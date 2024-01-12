News & Insights

US natgas prices soar 7% to 10-week high ahead of frigid cold and record demand

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 12, 2024 — 04:44 pm EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures soared about 7% to a 10-week high on Friday ahead of the long Martin Luther King Day holiday weekend when extreme cold is expected to boost gas demand to record highs while also cutting gas supplies by freezing wells.

In recent years, the combination of soaring demand for gas for heating and power generation at the same time that supplies of the fuel are declining due to freezing wells during massive storms has threatened the reliability of electric and gas systems. This has forced electricity grid operators and utilities to impose rotating outages because many power plants cannot operate due to a lack of fuel or other reasons.

That is what happened in Texas and other U.S. Central states in February 2021 when millions were left without power, water and heat for days, and during Winter Storm Elliott in December 2022 when dozens of power plants shut across the eastern half of the country and New York City's gas supply system was close to collapse.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 21.6 cents, or 7.0%, to settle at $3.313 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Nov. 3.

That kept the front-month in technically overbought territory for a second day in a row and boosted the premium of futures for February over March NGG24-H24 to 72 cents per mmBtu, their highest since mid- December 2022.

That also put the front-month up by 15% for a second week in a row.

In a sign of what may be coming, extreme cold was already freezing the Pacific Northwest region. That kept next-day power prices at the Mid-Columbia hub EL-PK-MIDC-SNL in Oregon at a 16-month high of around $850 per megawatt hour for a second day in a row, while next-day gas prices at the AECO hub NG-ASH-ALB-SNL in Alberta, Canada, soared to a near one-year high of $2.68 per mmBtu.

For comparison, Mid Columbia power prices averaged $81 per MWh and AECO gas prices averaged $1.86 per mmBtu in 2023.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial company LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to 106.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record of 108.5 bcfd in December.

But on a daily basis, output was on track to drop by 3.6 bcfd over the past five days to a preliminary 10-week low of 104.6 bcfd on Friday. Those output losses were small compared with losses of 19.6 bcfd during Winter Storm Elliott in December 2022 and 20.4 bcfd during the February freeze in 2021.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would switch from mostly warmer than normal now to colder than normal from Jan. 13-22 before turning back to mostly warmer than normal from Jan. 23-27.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would jump from 136.5 bcfd this week to 160.1 bcfd next week when the weather turns frigid before dropping to 149.6 bcfd in two weeks when milder weather returns. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Thursday.

On a daily basis, even though many U.S. businesses and government offices will shut for the long Martin Luther King Day holiday weekend, total U.S. gas demand, including exports, was on track to reach 165.9 bcfd on Jan. 15, 174.3 bcfd on Jan. 16 and 172.9 bcfd on Jan. 17, according to LSEG.

Those daily demand forecasts would top the current all-time high of 162.5 bcfd set on Dec. 23, 2022, during Winter Storm Elliott, according to federal energy data from S&P Global Commodities Insights.

Week ended Jan 12 Forecast

Week ended Jan 5 Actual

Year ago Jan 12

Five-year average

Jan 12

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-123

-140

-68

-126

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,213

3,336

2,832

2,862

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

12.3%

11.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2023

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.25

3.10

3.42

2.66

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

10.13

10.94

19.79

13.04

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

11.25

11.29

24.34

14.39

14.31

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

526

513

360

442

446

U.S. GFS CDDs

1

2

4

3

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

527

515

364

445

449

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

108.0

106.9

106.0

101.2

93.8

U.S. Imports from Canada8

9.1

9.2

9.6

9.3

9.3

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.3

Total U.S. Supply

117.1

116.1

115.6

110.5

103.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.0

2.9

2.8

2.8

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.3

6.1

5.4

4.8

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

14.7

14.8

14.8

12.5

8.9

U.S. Commercial

15.7

16.4

22.5

14.9

16.6

U.S. Residential

26.0

27.7

39.6

24.1

28.6

U.S. Power Plant

36.3

34.7

37.9

29.9

29.5

U.S. Industrial

25.6

25.6

28.0

24.7

25.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.3

5.3

5.2

5.4

5.4

U.S. Pipe Distribution

3.0

3.0

3.6

3.0

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

112.0

112.8

137.1

102.1

108.7

Total U.S. Demand

134.9

136.5

160.1

122.2

125.6

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

79

80

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

79

81

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

81

83

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 12

Week ended Jan 5

Week ended Dec 29

Week ended Dec 22

Week ended Dec 15

Wind

13

8

11

11

11

Solar

2

2

2

2

3

Hydro

6

6

7

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

39

42

40

41

41

Coal

19

19

16

18

17

Nuclear

20

20

22

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.15

3.25

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.65

2.92

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.89

7.13

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.45

2.72

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.00

2.89

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

3.24

3.99

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.53

6.62

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.47

2.67

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.68

2.56

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

44.25

56.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

34.50

34.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

22.25

15.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

850.00

849.80

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

59.25

70.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

63.00

74.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis and Aurora Ellis)

