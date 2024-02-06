US natgas prices slide 3% to nine-month low on rising output, lower demand

By Scott DiSavino

Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 3% to a nine-month low on Tuesday as output slowly rises, the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants declines and on forecasts for lower demand this week than previously expected.

Prices fell even though the latest forecasts called for colder weather and more heating demand in mid- to late-February than initially forecast.

Traders noted output was rising as gas wells continue to return to service after freezing during extreme cold in mid-January, while LNG feedgas remained low due mostly to an ongoing unit outage at Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell 5.9 cents, or 2.8%, to $2.023 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:29 a.m. EST (1429 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since April 13, 2023.

That pushed the front-month back into technically oversold territory for a fourth time in five trading days.

Rising price volatility in recent weeks has increased interest in gas trading with open interest in NYMEX futures rising to 1.498 million contracts on Feb. 2, the most since February 2020, for a fourth day in a row.

In other news, over 153,000 homes and businesses were still without power in California early Tuesday following massive storms over the weekend, according to PowerOutages.us. In total, the storms knocked out service to over 1.1 million customers, according to local utilities.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial company LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to an average of 105.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February from 102.1 bcfd in January. That, however, remained below the monthly record high of 106.3 bcfd in December.

Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal through Feb. 13 before sliding to near normal levels from Feb. 15-21.

With seasonally colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 121.8 bcfd this week to 124.6 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday, while the forecast for next week was higher.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants slid to an average of 13.6 bcfd so far in February, down from 13.9 in January and a monthly record high of 14.7 bcfd in December.

Analysts said U.S. LNG feedgas would likely not return to record levels until Freeport LNG returned to full power, which is expected to occur in mid- to late-February.

The U.S. became the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar, as much higher global prices fed demand for more exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $9 per mmBtu at both the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) benchmark in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Feb 2 Forecast Week ended Jan 26 Actual Year ago Feb 2 Five-year average Feb 2

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -86 -197 -208 -193

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,573 2,659 2,397 2,336

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 10.1% 5.1%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.07 2.08 2.44 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 9.04 9.29 16.52 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 9.46 9.46 16.87 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 357 358 341 408 405 U.S. GFS CDDs 1 1 5 6 5 U.S. GFS TDDs 358 359 446 412 410 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 105.0 105.5 106.0 101.2 92.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 9.4 9.3 9.3 9.0 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 114.4 114.8 115.3 110.2 101.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 3.4 3.5 3.5 3.0 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.4 5.6 6.2 5.1 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 14.1 13.4 13.5 12.6 8.4 U.S. Commercial 13.8 13.9 14.1 14.9 16.3 U.S. Residential 21.8 22.5 22.8 24.3 27.6 U.S. Power Plant 33.9 30.5 31.7 28.6 29.3 U.S. Industrial 24.5 24.4 24.8 24.4 25.4 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.6 2.7 2.7 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 102.1 99.3 101.4 100.2 106.7 Total U.S. Demand 125.9 121.8 124.6 120.9 123.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 77 79 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 78 79 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 79 80 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Feb 9 Week ended Feb 2 Week ended Jan 26 Week ended Jan 19 Week ended Jan 12 Wind 14 9 7 10 14 Solar 3 3 2 2 2 Hydro 7 7 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 35 40 43 39 38 Coal 16 18 22 23 19 Nuclear 22 20 19 17 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.12 2.01 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.51 1.95 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.49 3.25 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.71 1.76 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.93 1.73

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.83 4.96 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.94 2.64 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.90 0.86

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.45 1.33

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 62.25 49.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 31.50 21.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 19.50 11.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 53.38 59.25 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 47.25 25.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 48.50 51.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, editing by David Ljunggren)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

