US natgas prices slide 3% to 5-week low on warmer weather forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

January 23, 2024 — 09:28 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 3% to a five-week low on Tuesday on forecasts for demand to keep dropping and output to keep rising as the weather turns warmer than normal through at least early February.

That price drop occurred even though the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants climbed over the past week after it fell to a one-year low during last week's Arctic freeze. That extreme cold also boosted daily gas demand to a record high and cut output to a one-year low by freezing wells.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 8 cents, or 3.3%, to $2.339 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:07 a.m. EST (1407 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Dec. 13.

That also put the contract down for a sixth day in a row for the first time since late October and pushed it into technically oversold territory for the first time since mid-December.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial company LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 states has fallen to 102.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record of 108.0 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, however, U.S. gas output was on track to jump by 11.4 bcfd from Jan. 17-23 to a preliminary 101.9 bcfd on Tuesday. It plunged by 17.2 bcfd from Jan. 8-16 to a 12-month low of 90.5 bcfd on Jan. 16, due primarily to freeze-offs and other cold weather events.

Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal from now through at least Feb. 7.

With less frigid temperatures coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would drop from 143.0 bcfd this week to 122.6 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday. That compares with a daily record demand of 168.4 bcfd on Jan. 16 during the Arctic freeze.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico have risen to an average of 5.7 bcfd so far in January, up from 4.7 bcfd in December but remained well below the monthly record of 7.0 bcfd in August.

Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S.-based New Fortress Energy's NFE.O LNG export plant in Altamira in Mexico starts pulling in U.S. gas to liquefy for export.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have fallen to an average of 13.8 bcfd so far in January, down from a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

But on a daily basis, LNG feedgas was on track to jump by about 4.6 bcfd from Jan. 17-23 to a preliminary 13.9 bcfd on Tuesday after dropping by 5.8 bcfd from Jan. 13-16 to a one-year low of 9.2 bcfd on Jan. 16 during last week's freeze.

The U.S. became the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar, as much higher global prices fed demand for more exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Global gas was trading around a five-month low of $9 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and a seven-month low of $9 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) benchmark in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Jan 19 Forecast

Week ended Jan 12 Actual

Year ago Jan 19

Five-year average

Jan 19

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-288

-154

-86

-148

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,894

3,182

2,746

2,714

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

6.6%

11.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2023

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.39

2.42

3.42

2.66

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

8.55

8.83

19.79

13.04

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

9.41

9.59

24.34

14.39

14.31

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

292

306

455

432

436

U.S. GFS CDDs

4

4

4

4

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

296

310

459

436

439

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

97.3

102.3

104.4

101.2

93.8

U.S. Imports from Canada8

9.4

9.6

8.2

9.1

9.3

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.3

Total U.S. Supply

106.7

112.0

112.6

111.4

103.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.7

2.2

2.1

2.6

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.8

5.2

5.6

5.5

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

12.4

13.8

13.9

12.5

8.9

U.S. Commercial

22.3

18.2

13.4

16.7

16.6

U.S. Residential

39.2

30.9

21.0

28.2

28.6

U.S. Power Plant

37.1

38.1

33.9

32.3

29.5

U.S. Industrial

27.9

26.1

24.6

25.6

25.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.

5.1

5.2

4.8

5.4

U.S. Pipe Distribution

3.6

3.2

2.7

3.6

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

135.0

121.8

100.9

111.3

108.7

Total U.S. Demand

154.9

143.0

122.6

131.9

125.6

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

78

82

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

78

79

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

79

81

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 26

Week ended Jan 19

Week ended Jan 12

Week ended Jan 5

Week ended Dec 29

Wind

10

10

14

8

11

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

5

6

6

6

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

39

38

42

40

Coal

23

23

19

19

16

Nuclear

17

17

19

20

22

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.35

2.70

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.19

2.57

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.59

3.90

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.97

1.92

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.18

2.62

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.64

9.25

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.43

3.31

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.83

1.78

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.42

1.70

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

62.00

105.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

38.00

77.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

32.00

34.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

92.75

90.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

49.30

47.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

48.75

51.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

