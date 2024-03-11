US natgas prices slide 2% to fresh one-week low on milder forecasts

By Scott DiSavino

March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% to a fresh one-week low on forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Another factor weighing on prices in recent weeks has been the low amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants due to ongoing outages at Freeport LNG's plant in Texas.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 4.1 cents, or 2.3%, to $1.764 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 8:57 a.m. EDT (1257 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Feb. 27 for a third day in a row.

Over the past four days of losses, the contract has lost about 9%.

Those price declines came despite a drop in output over the past month after gas prices collapsed to a 3-1/2-year low in February.

Prices fell as low as $1.511 per mmBtu on Feb. 27, their lowest since June 2020, as near-record output, mostly mild weather and low heating demand this winter allowed utilities to leave significantly more gas in storage than usual for this time of year.

Analysts estimated current gas stockpiles were around 38% above normal levels. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Even though prices declined last week, speculators cut their net short futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a second week in a row to their lowest level since late January.

In other news, EQT EQT.N, currently the biggest U.S. gas producer, decided to buy back its former unit, Equitrans Midstream ETRN.N, which is building the long-delayed $7.6 billion Mountain Valley gas pipe from West Virginia to Virginia.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states fell to an average of 100.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, down from 104.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023.

Traders said the output drop showed that several energy firms, including EQT and Chesapeake EnergyCHK.O, soon to become the biggest U.S. gas producer after its merger with Southwestern EnergySWN.N, were following through on plans to cut production this year.

Meteorologists projected weather across the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal through March 18 before turning to near- to colder-than-normal levels from March 19-26.

With cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 112.3 bcfd this week to 113.2 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants slid to an average of 13.4 bcfd so far in March, down from 13.7 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until Freeport LNG is back at full power, which some market watchers say could happen in mid-March.

Week ended Mar 8 Forecast Week ended Mar 1 Actual Year ago Mar 8 Five-year average Mar 8 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +3 -40 -65 -87 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,337 2,334 1,989 1,696 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 37.8% 30.9% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 1.79 1.81 2.41 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 8.11 8.53 13.72 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 8.46 8.40 13.59 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 236 244 317 274 273 U.S. GFS CDDs 13 13 13 16 14 U.S. GFS TDDs 249 257 330 290 287 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 100.3 100.5 100.8 101.7 95.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.3 7.7 8.2 8.6 8.4 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 107.6 108.3 109.0 110.3 103.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.7 3.7 3.7 2.7 3.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.5 6.1 6.3 5.2 5.4 U.S. LNG Exports 13.4 13.4 13.5 13.2 9.2 U.S. Commercial 10.5 10.9 11.0 14.3 12.3 U.S. Residential 15.8 16.2 16.2 22.8 19.4 U.S. Power Plant 30.6 30.8 30.8 30.4 23.8 U.S. Industrial 23.5 23.8 24.2 24.1 26.8 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 4.9 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.4 2.4 2.3 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 87.8 89.1 89.7 98.9 89.7 Total U.S. Demand 111.5 112.3 113.2 120.0 107.3 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 80 83 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 80 83 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 82 83 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Mar 15 Week ended Mar 8 Week ended Mar 1 Week ended Feb 23 Week ended Feb 16 Wind 13 15 16 13 11 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 7 7 7 7 7 Other 1 1 1 1 1 Petroleum Natural Gas 40 39 38 40 41 Coal 13 13 16 15 16 Nuclear 21 21 21 20 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.54 1.56 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.48 1.47 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.62 2.84 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.44 1.38 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.48 1.51 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.70 1.57 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.05 2.30 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.65 0.58 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.22 1.30 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 26.00 24.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 21.75 20.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 24.50 17.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 36.98 43.36 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 5.25 5.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 5.50 5.75

