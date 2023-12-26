News & Insights

US Markets
BKR

US natgas prices slide over 2% on record output, mild weather

Credit: REUTERS/ARATHY SOMASEKHAR

December 26, 2023 — 03:11 pm EST

Written by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese for Reuters ->

Adds latest prices

Dec 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell more than 2% in holiday-thin trading on Tuesday, pressured by record gas production and a mild weather outlook for the short term suggesting limited heating demand.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange settled down 6.1 cents, or 2.3%, at $2.55 per million British thermal units. Prices fell as much as 6% earlier in the session.

Trading was thin on the day after Christmas and is expected to remain muted across the shortened week.

"The combination of high natural gas production, low weather-related demand because of the holiday and then the moderate temperature forecast is just all turning into a bearish price environment for the natgas market," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis. "But we will end up finding some good support because January is right around the corner and that usually brings the seasonal uplift in total demand estimates."

Financial firm LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, at 120.8 bcfd this week, down from last week's 126.6 bcfd, weighed down by limited heating demand as businesses and government offices were shut for the Christmas week. However, demand was projected to rise to 133.7 bcfd during the next week as forecast for January gets colder.

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has risen to 108.7 bcfd so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November.

"This supply overhang will be available to meet the needs of an unusually cold January with the weather factor becoming less important during February," analysts at energy advisory Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 14.7 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.

Week ended Dec 22 Forecast

Week ended Dec 15 Actual

Year ago Dec 22

Five-year average

Dec 22

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-73

-87

-195

-123

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,504

3,577

3,142

3,174

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

10.4%

8.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.49

2.59

5.77

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

10.84

36.68

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

11.95

11.94

32.34

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

348

372

489

390

406

U.S. GFS CDDs

1

1

3

5

4

U.S. GFS TDDs

349

373

492

395

410

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

108.9

108.9

108.8

98.6

94.2

U.S. Imports from Canada8

8.6

8.6

9.2

10.1

9.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

117.4

117.5

117.9

108.7

103.5

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.2

3.5

3.4

2.1

3.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

4.8

5.1

4.4

5.0

5.0

U.S. LNG Exports

14.7

14.7

14.4

12.1

8.6

U.S. Commercial

13.8

12.5

15.8

20.4

14.6

U.S. Residential

22.0

19.8

26.4

35.6

24.7

U.S. Power Plant

35.2

32.9

35.5

34.9

28.6

U.S. Industrial

24.7

24.1

25.5

27.1

25.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.3

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.8

2.6

3.0

2.7

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

104.0

97.5

111.5

126.2

101.2

Total U.S. Demand

126.6

120.8

133.7

145.4

118.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

79

80

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

79

79

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

81

81

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 22

Week ended Dec 15

Week ended Dec 8

Week ended Dec 1

Week ended Nov 24

Wind

12

11

12

10

11

Solar

2

3

3

3

3

Hydro

6

6

5

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

41

40

42

39

Coal

17

17

17

17

16

Nuclear

20

20

21

20

22

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.54

2.48

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.89

2.30

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.44

3.75

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.69

1.87

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.58

2.01

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.90

4.25

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

2.50

2.90

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

0.01

1.24

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.50

1.64

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

37.50

50.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

29.50

30.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

12.75

21.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

36.00

43.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

29.50

40.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

27.50

48.25

(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru; Additional Reporting by Daksh Grover; Editing by Mark Porter)

((sherinelizabeth.varghese@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKR
PCG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.