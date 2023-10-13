News & Insights

US natgas prices slide 3% to one-week low on rising output, mild forecasts

October 13, 2023 — 10:34 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 3% to a one-week low on Friday on rising output, a drop in exports to Mexico and forecasts for mild weather through late October that will keep heating and cooling demand low.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 10.4 cents, or 3.1%, to $3.240 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:28 a.m. EDT (1428 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Oct. 5.

That put the front-month down for a third day in a row for the first time sine early September and knocked it out of technically overbought territory for the first time in seven days.

For the week, the contract was down about 3% after soaring about 27% over the past two weeks.

Shares outstanding in the U.S. Natural Gas Fund fell by a record amount for a second day this week, falling by 13.8 million on Oct. 11 and 13.6 million shares on Oct. 10, to a six-month low of around 141.3 million shares, according to data from financial firm LSEG. Those two days of declines were worth about $215 million.

The prior biggest two-day drop of 16.2 million shares outstanding in February-March 2023 was worth roughly $148 million.

UNG is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to track the daily price movements of gas. Analysts noted the share sale likely showed speculators taking profits after futures rose to an eight-month high earlier in the week.

In other news, a solar eclipse will pass across a region covering California to Texas on Saturday, Oct. 14, reducing the amount of solar power available for several hours in the middle of the day.

Energy traders, however, noted the overall impact of the lost solar power would be reduced in part because the eclipse was coming on a weekend when many businesses and government offices are closed, which reduces power demand. Most electric grids rely on gas-fired generation to make up for the power lost when solar power declines as the sun goes down.

In 2022, solar provided about 20% of total power generated in California, about 6% in Texas and roughly 5% in Arizona and New Mexico. Gas, meanwhile, was the biggest source of generation across the region, producing about 49% of the power in California, 43% in Texas and 40% in Arizona and New Mexico.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose from 102.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in September to 103.1 bcfd so far in October, which matched the monthly record high set in July.

With seasonally cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 94.3 bcfd this week to 95.6 bcfd next week and 96.3 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Thursday.

Pipeline exports to Mexico fell to 6.9 bcfd so far in October, down from a monthly record high of 7.2 bcfd in September.

Analysts, however, said they expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 13.1 bcfd so far in October with the return of Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point export plant in Maryland, up from 12.6 bcfd in September. That compares with a record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $16 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $14 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Oct 13 Forecast

Week ended Oct 6

Actual

Year ago Oct 13

Five-year average

Oct 13

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

81

84

113

85

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,610

3,529

3,326

3,451

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

4.6%

4.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.28

3.34

6.08

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

16.37

16.43

38.37

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

14.36

14.31

32.98

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

120

121

128

114

145

U.S. GFS CDDs

33

35

44

53

38

U.S. GFS TDDs

153

156

172

167

183

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

102.2

103.6

103.8

99.4

93.1

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.7

6.9

6.7

6.0

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

108.9

110.5

110.5

105.4

101.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.5

1.5

1.5

2.4

2.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

7.2

6.8

6.8

5.5

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.6

13.1

13.3

10.9

7.1

U.S. Commercial

5.0

6.2

6.9

6.2

7.0

U.S. Residential

4.2

6.5

7.8

6.7

7.5

U.S. Power Plant

35.4

30.8

29.4

31.6

30.1

U.S. Industrial

21.7

22.2

22.5

22.1

22.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.1

5.1

5.0

5.1

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

1.9

2.0

1.9

2.0

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

73.3

72.9

73.9

73.6

73.9

Total U.S. Demand

94.6

94.3

95.6

92.4

88.8

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

93

94

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

91

92

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

90

91

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Oct 13

Week ended Oct 6

Week ended Sep 29

Week ended Sep 22

Week ended Sep 15

Wind

8

11

8

8

5

Solar

5

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

5

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

42

44

43

46

Coal

17

16

17

17

18

Nuclear

21

19

20

20

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.16

3.19

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.13

1.31

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.83

4.37

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.08

1.20

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.23

2.41

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.25

1.50

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

9.02

8.50

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.03

1.86

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.83

1.79

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

23.25

25.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

41.00

42.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

42.63

25.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

68.71

75.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

58.25

45.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

56.50

45.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

