US natgas prices slide 2% to two-week low on mild weather forecasts

Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% to a two-week low on Tuesday on forecasts for the weather to remain mild through the middle of October and a drop in the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.
On its second to last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 6.2 cents, or 2.4%, to $2.577 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:12 a.m. EDT (1312 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Sept. 6.
Futures for November NGX23, which will soon be the front-month, were down about 8 cents to $2.83 per mmBtu.
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states has eased to 102.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, down from a record 102.3 bcfd in August.
On a daily basis, output was on track to drop by 1.7 bcfd to a preliminary 13-week low of 100.3 bcfd on Tuesday. If correct, that would be the biggest one-day drop since early August, but energy traders have noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.
Meteorologists forecast the weather in the lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal through at least Oct. 11. But energy analysts noted that above-normal temperatures in early October were still relatively mild, with averages expected to be around 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22.2 Celsius) versus a normal of 69 F for that time of year.
With LNG and pipeline exports expected to increase, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would edge up from 94.5 bcfd this week to 94.8 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were similar to LSEG's outlook on Monday.
Pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, have averaged 7.2 bcfd so far in September, up from a record 7.1 bcfd in August, according to LSEG data.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have averaged 12.6 bcfd so far in September, up from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
On a daily basis, however, feedgas was expected to drop to a four-week low of 11.2 bcfd on Tuesday due to the shutdown on Sept. 20 of Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point in Maryland for about a week of annual maintenance and small reductions at other plants.
The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked mostly to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $13 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $15 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
|
Week ended Sep 22 Forecast
Week ended Sep 15 Actual
Year ago Sep 122
Five-year average
Sep 22
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
84
64
103
84
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,353
3,269
2,962
3,170
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
5.8%
5.9%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.59
2.64
7.76
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
12.73
13.53
57.90
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
14.99
14.60
46.99
34.11
8.95
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
34
34
80
63
77
U.S. GFS CDDs
107
105
61
85
73
U.S. GFS TDDs
141
139
141
148
150
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
101.9
101.7
101.9
99.6
92.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.6
6.8
7.0
8.7
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total U.S. Supply
108.5
108.5
108.9
107.0
100.4
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.0
1.8
1.8
1.9
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.9
7.1
7.2
6.2
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
13.0
11.7
11.9
12.0
6.5
U.S. Commercial
4.8
4.9
5.0
4.9
4.9
U.S. Residential
3.9
4.0
4.2
5.4
3.9
U.S. Power Plant
35.9
36.4
36.1
32.2
34.9
U.S. Industrial
21.5
21.5
21.5
21.6
21.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
2.0
2.0
1.9
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
73.2
73.9
73.9
71.1
72.5
Total U.S. Demand
95.1
94.5
94.8
91.2
87.0
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
83
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
77
77
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
76
76
103
81
95
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Sep 29
Week ended Sep 22
Week ended Sep 15
Week ended Sep 8
Week ended Sep 1
Wind
8
5
9
6
Solar
5
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
5
6
Other
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
43
46
44
45
Coal
17
18
19
19
Nuclear
20
19
17
18
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.63
2.63
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.29
0.78
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.55
3.23
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.23
0.80
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.20
2.11
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.49
1.22
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.39
3.55
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.99
1.65
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.73
1.73
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
27.75
21.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
38.25
25.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
81.25
48.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
57.50
70.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
37.25
23.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
34.50
21.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.