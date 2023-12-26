US natgas prices slide over 2% on record output, mild weather

Adds latest prices

Dec 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell more than 2% in holiday-thin trading on Tuesday, pressured by record gas production and a mild weather outlook for the short term suggesting limited heating demand.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange settled down 6.1 cents, or 2.3%, at $2.55 per million British thermal units. Prices fell as much as 6% earlier in the session.

Trading was thin on the day after Christmas and is expected to remain muted across the shortened week.

"The combination of high natural gas production, low weather-related demand because of the holiday and then the moderate temperature forecast is just all turning into a bearish price environment for the natgas market," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis. "But we will end up finding some good support because January is right around the corner and that usually brings the seasonal uplift in total demand estimates."

Financial firm LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, at 120.8 bcfd this week, down from last week's 126.6 bcfd, weighed down by limited heating demand as businesses and government offices were shut for the Christmas week. However, demand was projected to rise to 133.7 bcfd during the next week as forecast for January gets colder.

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has risen to 108.7 bcfd so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November.

"This supply overhang will be available to meet the needs of an unusually cold January with the weather factor becoming less important during February," analysts at energy advisory Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 14.7 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.

Week ended Dec 22 Forecast Week ended Dec 15 Actual Year ago Dec 22 Five-year average Dec 22

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -73 -87 -195 -123

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,504 3,577 3,142 3,174

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 10.4% 8.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.49 2.59 5.77 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 10.84 36.68 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 11.95 11.94 32.34 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 348 372 489 390 406 U.S. GFS CDDs 1 1 3 5 4 U.S. GFS TDDs 349 373 492 395 410 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 108.9 108.9 108.8 98.6 94.2 U.S. Imports from Canada8 8.6 8.6 9.2 10.1 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 117.4 117.5 117.9 108.7 103.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 3.2 3.5 3.4 2.1 3.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.8 5.1 4.4 5.0 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 14.7 14.7 14.4 12.1 8.6 U.S. Commercial 13.8 12.5 15.8 20.4 14.6 U.S. Residential 22.0 19.8 26.4 35.6 24.7 U.S. Power Plant 35.2 32.9 35.5 34.9 28.6 U.S. Industrial 24.7 24.1 25.5 27.1 25.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.4 5.4 5.4 5.4 5.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.8 2.6 3.0 2.7 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 104.0 97.5 111.5 126.2 101.2 Total U.S. Demand 126.6 120.8 133.7 145.4 118.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 79 80 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 79 79 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 81 81 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 22 Week ended Dec 15 Week ended Dec 8 Week ended Dec 1 Week ended Nov 24 Wind 12 11 12 10 11 Solar 2 3 3 3 3 Hydro 6 6 5 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 40 41 40 42 39 Coal 17 17 17 17 16 Nuclear 20 20 21 20 22 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.54 2.48 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.89 2.30 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.44 3.75 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.69 1.87 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.58 2.01

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.90 4.25

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.50 2.90

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.01 1.24

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.50 1.64

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 37.50 50.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 29.50 30.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 12.75 21.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 36.00 43.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 29.50 40.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 27.50 48.25

