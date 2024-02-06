US natgas prices slide 3% to nine-month low on rising output, lower demand

By Scott DiSavino
Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 3% to a nine-month low on Tuesday as output slowly rises, the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants declines and on forecasts for lower demand this week than previously expected.
Prices fell even though the latest forecasts called for colder weather and more heating demand in mid- to late-February than initially forecast.
Traders noted output was rising as gas wells continue to return to service after freezing during extreme cold in mid-January, while LNG feedgas remained low due mostly to an ongoing unit outage at Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell 5.9 cents, or 2.8%, to $2.023 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:29 a.m. EST (1429 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since April 13, 2023.
That pushed the front-month back into technically oversold territory for a fourth time in five trading days.
Rising price volatility in recent weeks has increased interest in gas trading with open interest in NYMEX futures rising to 1.498 million contracts on Feb. 2, the most since February 2020, for a fourth day in a row.
In other news, over 153,000 homes and businesses were still without power in California early Tuesday following massive storms over the weekend, according to PowerOutages.us. In total, the storms knocked out service to over 1.1 million customers, according to local utilities.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial company LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to an average of 105.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February from 102.1 bcfd in January. That, however, remained below the monthly record high of 106.3 bcfd in December.
Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal through Feb. 13 before sliding to near normal levels from Feb. 15-21.
With seasonally colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 121.8 bcfd this week to 124.6 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday, while the forecast for next week was higher.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants slid to an average of 13.6 bcfd so far in February, down from 13.9 in January and a monthly record high of 14.7 bcfd in December.
Analysts said U.S. LNG feedgas would likely not return to record levels until Freeport LNG returned to full power, which is expected to occur in mid- to late-February.
The U.S. became the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar, as much higher global prices fed demand for more exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $9 per mmBtu at both the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) benchmark in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
Week ended Feb 2 Forecast
Week ended Jan 26 Actual
Year ago Feb 2
Five-year average
Feb 2
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-86
-197
-208
-193
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,573
2,659
2,397
2,336
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
10.1%
5.1%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.07
2.08
2.44
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
9.04
9.29
16.52
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
9.46
9.46
16.87
14.39
14.31
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
357
358
341
408
405
U.S. GFS CDDs
1
1
5
6
5
U.S. GFS TDDs
358
359
446
412
410
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
105.0
105.5
106.0
101.2
92.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
9.4
9.3
9.3
9.0
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
114.4
114.8
115.3
110.2
101.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.4
3.5
3.5
3.0
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.4
5.6
6.2
5.1
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
14.1
13.4
13.5
12.6
8.4
U.S. Commercial
13.8
13.9
14.1
14.9
16.3
U.S. Residential
21.8
22.5
22.8
24.3
27.6
U.S. Power Plant
33.9
30.5
31.7
28.6
29.3
U.S. Industrial
24.5
24.4
24.8
24.4
25.4
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
2.6
2.7
2.7
2.7
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
102.1
99.3
101.4
100.2
106.7
Total U.S. Demand
125.9
121.8
124.6
120.9
123.0
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
77
79
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
78
79
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
79
80
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 9
Week ended Feb 2
Week ended Jan 26
Week ended Jan 19
Week ended Jan 12
Wind
14
9
7
10
14
Solar
3
3
2
2
2
Hydro
7
7
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
35
40
43
39
38
Coal
16
18
22
23
19
Nuclear
22
20
19
17
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.12
2.01
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.51
1.95
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.49
3.25
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.71
1.76
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.93
1.73
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
5.83
4.96
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.94
2.64
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
0.90
0.86
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.45
1.33
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
62.25
49.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
31.50
21.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
19.50
11.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
53.38
59.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
47.25
25.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
48.50
51.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, editing by David Ljunggren)
