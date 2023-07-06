US natgas prices slide to one-week low on record output, lower demand

Adds latest prices
July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% to aone-week low on Thursday on near record output and lowered forecasts for demand over the next two weeks.
Still, the amount of gas flowing to the nation's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants was rising and on forecasts for continuing hot weather in the U.S. Lower 48 states through late July, especially in Texas.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator, projected another heat wave next week would boost electric use to record highs on Monday-Thursday, July 10-13.
Generators burn gas to produce power for air conditioning, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 4.8 cents, or 1.8%, to settle at $2.609 per million British thermal units, their lowest close since June 28 for a second day in a row.
That also put the front-month down for a third day in a row for the first time since late May.
The lack of big price moves in recent weeks has cut historic or actual 30-day close-to-close futures volatility to just 60.0%, its lowest since April 2022. On a daily basis, historic volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991.
So far this year, historic volatility has averaged 86.0%. That compares with an annual record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the Lower 48 states rose to 101.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July from 100.9 bcfd in June, on track to match the monthly record of 101.9 bcfd in May.
Meteorologists forecast weather in the Lower 48 states would remain near-normal until July 10 before turning hotter-than-normal through at least July 21.
Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 103.0 bcfd this week to 103.3 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 13.2 bcfd so far in July from 11.5 bcfd in June. That remained well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana.
The record flows in April exceeded the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven big plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.
|
Week ended Jun 30 Forecast
Week ended Jun 23 Actual
Year ago Jun 30
Five-year average
Jun 30
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
64
76
63
64
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,869
2,805
2,302
2,511
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
14.3%
14.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.67
2.66
7.19
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
10.46
11.25
51.76
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
12.10
12.08
39.36
34.11
8.95
|
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
4
4
2
3
4
U.S. GFS CDDs
238
238
230
209
200
U.S. GFS TDDs
242
242
232
212
204
|
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
100.6
101.9
102.0
97.6
90.5
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.0
7.9
8.0
8.5
8.2
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
108.6
109.8
110.1
106.1
98.8
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.0
2.3
2.4
2.2
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.6
6.5
6.6
6.0
5.5
U.S. LNG Exports
11.8
13.0
13.2
11.1
6.1
U.S. Commercial
4.4
4.3
4.4
4.3
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.7
3.4
3.7
3.5
3.6
U.S. Power Plant
40.6
44.9
44.4
41.4
41.7
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.2
21.3
21.1
21.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.2
2.2
2.2
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
77.2
81.2
81.1
77.6
78.2
Total U.S. Demand
97.6
103.0
103.3
96.9
92.2
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
83
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
78
78
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
76
76
103
81
95
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Jul 7
Week ended Jun 30
Week ended Jun 23
Week ended Jun 16
Week ended Jun 9
Wind
6
10
9
8
5
Solar
4
4
4
5
5
Hydro
6
6
6
6
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
45
43
42
43
45
Coal
19
18
17
16
17
Nuclear
18
17
19
19
20
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.65
2.48
|
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.83
1.46
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.94
3.85
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.41
1.40
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.34
2.27
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
7.65
3.60
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.55
3.40
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.32
2.17
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.82
1.81
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
103.75
36.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
41.50
32.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
30.00
65.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
91.10
89.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
30.50
49.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
31.00
48.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Editing by Nick Zieminski and David Gregorio)
