US natgas prices slide 3% to 5-week low on warmer weather forecasts

By Scott DiSavino
Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 3% to a five-week low on Tuesday on forecasts for demand to keep dropping and output to keep rising as the weather turns warmer than normal through at least early February.
That price drop occurred even though the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants climbed over the past week after it fell to a one-year low during last week's Arctic freeze. That extreme cold also boosted daily gas demand to a record high and cut output to a one-year low by freezing wells.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 8 cents, or 3.3%, to $2.339 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:07 a.m. EST (1407 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Dec. 13.
That also put the contract down for a sixth day in a row for the first time since late October and pushed it into technically oversold territory for the first time since mid-December.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial company LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 states has fallen to 102.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record of 108.0 bcfd in December.
On a daily basis, however, U.S. gas output was on track to jump by 11.4 bcfd from Jan. 17-23 to a preliminary 101.9 bcfd on Tuesday. It plunged by 17.2 bcfd from Jan. 8-16 to a 12-month low of 90.5 bcfd on Jan. 16, due primarily to freeze-offs and other cold weather events.
Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal from now through at least Feb. 7.
With less frigid temperatures coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would drop from 143.0 bcfd this week to 122.6 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday. That compares with a daily record demand of 168.4 bcfd on Jan. 16 during the Arctic freeze.
U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico have risen to an average of 5.7 bcfd so far in January, up from 4.7 bcfd in December but remained well below the monthly record of 7.0 bcfd in August.
Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S.-based New Fortress Energy's NFE.O LNG export plant in Altamira in Mexico starts pulling in U.S. gas to liquefy for export.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have fallen to an average of 13.8 bcfd so far in January, down from a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.
But on a daily basis, LNG feedgas was on track to jump by about 4.6 bcfd from Jan. 17-23 to a preliminary 13.9 bcfd on Tuesday after dropping by 5.8 bcfd from Jan. 13-16 to a one-year low of 9.2 bcfd on Jan. 16 during last week's freeze.
The U.S. became the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar, as much higher global prices fed demand for more exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Global gas was trading around a five-month low of $9 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and a seven-month low of $9 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) benchmark in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
Week ended Jan 19 Forecast
Week ended Jan 12 Actual
Year ago Jan 19
Five-year average
Jan 19
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-288
-154
-86
-148
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,894
3,182
2,746
2,714
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
6.6%
11.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.39
2.42
3.42
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
8.55
8.83
19.79
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
9.41
9.59
24.34
14.39
14.31
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
292
306
455
432
436
U.S. GFS CDDs
4
4
4
4
3
U.S. GFS TDDs
296
310
459
436
439
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
97.3
102.3
104.4
101.2
93.8
U.S. Imports from Canada8
9.4
9.6
8.2
9.1
9.3
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
106.7
112.0
112.6
111.4
103.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.7
2.2
2.1
2.6
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.8
5.2
5.6
5.5
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
12.4
13.8
13.9
12.5
8.9
U.S. Commercial
22.3
18.2
13.4
16.7
16.6
U.S. Residential
39.2
30.9
21.0
28.2
28.6
U.S. Power Plant
37.1
38.1
33.9
32.3
29.5
U.S. Industrial
27.9
26.1
24.6
25.6
25.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.
5.1
5.2
4.8
5.4
U.S. Pipe Distribution
3.6
3.2
2.7
3.6
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
135.0
121.8
100.9
111.3
108.7
Total U.S. Demand
154.9
143.0
122.6
131.9
125.6
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
78
82
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
78
79
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
79
81
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jan 26
Week ended Jan 19
Week ended Jan 12
Week ended Jan 5
Week ended Dec 29
Wind
10
10
14
8
11
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
5
6
6
6
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
39
38
42
40
Coal
23
23
19
19
16
Nuclear
17
17
19
20
22
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.35
2.70
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.19
2.57
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.59
3.90
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.97
1.92
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.18
2.62
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.64
9.25
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.43
3.31
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.83
1.78
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.42
1.70
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
62.00
105.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
38.00
77.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
32.00
34.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
92.75
90.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
49.30
47.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
48.75
51.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
