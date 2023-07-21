News & Insights

US natgas prices slip 2% on forecasts for less demand next week

Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

July 21, 2023 — 03:00 pm EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 2% on Friday as forecasts for less demand next week than previously expected offset lower daily output and hotter-than-normal weather seen through early August, especially in Texas and California.

Power demand in Texas hit a record high for a second day in a row on Tuesday and will likely break that record on Friday and again next week as homes and businesses keep air conditioners cranked up to escape a lingering heatwave, said the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator.

Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas burned to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO), the state's grid operator, declared an emergency alert for about an hour late Thursday as the sun went down and solar power was on the decline "due to heat conditions and higher than anticipated demand."

The California ISO, which does not anticipate the need to ask customers to conserve energy on Friday, said the emergency ended after it secured additional unidentified resources. Its website showed imports from other states increased around that time.

In the spot market, soaring power demand in California boosted some next-day electric and gas NG-SCL-CGT-SNL, NG-CG-PGE-SNL prices in the U.S. West to their highest in three months, including power at the Mid Columbia Hub EL-PK-MIDC-SNL in the Pacific Northwest, where much of California's electric imports come from.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 4.4 cents, or 1.6%, to settle at $2.713 per million British thermal units. On Thursday, the contract closed at its highest since June 30.

For the week, the contract was up about 7%, erasing most of its losses of around 9% during the prior two weeks.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 101.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, from 101.0 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record of 101.8 bcfd in May.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop by 1.8 bcfd to a preliminary five-week low of 99.4 bcfd on Friday due mostly to declines in Pennsylvania and Colorado. Analysts have noted preliminary data was often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists forecast hotter-than-normal weather in the Lower 48 states through at least Aug. 5.

With power generators expected to burn even more gas in coming weeks and LNG export plants consuming more of the fuel as they exit maintenance outages, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 105.7 bcfd this week and next to 107.7 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.7 bcfd so far in July from 11.6 bcfd in June. That was still well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to ongoing maintenance at several facilities in Louisiana, including Cameron LNG, Cheniere Energy's LNG.ASabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu.

Week ended Jul 21 Forecast

Week ended Jul 14 Actual

Year ago Jul 21

Five-year average

Jul 21

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

36

41

31

18

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,007

2,971

2,414

2,642

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

13.8%

13.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.77

2.76

7.19

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

9.91

9.29

51.76

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

10.92

10.75

39.36

34.11

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

3

2

2

3

3

U.S. GFS CDDs

254

255

248

213

204

U.S. GFS TDDs

257

257

250

216

207

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

101.4

101.2

100.9

97.1

90.5

U.S. Imports from Canada

10.2

7.4

7.4

8.9

8.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

111.6

108.7

108.4

106.0

98.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

4.4

1.9

1.7

4.2

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.8

6.6

6.9

6.2

5.5

U.S. LNG Exports

12.4

12.7

12.5

10.6

6.1

U.S. Commercial

4.4

4.3

4.4

4.4

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.6

3.5

3.5

3.6

3.6

U.S. Power Plant

44.4

48.0

47.9

46.3

41.7

U.S. Industrial

21.2

21.3

21.4

21.3

21.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.2

2.3

2.2

2.3

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

81.0

84.6

84.5

83.0

78.2

Total U.S. Demand

104.7

105.7

105.6

104.0

92.2

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

83

83

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

77

77

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

76

75

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jul 21

Week ended Jul 14

Week ended Jul 7

Week ended Jun 30

Week ended Jun 23

Wind

7

7

6

10

9

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

6

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

46

45

45

43

42

Coal

19

19

19

18

17

Nuclear

17

17

18

17

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.61

2.51

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.69

1.65

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.63

4.90

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.55

1.51

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.36

2.31

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.70

1.75

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

6.69

5.67

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.45

2.35

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.83

1.81

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

31.00

34.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

36.75

39.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

140.00

175.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

137.00

129.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

112.25

86.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

102.50

91.25

