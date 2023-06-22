News & Insights

US natgas prices slip 2% on big storage build, lower demand forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/DEEP WELL SERVICES

June 22, 2023 — 10:32 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 2% on Thursday on a bigger-than-expected weekly storage build and forecasts for lower demand next week as the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities remains low due to maintenance work at several of the export plants.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) utilities added 95 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended June 16.

That was higher than the 91-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compared with an increase of 76 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 86 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Analysts said the build was bigger than usual for this time of year due to mild weather last week that reduced the amount of gas power generators burned to meet air conditioning demand.

Last week's increase boosted stockpiles to 2.729 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 15.3% above the five-year average of 2.367 tcf for the time of year.

In Texas, meanwhile, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator, again projected electric use would break records - this time Sunday-Tuesday, June 25-27.

Those demand projections came after actual usage in Texas so far this week fell short of ERCOT's record-breaking forecasts as consumers heeded calls to conserve energy during the first heat wave of the summer.

Energy traders noted it would be very unusual for any power grid to break a peak demand record on a Sunday when many businesses are shut for the weekend. No matter whether ERCOT breaks the all-time high this weekend or later next week, traders noted high air conditioning demand will boost the amount of gas generators burn since Texas gets about half of its electricity from gas.

In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.

In addition to extreme heat this week, utilities in Texas were also dealing with over 200,000 homes and businesses without power after storms over the past day or so.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 5.9 cents, or 2.3%, to $2.538 per million British thermal units at 10:45 a.m. EDT (1445 GMT).

Before EIA released the storage data, gas prices were trading up about 0.6%.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 102.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in May to 101.5 bcfd so far in June due in part to ongoing pipeline maintenance in the Haynesville shale in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, and other basins.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would turn from near-normal now to hotter than normal from June 24-July 7.

With hot weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 94.7 bcfd this week to 98.2 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday, while its forecast for next week was lower.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 11.4 bcfd so far in June from 13.0 bcfd in May. That is well below the monthly record high of 14.0 bcfd in April due to maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana and Freeport LNG in Texas.

Week ended Jun 16 (Forecast)

Week ended Jun 9 (Actual)

Year ago Jun 16

Five-year average Jun 16

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

91

84

76

86

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,725

2,634

2,158

2,367

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

15.1%

15.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.59

2.60

7.60

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

11.83

12.20

33.44

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

12.48

12.74

29.72

34.11

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

4

4

7

7

7

U.S. GFS CDDs

211

204

193

181

180

U.S. GFS TDDs

215

208

200

188

187

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

101.7

100.6

101.1

97.8

89.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.5

6.9

6.9

8.9

7.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

108.1

107.5

108.0

106.7

97.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.8

1.9

1.8

2.3

2.3

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.4

6.6

6.5

6.0

5.5

U.S. LNG Exports

11.3

10.9

11.7

10.5

6.0

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.5

4.4

4.4

4.7

U.S. Residential

3.8

3.7

3.6

3.6

4.3

U.S. Power Plant

36.9

38.6

41.5

37.9

34.8

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.3

21.3

21.0

21.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.1

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.0

2.1

2.0

1.8

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

73.5

75.2

78.1

74.0

71.9

Total U.S. Deman

93.0

94.7

98.2

92.8

85.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jun 23

Week ended Jun 16

Week ended Jun 9

Week ended Jun 2

Week ended May 26

Wind

10

8

5

10

9

Solar

5

5

5

5

5

Hydro

6

6

7

8

9

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

42

43

45

40

40

Coal

17

16

17

15

15

Nuclear

19

19

20

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.24

2.38

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.34

1.31

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.03

3.26

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.28

1.33

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.14

2.28

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.51

1.50

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.80

3.96

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.27

2.36

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.78

1.91

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

26.00

28.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

29.50

31.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

48.50

280.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

43.00

46.68

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

18.50

15.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

20.50

19.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Will Dunham)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922))

