US natgas prices slip 1% to near 9-mth low on mild weather forecasts

Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 1% on Thursday to hold near nine-month lows on an expected storage withdrawal and forecasts for the weather to remain warmer than normal through at least the middle of February, keeping heating demand for the fuel low.
That retreat came despite a bullish drop in output so far this week and forecasts for more demand next week than previously expected.
The market is also seeing a bearish ongoing outage of a liquefaction train at U.S. energy firm Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas, which leaves more gas in the country.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 197 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended Jan. 26.
That was in line with the 194-bcf decrease analysts forecast in a Reuters poll, and compares with a withdrawal of 141 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2019-2023) average decline of 185 bcf for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) were down 1.3 cents, or 0.6%, to $2.087 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:40 a.m. EST (1540 GMT).
That keeps the contract near Monday's $2.08 per mmBtu close, which was the lowest settle for the front-month since mid-April 2023.
That also kept the contract in technically oversold territory for a third day in a row for the first time since mid-December.
Rising price volatility has increased interest in gas trading in recent weeks, boosting open interest in NYMEX futures to 1.47 million contracts on Jan. 30, the most since February 2020.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial company LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to an average of 103.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in January, down from a monthly record high of 108.0 bcfd in December.
On a daily basis, gas output was on track to drop about 1.7 bcfd from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 to a preliminary one-week low of 105.4 bcfd, after soaring 16.6 bcfd from Jan. 17-28 as wells returned to service after freezing during Arctic cold weather in mid-January.
Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal through at least Feb. 16, but noted that next week would be slightly cooler than this week.
With cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 126.7 bcfd this week to 127.5 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 13.9 bcfd in January, down from a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.
Analysts said U.S. LNG feedgas would likely not revisit record levels until Freeport LNG returns to full power, which is likely to occur in mid- to late-February.
The U.S. became the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar, as much higher global prices fed demand for more exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $9 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1, and $10 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
Week ended Jan 26 Forecast
Week ended Jan 19 Actual
Year ago Jan 26
Five-year average
Jan 26
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-194
-326
-141
-185
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,662
2,856
2,605
2,529
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
5.3%
5.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.12
2.10
2.44
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
9.25
9.50
16.52
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
9.53
9.48
16.87
14.39
14.31
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
337
336
415
422
418
U.S. GFS CDDs
1
1
5
5
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
338
337
420
427
422
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
103.2
106.4
105.7
97.8
92.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
10.0
9.5
9.8
9.3
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
113.2
115.9
115.5
107.1
101.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.5
3.4
3.6
2.1
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.9
6.4
6.3
5.6
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
13.7
14.1
14.1
12.7
8.4
U.S. Commercial
18.2
13.8
14.4
19.2
16.3
U.S. Residential
30.9
21.9
23.8
33.1
27.6
U.S. Power Plant
38.7
34.5
32.6
34.5
29.3
U.S. Industrial
26.2
24.5
24.6
26.3
25.4
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.1
5.3
5.2
5.1
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
3.3
2.7
2.8
3.3
2.7
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
122.5
102.8
103.5
121.6
106.7
Total U.S. Demand
144.5
126.7
127.5
142.0
123.0
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
79
78
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
79
78
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
80
79
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 2
Week ended Jan 26
Week ended Jan 19
Week ended Jan 12
Week ended Jan 5
Wind
8
7
10
14
8
Solar
3
2
2
2
2
Hydro
7
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
43
39
38
42
Coal
18
22
23
19
19
Nuclear
20
19
17
19
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.19
2.26
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.95
2.29
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.13
3.21
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.70
1.84
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.90
1.99
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.77
5.21
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.95
2.76
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.45
1.79
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.36
1.27
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
44.75
60.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
27.00
35.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
15.50
19.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
51.00
47.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
46.25
33.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
48.50
38.00
