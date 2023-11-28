News & Insights

US natgas prices slide 2% to two-month low on less cold forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 28, 2023 — 10:04 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

NEW YORK, Nov 28 - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% to a fresh two-month low on Tuesday on forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Traders also noted that record output means U.S. utilities don't have to pull as much gas out of storage as usual to meet heating demand. Analysts forecast the amount of gas in U.S. storage was about 8% above normal on Nov. 24. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

On its last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 6.7 cents, or 2.4%, to $2.727 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:30 a.m. EST (1430 GMT).

That put the contract on track for its lowest close since Sept. 26 and kept it in technically oversold territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 30 for a second day in a row for the first time since February.

Futures for January NGF24, which will soon be the front-month, were down about 6 cents to $2.88 per mmBtu.

One bearish factor that has weighed on the futures market for most of this year has been lower spot or next-day prices at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana.

The spot market has traded below front-month futures for 189 out of 226 trading days so far in 2023, according to data from financial firm LSEG. Next-day prices at the Henry Hub held near $2.74 per mmBtu for Tuesday.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 107.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.

On a daily basis, output was on track to drop by 2.6 bcfd to a preliminary one-week low of 106.7 bcfd on Tuesday from a record 109.4 bcfd on Monday. If correct, that would be the biggest one-day drop since late October.

Traders, however, noted preliminary data is often revised lower later in the day.

Meteorologists projected the weather would swing from colder than normal now to warmer than normal from Nov. 30-Dec. 12.

With less cold weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would drop from 127.3 bcfd this week to 118.9 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday.

U.s. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, fell to an average of 5.7 bcfd so far in November, down from 6.5 bcfd in October and a record 7.0 bcfd in August.

On a daily basis, exports to Mexico dropped to 3.9 bcfd on Monday, the lowest since December 2022.

Analysts, however, expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export in November.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.3 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $14 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $17 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Nov 24 Forecast

Week ended Nov 17 Actual

Year ago Nov 17

Five-year average

Nov 17

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-9

-7

-80

-44

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,817

3,826

3,495

3,533

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

8.0%

7.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.80

2.79

6.43

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

13.71

14.19

35.88

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

16.51

17.10

28.37

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

333

339

328

347

362

U.S. GFS CDDs

4

4

12

6

6

U.S. GFS TDDs

337

343

340

353

368

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

108.2

108.5

108.7

101.5

94.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.6

8.4

8.5

9.3

8.3

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

115.9

116.8

117.2

110.8

102.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.1

2.7

2.8

3.4

2.9

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.9

4.8

5.8

6.0

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

14.4

14.3

13.9

12.0

7.9

U.S. Commercial

11.5

15.7

13.1

13.9

11.7

U.S. Residential

17.4

25.8

20.9

22.7

17.5

U.S. Power Plant

29.6

30.6

30.3

28.2

27.5

U.S. Industrial

23.8

25.2

24.1

24.4

24.3

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.3

5.4

5.4

5.3

5.2

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.4

2.8

2.6

2.4

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

90.1

105.5

96.4

97.0

88.6

Total U.S. Demand

113.4

127.3

118.9

118.4

104.7

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

88

84

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

85

82

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

85

83

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 1

Week ended Nov 24

Week ended Nov 17

Week ended Nov 10

Week ended Nov 3

Wind

5

9

11

11

Solar

3

3

4

4

Hydro

6

6

5

5

Other

2

2

2

1

Petroleum

Natural Gas

43

42

41

40

Coal

17

17

16

19

Nuclear

24

21

20

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.74

2.72

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

3.61

2.45

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.31

4.81

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.42

2.26

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.72

2.50

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

8.90

4.83

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.97

4.60

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.18

2.25

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.78

1.85

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

79.75

41.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

54.25

29.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

32.50

20.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

74.25

73.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

53.00

52.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

57.50

48.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

