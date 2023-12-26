US natgas prices slide over 2% on record output, mild weather

Adds latest prices
Dec 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell more than 2% in holiday-thin trading on Tuesday, pressured by record gas production and a mild weather outlook for the short term suggesting limited heating demand.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange settled down 6.1 cents, or 2.3%, at $2.55 per million British thermal units. Prices fell as much as 6% earlier in the session.
Trading was thin on the day after Christmas and is expected to remain muted across the shortened week.
"The combination of high natural gas production, low weather-related demand because of the holiday and then the moderate temperature forecast is just all turning into a bearish price environment for the natgas market," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis. "But we will end up finding some good support because January is right around the corner and that usually brings the seasonal uplift in total demand estimates."
Financial firm LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, at 120.8 bcfd this week, down from last week's 126.6 bcfd, weighed down by limited heating demand as businesses and government offices were shut for the Christmas week. However, demand was projected to rise to 133.7 bcfd during the next week as forecast for January gets colder.
LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has risen to 108.7 bcfd so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November.
"This supply overhang will be available to meet the needs of an unusually cold January with the weather factor becoming less important during February," analysts at energy advisory Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 14.7 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.
Week ended Dec 22 Forecast
Week ended Dec 15 Actual
Year ago Dec 22
Five-year average
Dec 22
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-73
-87
-195
-123
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,504
3,577
3,142
3,174
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
10.4%
8.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.49
2.59
5.77
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
10.84
36.68
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
11.95
11.94
32.34
34.11
8.95
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
348
372
489
390
406
U.S. GFS CDDs
1
1
3
5
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
349
373
492
395
410
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
108.9
108.9
108.8
98.6
94.2
U.S. Imports from Canada8
8.6
8.6
9.2
10.1
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
117.4
117.5
117.9
108.7
103.5
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.2
3.5
3.4
2.1
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
4.8
5.1
4.4
5.0
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
14.7
14.7
14.4
12.1
8.6
U.S. Commercial
13.8
12.5
15.8
20.4
14.6
U.S. Residential
22.0
19.8
26.4
35.6
24.7
U.S. Power Plant
35.2
32.9
35.5
34.9
28.6
U.S. Industrial
24.7
24.1
25.5
27.1
25.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.8
2.6
3.0
2.7
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
104.0
97.5
111.5
126.2
101.2
Total U.S. Demand
126.6
120.8
133.7
145.4
118.0
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
79
80
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
79
79
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
81
81
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 22
Week ended Dec 15
Week ended Dec 8
Week ended Dec 1
Week ended Nov 24
Wind
12
11
12
10
11
Solar
2
3
3
3
3
Hydro
6
6
5
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
41
40
42
39
Coal
17
17
17
17
16
Nuclear
20
20
21
20
22
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.54
2.48
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.89
2.30
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.44
3.75
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.69
1.87
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.58
2.01
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.90
4.25
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.50
2.90
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
0.01
1.24
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.50
1.64
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
37.50
50.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
29.50
30.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
12.75
21.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
36.00
43.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
29.50
40.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
27.50
48.25
(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru; Additional Reporting by Daksh Grover; Editing by Mark Porter)
((sherinelizabeth.varghese@thomsonreuters.com;))
