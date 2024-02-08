US natgas prices slide 2% to 3-year low on small storage decline, mild weather

By Scott DiSavino

Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 2% to a fresh three-year low on Thursday on a small weekly storage withdrawal, near-record output, forecasts that heating demand would be below expectations next week, and as low amounts of gas continue to flow to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants due to an outage at Freeport LNG's facility in Texas.

With gas prices now down about 23% since the start of 2024 after collapsing 44% last year, some analysts say gas producers - especially small producers - will likely cut the number of wells they drill to reduce output.

The gas rig count fell by 23% in 2023, leaving just 120 rigs in service, and is so far down by another three rigs this year, according to energy service company Baker Hughes BKR.O. RIG/U

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled just 75 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended Feb. 2.

That was in line with the 76-bcf withdrawal analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decrease of 208 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2019-2023) average decline of 193 bcf for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Analysts said the withdrawal was small due to warmer-than-normal weather last week that depressed heating demand.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 4.3 cents, or 2.2%, to $1.924 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:38 a.m. EST (1538 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since September 2020 for a second day in a row.

But, looking ahead, market watchers said they expect gas prices to rise in coming days with much colder weather forecast to blanket much of the U.S. in mid- to late-February.

That cold, however, may not last long enough or be intense enough for prices to rise too high. Meteorologists forecast the weather will turn colder than normal from Feb. 17-20 with temperatures on the coldest day averaging about 39 degrees Fahrenheit (4 Celsius) on Sunday, Feb. 18, according to data from financial data company LSEG.

That compares with a normal average of 41 F in the U.S. Lower 48 states on that day.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to an average of 105.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February from 102.1 bcfd in January. That, however, was still below the monthly record high of 106.3 bcfd in December.

Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal through Feb. 15 before sliding to mostly near- to below-normal levels from Feb. 16-23.

With seasonally colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 122.7 bcfd this week to 124.5 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants slid to an average of 13.3 bcfd so far in February, down from 13.9 bcfd in January and a monthly record high of 14.7 bcfd in December.

Analysts said U.S. LNG feedgas would likely not return to record levels until Freeport LNG was back at full power, which could occur in mid- to late-February.

Week ended Feb 2 Actual Week ended Jan 26 Actual Year ago Feb 2 Five-year average Feb 2

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -75 -197 -208 -193

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,584 2,659 2,397 2,336

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 10.6% 5.1%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 1.99 1.97 2.44 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 8.76 8.87 16.52 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 9.45 9.47 16.87 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 367 367 341 408 399 U.S. GFS CDDs 2 2 5 6 5 U.S. GFS TDDs 369 369 446 412 404 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 105.0 105.7 105.6 101.2 92.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 9.4 9.2 9.5 9.0 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 114.4 114.8 115.1 110.2 101.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 3.4 3.5 3.5 3.0 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.4 5.6 6.2 5.1 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 14.1 13.2 13.1 12.6 8.4 U.S. Commercial 13.8 13.8 14.1 14.9 16.3 U.S. Residential 21.8 22.4 22.8 24.3 27.6 U.S. Power Plant 33.9 31.6 32.0 28.6 29.3 U.S. Industrial 24.5 24.4 24.7 24.4 25.4 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 102.1 100.3 101.6 100.2 106.7 Total U.S. Demand 125.9 122.7 124.5 120.9 123.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 77 77 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 78 78 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 79 79 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Feb 9 Week ended Feb 2 Week ended Jan 26 Week ended Jan 19 Week ended Jan 12 Wind 11 9 7 10 14 Solar 3 3 2 2 2 Hydro 7 7 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 39 40 43 39 38 Coal 16 18 22 23 19 Nuclear 21 20 19 17 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.94 2.10 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.68 2.04 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.50 3.45 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.62 1.45 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.69 1.83

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.06 4.29 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.01 2.91 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.31 0.98

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.38 1.44

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 36.75 48.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 21.25 26.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 16.00 11.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 51.00 53.43 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 29.75 35.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 28.75 35.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)

