US natgas prices slide 2% to two-month low on less cold forecasts

By Scott DiSavino
NEW YORK, Nov 28 - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% to a fresh two-month low on Tuesday on forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
Traders also noted that record output means U.S. utilities don't have to pull as much gas out of storage as usual to meet heating demand. Analysts forecast the amount of gas in U.S. storage was about 8% above normal on Nov. 24. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
On its last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 6.7 cents, or 2.4%, to $2.727 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:30 a.m. EST (1430 GMT).
That put the contract on track for its lowest close since Sept. 26 and kept it in technically oversold territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 30 for a second day in a row for the first time since February.
Futures for January NGF24, which will soon be the front-month, were down about 6 cents to $2.88 per mmBtu.
One bearish factor that has weighed on the futures market for most of this year has been lower spot or next-day prices at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana.
The spot market has traded below front-month futures for 189 out of 226 trading days so far in 2023, according to data from financial firm LSEG. Next-day prices at the Henry Hub held near $2.74 per mmBtu for Tuesday.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 107.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.
On a daily basis, output was on track to drop by 2.6 bcfd to a preliminary one-week low of 106.7 bcfd on Tuesday from a record 109.4 bcfd on Monday. If correct, that would be the biggest one-day drop since late October.
Traders, however, noted preliminary data is often revised lower later in the day.
Meteorologists projected the weather would swing from colder than normal now to warmer than normal from Nov. 30-Dec. 12.
With less cold weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would drop from 127.3 bcfd this week to 118.9 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday.
U.s. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, fell to an average of 5.7 bcfd so far in November, down from 6.5 bcfd in October and a record 7.0 bcfd in August.
On a daily basis, exports to Mexico dropped to 3.9 bcfd on Monday, the lowest since December 2022.
Analysts, however, expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export in November.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.3 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $14 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $17 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
Week ended Nov 24 Forecast
Week ended Nov 17 Actual
Year ago Nov 17
Five-year average
Nov 17
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-9
-7
-80
-44
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,817
3,826
3,495
3,533
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
8.0%
7.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.80
2.79
6.43
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
13.71
14.19
35.88
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
16.51
17.10
28.37
34.11
8.95
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
333
339
328
347
362
U.S. GFS CDDs
4
4
12
6
6
U.S. GFS TDDs
337
343
340
353
368
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
108.2
108.5
108.7
101.5
94.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.6
8.4
8.5
9.3
8.3
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
115.9
116.8
117.2
110.8
102.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.1
2.7
2.8
3.4
2.9
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.9
4.8
5.8
6.0
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
14.4
14.3
13.9
12.0
7.9
U.S. Commercial
11.5
15.7
13.1
13.9
11.7
U.S. Residential
17.4
25.8
20.9
22.7
17.5
U.S. Power Plant
29.6
30.6
30.3
28.2
27.5
U.S. Industrial
23.8
25.2
24.1
24.4
24.3
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.3
5.4
5.4
5.3
5.2
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.4
2.8
2.6
2.4
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
90.1
105.5
96.4
97.0
88.6
Total U.S. Demand
113.4
127.3
118.9
118.4
104.7
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
88
84
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
85
82
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
85
83
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 1
Week ended Nov 24
Week ended Nov 17
Week ended Nov 10
Week ended Nov 3
Wind
5
9
11
11
Solar
3
3
4
4
Hydro
6
6
5
5
Other
2
2
2
1
Petroleum
Natural Gas
43
42
41
40
Coal
17
17
16
19
Nuclear
24
21
20
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.74
2.72
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
3.61
2.45
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.31
4.81
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.42
2.26
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.72
2.50
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
8.90
4.83
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.97
4.60
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.18
2.25
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.78
1.85
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
79.75
41.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
54.25
29.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
32.50
20.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
74.25
73.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
53.00
52.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
57.50
48.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
