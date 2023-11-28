US natgas prices slide 3% to two-month low on less cold forecasts

By Scott DiSavino

NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 3% to a fresh two-month low on Tuesday on forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Traders also noted that record output means U.S. utilities don't have to pull as much gas out of storage as usual to meet heating demand. Analysts forecast the amount of gas in U.S. storage was about 8% above normal on Nov. 24. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

On its last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 8.8 cents, or 3.1%, to settle at $2.706 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

That put the contract at its lowest close since Sept. 26 and kept it in technically oversold territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 30 for a second day in a row for the first time since February.

Futures for January NGF24, which will soon be the front-month, were down about 12 cents to $2.83 per mmBtu.

One bearish factor that has weighed on the futures market for most of this year has been lower spot or next-day prices at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana.

The spot market has traded below front-month futures for 189 out of 226 trading days so far in 2023, according to data from financial firm LSEG.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 107.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.

On a daily basis, output was on track to drop by 2.6 bcfd to a preliminary one-week low of 106.7 bcfd on Tuesday from a record 109.4 bcfd on Monday. If correct, that would be the biggest one-day drop since late October.

Traders, however, noted preliminary data is often revised lower later in the day.

Meteorologists projected the weather would swing from colder than normal now to warmer than normal from Nov. 30-Dec. 12.

With less cold weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would drop from 127.3 bcfd this week to 118.9 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday.

U.s. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, fell to an average of 5.7 bcfd so far in November, down from 6.5 bcfd in October and a record 7.0 bcfd in August.

On a daily basis, exports to Mexico dropped to 3.9 bcfd on Monday, the lowest since December 2022.

Analysts, however, expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export in November.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.3 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $14 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $17 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Nov 24 Forecast Week ended Nov 17 Actual Year ago Nov 17 Five-year average Nov 17

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -9 -7 -80 -44

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,817 3,826 3,495 3,533

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 8.0% 7.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.80 2.79 6.43 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 13.71 14.19 35.88 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 16.51 17.10 28.37 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 333 339 328 347 362 U.S. GFS CDDs 4 4 12 6 6 U.S. GFS TDDs 337 343 340 353 368 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 108.2 108.5 108.7 101.5 94.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.6 8.4 8.5 9.3 8.3 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 115.9 116.8 117.2 110.8 102.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 3.1 2.7 2.8 3.4 2.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.9 4.8 5.8 6.0 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 14.4 14.3 13.9 12.0 7.9 U.S. Commercial 11.5 15.7 13.1 13.9 11.7 U.S. Residential 17.4 25.8 20.9 22.7 17.5 U.S. Power Plant 29.6 30.6 30.3 28.2 27.5 U.S. Industrial 23.8 25.2 24.1 24.4 24.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.3 5.4 5.4 5.3 5.2 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.4 2.8 2.6 2.4 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 90.1 105.5 96.4 97.0 88.6 Total U.S. Demand 113.4 127.3 118.9 118.4 104.7 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 88 84 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 85 82 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 85 83 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 1 Week ended Nov 24 Week ended Nov 17 Week ended Nov 10 Week ended Nov 3 Wind 5 9 11 11 Solar 3 3 4 4 Hydro 6 6 5 5 Other 2 2 2 1 Petroleum Natural Gas 43 42 41 40 Coal 17 17 16 19 Nuclear 24 21 20 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.74 2.72 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 3.61 2.45 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.31 4.81 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.42 2.26 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.72 2.50

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 8.90 4.83

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.97 4.60

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.18 2.25

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.78 1.85

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 79.75 41.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 54.25 29.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 32.50 20.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 74.25 73.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 53.00 52.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 57.50 48.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Editing by Nick Zieminski and Susan Fenton)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

