power plants shut across the eastern half of the country and New York City's gas supply system was close to collapse.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 21.6 cents, or 7.0%, to settle at $3.313 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Nov. 3.
That kept the front-month in technically overbought territory for a second day in a row and boosted the premium of futures for February over March NGG24-H24 to 72 cents per mmBtu, their highest since mid- December 2022.
That also put the front-month up by 15% for a second week in a row.
In a sign of what may be coming, extreme cold was already freezing the Pacific Northwest region. That kept next-day power prices at the Mid-Columbia hub EL-PK-MIDC-SNL in Oregon at a 16-month high of around $850 per megawatt hour for a second day in a row, while next-day gas prices at the AECO hub NG-ASH-ALB-SNL in Alberta, Canada, soared to a near one-year high of $2.68 per mmBtu.
For comparison, Mid Columbia power prices averaged $81 per MWh and AECO gas prices averaged $1.86 per mmBtu in 2023.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial company LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to 106.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record of 108.5 bcfd in December.
But on a daily basis, output was on track to drop by 3.6 bcfd over the past five days to a preliminary 10-week low of 104.6 bcfd on Friday. Those output losses were small compared with losses of 19.6 bcfd during Winter Storm Elliott in December 2022 and 20.4 bcfd during the February freeze in 2021.
Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would switch from mostly warmer than normal now to colder than normal from Jan. 13-22 before turning back to mostly warmer than normal from Jan. 23-27.
LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would jump from 136.5 bcfd this week to 160.1 bcfd next week when the weather turns frigid before dropping to 149.6 bcfd in two weeks when milder weather returns. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Thursday.
On a daily basis, even though many U.S. businesses and government offices will shut for the long Martin Luther King Day holiday weekend, total U.S. gas demand, including exports, was on track to reach 165.9 bcfd on Jan. 15, 174.3 bcfd on Jan. 16 and 172.9 bcfd on Jan. 17, according to LSEG.
Those daily demand forecasts would top the current all-time high of 162.5 bcfd set on Dec. 23, 2022, during Winter Storm Elliott, according to federal energy data from S&P Global Commodities Insights.
|
Week ended Jan 12 Forecast
Week ended Jan 5 Actual
Year ago Jan 12
Five-year average
Jan 12
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-123
-140
-68
-126
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,213
3,336
2,832
2,862
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
12.3%
11.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.25
3.10
3.42
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
10.13
10.94
19.79
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
11.25
11.29
24.34
14.39
14.31
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
526
513
360
442
446
U.S. GFS CDDs
1
2
4
3
3
U.S. GFS TDDs
527
515
364
445
449
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
108.0
106.9
106.0
101.2
93.8
U.S. Imports from Canada8
9.1
9.2
9.6
9.3
9.3
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
117.1
116.1
115.6
110.5
103.4
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.0
2.9
2.8
2.8
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.3
6.1
5.4
4.8
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
14.7
14.8
14.8
12.5
8.9
U.S. Commercial
15.7
16.4
22.5
14.9
16.6
U.S. Residential
26.0
27.7
39.6
24.1
28.6
U.S. Power Plant
36.3
34.7
37.9
29.9
29.5
U.S. Industrial
25.6
25.6
28.0
24.7
25.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.3
5.3
5.2
5.4
5.4
U.S. Pipe Distribution
3.0
3.0
3.6
3.0
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
112.0
112.8
137.1
102.1
108.7
Total U.S. Demand
134.9
136.5
160.1
122.2
125.6
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
79
80
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
79
81
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
81
83
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Jan 12
Week ended Jan 5
Week ended Dec 29
Week ended Dec 22
Week ended Dec 15
Wind
13
8
11
11
11
Solar
2
2
2
2
3
Hydro
6
6
7
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
39
42
40
41
41
Coal
19
19
16
18
17
Nuclear
20
20
22
20
20
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.15
3.25
|
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.65
2.92
|
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.89
7.13
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.45
2.72
|
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.00
2.89
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
3.24
3.99
|
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.53
6.62
|
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.47
2.67
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.68
2.56
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
44.25
56.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
34.50
34.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
22.25
15.75
|
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
850.00
849.80
|
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
59.25
70.50
|
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
63.00
74.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis and Aurora Ellis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
