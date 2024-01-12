US natgas prices soar 7% to 10-week high ahead of frigid cold and record demand

By Scott DiSavino

Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures soared about 7% to a 10-week high on Friday ahead of the long Martin Luther King Day holiday weekend when extreme cold is expected to boost gas demand to record highs while also cutting gas supplies by freezing wells.

In recent years, the combination of soaring demand for gas for heating and power generation at the same time that supplies of the fuel are declining due to freezing wells during massive storms has threatened the reliability of electric and gas systems. This has forced electricity grid operators and utilities to impose rotating outages because many power plants cannot operate due to a lack of fuel or other reasons.

That is what happened in Texas and other U.S. Central states in February 2021 when millions were left without power, water and heat for days, and during Winter Storm Elliott in December 2022 when dozens of power plants shut across the eastern half of the country and New York City's gas supply system was close to collapse.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 21.6 cents, or 7.0%, to settle at $3.313 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Nov. 3.

That kept the front-month in technically overbought territory for a second day in a row and boosted the premium of futures for February over March NGG24-H24 to 72 cents per mmBtu, their highest since mid- December 2022.

That also put the front-month up by 15% for a second week in a row.

In a sign of what may be coming, extreme cold was already freezing the Pacific Northwest region. That kept next-day power prices at the Mid-Columbia hub EL-PK-MIDC-SNL in Oregon at a 16-month high of around $850 per megawatt hour for a second day in a row, while next-day gas prices at the AECO hub NG-ASH-ALB-SNL in Alberta, Canada, soared to a near one-year high of $2.68 per mmBtu.

For comparison, Mid Columbia power prices averaged $81 per MWh and AECO gas prices averaged $1.86 per mmBtu in 2023.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial company LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to 106.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record of 108.5 bcfd in December.

But on a daily basis, output was on track to drop by 3.6 bcfd over the past five days to a preliminary 10-week low of 104.6 bcfd on Friday. Those output losses were small compared with losses of 19.6 bcfd during Winter Storm Elliott in December 2022 and 20.4 bcfd during the February freeze in 2021.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would switch from mostly warmer than normal now to colder than normal from Jan. 13-22 before turning back to mostly warmer than normal from Jan. 23-27.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would jump from 136.5 bcfd this week to 160.1 bcfd next week when the weather turns frigid before dropping to 149.6 bcfd in two weeks when milder weather returns. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Thursday.

On a daily basis, even though many U.S. businesses and government offices will shut for the long Martin Luther King Day holiday weekend, total U.S. gas demand, including exports, was on track to reach 165.9 bcfd on Jan. 15, 174.3 bcfd on Jan. 16 and 172.9 bcfd on Jan. 17, according to LSEG.

Those daily demand forecasts would top the current all-time high of 162.5 bcfd set on Dec. 23, 2022, during Winter Storm Elliott, according to federal energy data from S&P Global Commodities Insights.

Week ended Jan 12 Forecast Week ended Jan 5 Actual Year ago Jan 12 Five-year average Jan 12 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -123 -140 -68 -126 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,213 3,336 2,832 2,862 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 12.3% 11.6% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 3.25 3.10 3.42 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 10.13 10.94 19.79 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 11.25 11.29 24.34 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 526 513 360 442 446 U.S. GFS CDDs 1 2 4 3 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 527 515 364 445 449 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 108.0 106.9 106.0 101.2 93.8 U.S. Imports from Canada8 9.1 9.2 9.6 9.3 9.3 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 117.1 116.1 115.6 110.5 103.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.0 2.9 2.8 2.8 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.3 6.1 5.4 4.8 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 14.7 14.8 14.8 12.5 8.9 U.S. Commercial 15.7 16.4 22.5 14.9 16.6 U.S. Residential 26.0 27.7 39.6 24.1 28.6 U.S. Power Plant 36.3 34.7 37.9 29.9 29.5 U.S. Industrial 25.6 25.6 28.0 24.7 25.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.3 5.3 5.2 5.4 5.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 3.0 3.0 3.6 3.0 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 112.0 112.8 137.1 102.1 108.7 Total U.S. Demand 134.9 136.5 160.1 122.2 125.6 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 79 80 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 79 81 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 81 83 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jan 12 Week ended Jan 5 Week ended Dec 29 Week ended Dec 22 Week ended Dec 15 Wind 13 8 11 11 11 Solar 2 2 2 2 3 Hydro 6 6 7 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 39 42 40 41 41 Coal 19 19 16 18 17 Nuclear 20 20 22 20 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 3.15 3.25 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.65 2.92 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.89 7.13 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.45 2.72 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 3.00 2.89 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 3.24 3.99 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.53 6.62 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.47 2.67 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.68 2.56 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 44.25 56.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 34.50 34.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 22.25 15.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 850.00 849.80 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 59.25 70.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 63.00 74.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis and Aurora Ellis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.