US natgas prices slip 2% on forecasts for less hot weather, demand

Adds latest prices

July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% to a one-week low on forecasts of less demand this week and less hot weather over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Even though the weather in the U.S. Lower 48 states is expected to be less hot than previously forecast, it is still expected to remain hotter than normal through mid-August, especially in Texas.

Power demand in Texas hit a record high on July 18 and will likely break that record again next week as homes and businesses keep their air conditioners cranked up to escape a lingering heatwave, according to forecasts by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator.

Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas burned to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.

On its second to last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 6.5 cents, or 2.4%, to settle at $2.665 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since July 19.

The premium of futures for September over August NGQ23-U23 hit a record high of around 3.9 cents per mmBtu on Wednesday. That is a big change from where that spread usually trades. Over the past four years, September has traded at a premium to August on just 13 occasions - all of them in June and July of 2023.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 101.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, from 101.0 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record of 101.8 bcfd in May.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop by about 2.4 bcfd over the past three days to a preliminary four-week low of 99.7 bcfd on Wednesday due mostly to declines in Ohio, West Virginia and Colorado. Analysts have noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states will remain hotter than normal through at least Aug. 10.

With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 105.3 bcfd this week to 107.0 bcfd next week. The forecasts for this week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.8 bcfd so far in July from 11.6 bcfd in June. That is still well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to ongoing maintenance at several facilities, including Freeport LNG in Texas and Cheniere Energy's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar, as much higher global prices continue to feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $10 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $11 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1.

That puts global gas prices down about 60% so far this year after hitting record highs in 2022 due to mild winter temperatures that left northern hemisphere storage at above-normal levels. U.S. gas futures are down about 40% so far this year. NG/EU

Week ended Jul 21 Forecast Week ended Jul 14 Actual Year ago Jul 21 Five-year average Jul 21

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 36 41 31 18

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,007 2,971 2,414 2,642

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 13.8% 13.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.71 2.73 7.19 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 10.37 10.56 51.76 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 11.46 11.26 39.36 34.11 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 3 3 1 2 3 U.S. GFS CDDs 243 249 245 211 202 U.S. GFS TDDs 246 252 246 213 205 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 101.2 101.1 101.5 98.0 90.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.4 7.5 7.2 9.1 8.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 108.6 108.6 108.7 107.1 98.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 1.7 1.6 1.6 2.5 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.6 6.2 6.7 5.7 5.5 U.S. LNG Exports 12.7 12.8 13.1 10.6 6.1 U.S. Commercial 4.3 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.6 3.5 3.6 U.S. Power Plant 48.0 48.0 48.8 43.7 41.7 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.4 21.4 21.3 21.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.2 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 84.6 84.6 85.5 80.3 78.2 Total U.S. Demand 105.6 105.3 107.0 99.1 92.2 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual 2020 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 83 83 107 81 103 Jan-Jul 77 77 102 79 98 Oct-Sep 75 75 103 81 95 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jul 28 Week ended Jul 21 Week ended Jul 14 Week ended Jul 7 Week ended Jun 30 Wind 5 7 7 6 10 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 6 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 46 46 45 45 43 Coal 20 19 19 19 18 Nuclear 17 17 17 18 17 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.66 2.68 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.99 1.91

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.43 5.53 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.65 1.59

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.39 2.47

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.60 2.30 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.65 7.45

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.30 2.40

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.73 1.98

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 58.00 43.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 51.50 45.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 40.75 41.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 104.20 102.75

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 126.00 77.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 76.75 85.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Conor Humphries and Grant McCool)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.