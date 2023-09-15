US natgas prices slip 2% on lower output reductions and less warm forecasts

Adds latest prices

Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% on Friday on lower production reductions than previously expected and forecasts for less warm weather next week.

That prices declined despite an increase in the amount of gas flowing to Freeport LNG's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 6.4 cents, or 2.4%, to settle at $2.644 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

In an event that will likely cause power outages and reduced electric and gas demand in the U.S. Northeast this weekend, the U.S. National Hurricane Center projected Hurricane Lee would make landfall near the U.S.-Canada border between Maine and New Brunswick/Nova Scotia on Saturday with maximum sustained winds near 75 miles per hour (121 kilometers per hour).

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop about 2.0 bcfd to a preliminary near three-month low of 100.1 bcfd on Friday. That was a smaller output reduction than expected earlier in the week. Energy traders noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the lower 48 states would remain near normal until around Sept. 23 before turning mostly warmer than usual from Sept. 24-30. Traders, however, said that above normal temperatures in late September were not very hot, with averages of around 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22.2 Celsius) versus a normal of 70 F for that time of year.

With seasonally cooler weather coming, LSEG forecasts U.S. gas demand, including exports, will slide from 100.6 bcfd this week to 96.6 bcfd for the next two weeks. The forecasts for next week were higher than LSEG's outlook on Thursday due mostly to an expected increase in LNG exports.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have averaged 12.7 bcfd so far in September, up from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

On a daily basis, LNG feedgas was on track to reach a near two-week high of 13.3 bcfd on Friday with increased flows to the Freeport plant.

The 2.1-bcfd Freeport facility was on track to pull in about 1.9 bcfd of gas on Friday, up from an average of 0.3 bcfd from Sept. 10-13, according to LSEG data.

Sources told Reuters this week that Freeport had canceled four cargoes since reducing feedgas. In the week before the reduction, the plant was pulling in about 1.8 bcfd of pipeline gas.

Looking ahead, traders noted Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland was on track to shut for about a week of planned maintenance around Sept. 21-29, according to company notices to customers. Cove Point shuts every year in the autumn for maintenance. In 2022, it shut from around Oct. 1-27, according to LSEG data.

Week ended Sep 15 Forecast Week ended Sep 8 Actual Year ago Sep 15 Five-year average Sep 15

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 69 57 99 84

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,274 3,205 2,859 3,086

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 6.1% 6.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.69 2.71 7.76 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 10.97 10.99 57.90 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 13.37 13.39 46.99 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 17 16 19 28 45 U.S. GFS CDDs 119 119 130 127 102 U.S. GFS TDDs 136 135 149 156 147 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 102.5 102.1 101.6 99.6 92.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.5 7.1 7.1 8.5 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total U.S. Supply 110.0 109.2 108.8 108.1 100.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.3 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 7.0 7.0 7.1 5.5 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 13.2 12.1 13.2 11.4 6.5 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.7 4.8 4.7 4.9 U.S. Residential 3.6 3.8 3.9 3.7 3.9 U.S. Power Plant 42.5 42.2 37.1 36.2 34.9 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.5 21.4 21.3 21.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.1 5.0 5.0 5.1 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 79.4 79.5 74.3 73.2 72.5 Total U.S. Demand 101.5 100.6 96.5 92.4 87.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual 2020 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 83 83 107 81 103 Jan-Jul 77 77 102 79 98 Oct-Sep 76 76 103 81 95 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sep 15 Week ended Sep 8 Week ended Sep 1 Week ended Aug 25 Week ended Aug 18 Wind 6 9 6 7 7 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 6 5 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 47 44 45 45 45 Coal 19 19 19 20 19 Nuclear 18 17 18 17 17 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.81 2.76

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.50 1.65

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.24 4.35

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.52 1.54

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.43 2.34

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.62 1.74

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.80 4.84

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.29 2.22

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.96 1.96

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 26.00 35.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 33.00 32.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 33.00 30.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 82.80 82.40

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 45.50 44.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 44.25 41.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Mark Potter)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

