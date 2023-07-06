US natgas prices slide to one-week low on record output, lower demand

Adds latest prices

July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% to aone-week low on Thursday on near record output and lowered forecasts for demand over the next two weeks.

Still, the amount of gas flowing to the nation's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants was rising and on forecasts for continuing hot weather in the U.S. Lower 48 states through late July, especially in Texas.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator, projected another heat wave next week would boost electric use to record highs on Monday-Thursday, July 10-13.

Generators burn gas to produce power for air conditioning, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 4.8 cents, or 1.8%, to settle at $2.609 per million British thermal units, their lowest close since June 28 for a second day in a row.

That also put the front-month down for a third day in a row for the first time since late May.

The lack of big price moves in recent weeks has cut historic or actual 30-day close-to-close futures volatility to just 60.0%, its lowest since April 2022. On a daily basis, historic volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991.

So far this year, historic volatility has averaged 86.0%. That compares with an annual record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the Lower 48 states rose to 101.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July from 100.9 bcfd in June, on track to match the monthly record of 101.9 bcfd in May.

Meteorologists forecast weather in the Lower 48 states would remain near-normal until July 10 before turning hotter-than-normal through at least July 21.

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 103.0 bcfd this week to 103.3 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 13.2 bcfd so far in July from 11.5 bcfd in June. That remained well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana.

The record flows in April exceeded the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven big plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.

Week ended Jun 30 Forecast Week ended Jun 23 Actual Year ago Jun 30 Five-year average Jun 30 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 64 76 63 64 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,869 2,805 2,302 2,511 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 14.3% 14.6% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.67 2.66 7.19 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 10.46 11.25 51.76 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 12.10 12.08 39.36 34.11 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 4 4 2 3 4 U.S. GFS CDDs 238 238 230 209 200 U.S. GFS TDDs 242 242 232 212 204 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 100.6 101.9 102.0 97.6 90.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.0 7.9 8.0 8.5 8.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 108.6 109.8 110.1 106.1 98.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.3 2.4 2.2 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.6 6.5 6.6 6.0 5.5 U.S. LNG Exports 11.8 13.0 13.2 11.1 6.1 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.3 4.4 4.3 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.7 3.4 3.7 3.5 3.6 U.S. Power Plant 40.6 44.9 44.4 41.4 41.7 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.2 21.3 21.1 21.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 77.2 81.2 81.1 77.6 78.2 Total U.S. Demand 97.6 103.0 103.3 96.9 92.2 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual 2020 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 83 83 107 81 103 Jan-Jul 78 78 102 79 98 Oct-Sep 76 76 103 81 95 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jul 7 Week ended Jun 30 Week ended Jun 23 Week ended Jun 16 Week ended Jun 9 Wind 6 10 9 8 5 Solar 4 4 4 5 5 Hydro 6 6 6 6 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 45 43 42 43 45 Coal 19 18 17 16 17 Nuclear 18 17 19 19 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.65 2.48 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.83 1.46 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.94 3.85 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.41 1.40 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.34 2.27 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 7.65 3.60 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.55 3.40 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.32 2.17 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.82 1.81 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 103.75 36.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 41.50 32.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 30.00 65.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 91.10 89.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 30.50 49.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 31.00 48.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Editing by Nick Zieminski and David Gregorio)

