US natgas prices slide 3% to one-week low on rising output, mild forecasts

By Scott DiSavino
Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 3% to a one-week low on Friday on rising output, a drop in exports to Mexico and forecasts for mild weather through late October that will keep both heating and cooling demand low.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 10.8 cents, or 3.2%, to settle at $3.236 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since Oct. 5.
That put the front-month down for a third day in a row for the first time sine early September and knocked it out of technically overbought territory for the first time in seven days.
For the week, the contract was down about 3% after soaring about 27% over the past two weeks.
Shares outstanding in the U.S. Natural Gas Fund fell by a record amount for a second day this week, falling by 13.8 million on Oct. 11 and 13.6 million shares on Oct. 10, to a six-month low of around 141.3 million shares, according to data from financial firm LSEG. Those two days of declines were worth about $215 million.
The prior biggest two-day drop of 16.2 million shares outstanding in February-March 2023 was worth roughly $148 million.
UNG is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to track the daily price movements of gas. Analysts said the share sale likely showed speculators taking profits after futures rose to an eight-month high earlier in the week.
In other news, a solar eclipse will pass across a region covering California to Texas on Saturday, Oct. 14, reducing the amount of solar power available for several hours in the middle of the day.
Energy traders, however, noted the overall impact of the lost solar power would be reduced in part because the eclipse was coming on a weekend when power demand is lower with many businesses and government offices closed. Most electric grids rely on gas-fired generation to make up for power lost when solar declines as the sun goes down.
In 2022, solar provided about 20% of total power generated in California, 6% in Texas and roughly 5% in Arizona and New Mexico. Gas, meanwhile, was the biggest source of generation across the region, producing about 49% of the power in California, 43% in Texas and 40% in Arizona and New Mexico.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose from 102.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in September to 103.1 bcfd so far in October, which matched the monthly record high set in July.
With seasonally cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 94.3 bcfd this week to 95.6 bcfd next week and 96.3 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Thursday.
Pipeline exports to Mexico fell to 6.9 bcfd so far in October, down from a monthly record high of 7.2 bcfd in September.
Analysts, however, said they expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 13.1 bcfd so far in October with the return of Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point export plant in Maryland, up from 12.6 bcfd in September. That compares with a record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.
|
Week ended Oct 13 Forecast
Week ended Oct 6
Actual
Year ago Oct 13
Five-year average
Oct 13
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
81
84
113
85
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,610
3,529
3,326
3,451
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
4.6%
4.8%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.28
3.34
6.08
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
16.37
16.43
38.37
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
14.36
14.31
32.98
34.11
8.95
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
120
121
128
114
145
U.S. GFS CDDs
33
35
44
53
38
U.S. GFS TDDs
153
156
172
167
183
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
102.2
103.6
103.8
99.4
93.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.7
6.9
6.7
6.0
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
108.9
110.5
110.5
105.4
101.0
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.5
1.5
1.5
2.4
2.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
7.2
6.8
6.8
5.5
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.6
13.1
13.3
10.9
7.1
U.S. Commercial
5.0
6.2
6.9
6.2
7.0
U.S. Residential
4.2
6.5
7.8
6.7
7.5
U.S. Power Plant
35.4
30.8
29.4
31.6
30.1
U.S. Industrial
21.7
22.2
22.5
22.1
22.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.1
5.1
5.0
5.1
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
1.9
2.0
1.9
2.0
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
73.3
72.9
73.9
73.6
73.9
Total U.S. Demand
94.6
94.3
95.6
92.4
88.8
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
93
94
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
91
92
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
90
91
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Oct 13
Week ended Oct 6
Week ended Sep 29
Week ended Sep 22
Week ended Sep 15
Wind
8
11
8
8
5
Solar
5
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
5
5
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
42
44
43
46
Coal
17
16
17
17
18
Nuclear
21
19
20
20
19
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.16
3.19
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.13
1.31
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.83
4.37
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.08
1.20
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.23
2.41
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.25
1.50
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
9.02
8.50
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.03
1.86
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.83
1.79
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
23.25
25.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
41.00
42.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
42.63
25.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
68.71
75.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
58.25
45.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
56.50
45.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.