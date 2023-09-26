News & Insights

US natgas prices slide 2% to two-week low on mild weather forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

September 26, 2023 — 09:38 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% to a two-week low on Tuesday on forecasts for the weather to remain mild through the middle of October and a drop in the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

On its second to last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 6.2 cents, or 2.4%, to $2.577 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:12 a.m. EDT (1312 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Sept. 6.

Futures for November NGX23, which will soon be the front-month, were down about 8 cents to $2.83 per mmBtu.

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states has eased to 102.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, down from a record 102.3 bcfd in August.

On a daily basis, output was on track to drop by 1.7 bcfd to a preliminary 13-week low of 100.3 bcfd on Tuesday. If correct, that would be the biggest one-day drop since early August, but energy traders have noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal through at least Oct. 11. But energy analysts noted that above-normal temperatures in early October were still relatively mild, with averages expected to be around 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22.2 Celsius) versus a normal of 69 F for that time of year.

With LNG and pipeline exports expected to increase, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would edge up from 94.5 bcfd this week to 94.8 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were similar to LSEG's outlook on Monday.

Pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, have averaged 7.2 bcfd so far in September, up from a record 7.1 bcfd in August, according to LSEG data.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have averaged 12.6 bcfd so far in September, up from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

On a daily basis, however, feedgas was expected to drop to a four-week low of 11.2 bcfd on Tuesday due to the shutdown on Sept. 20 of Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point in Maryland for about a week of annual maintenance and small reductions at other plants.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked mostly to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $13 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $15 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Sep 22 Forecast

Week ended Sep 15 Actual

Year ago Sep 122

Five-year average

Sep 22

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

84

64

103

84

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,353

3,269

2,962

3,170

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

5.8%

5.9%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.59

2.64

7.76

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

12.73

13.53

57.90

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

14.99

14.60

46.99

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

34

34

80

63

77

U.S. GFS CDDs

107

105

61

85

73

U.S. GFS TDDs

141

139

141

148

150

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

101.9

101.7

101.9

99.6

92.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.6

6.8

7.0

8.7

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Total U.S. Supply

108.5

108.5

108.9

107.0

100.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.0

1.8

1.8

1.9

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.9

7.1

7.2

6.2

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

13.0

11.7

11.9

12.0

6.5

U.S. Commercial

4.8

4.9

5.0

4.9

4.9

U.S. Residential

3.9

4.0

4.2

5.4

3.9

U.S. Power Plant

35.9

36.4

36.1

32.2

34.9

U.S. Industrial

21.5

21.5

21.5

21.6

21.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

2.0

2.0

1.9

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

73.2

73.9

73.9

71.1

72.5

Total U.S. Demand

95.1

94.5

94.8

91.2

87.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

83

83

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

77

77

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

76

76

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sep 29

Week ended Sep 22

Week ended Sep 15

Week ended Sep 8

Week ended Sep 1

Wind

8

5

9

6

Solar

5

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

6

Other

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

43

46

44

45

Coal

17

18

19

19

Nuclear

20

19

17

18

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.63

2.63

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.29

0.78

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.55

3.23

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.23

0.80

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.20

2.11

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.49

1.22

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.39

3.55

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.99

1.65

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.73

1.73

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

27.75

21.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

38.25

25.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

81.25

48.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

57.50

70.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

37.25

23.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

34.50

21.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
Stocks mentioned

