US natgas prices slide 2% to 3-week low on lower demand forecast

March 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 2% to a three-week low on Monday on forecasts for less demand this week than previously expected, ample gas in storage and expectations gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants would remain low for another month or so.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 2.7 cents, or 1.6%, to $1.632 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 9:14 a.m. EDT (1314 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Feb. 27.

But with gas prices little changed last week, speculators cut their net short futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a fourth week in a row to their lowest since late January.

Prices fell as low as $1.511 per mmBtu on Feb. 27, their lowest since June 2020, as near-record output, mostly mild weather and low heating demand this winter allowed utilities to leave significantly more gas in storage than usual for this time of year.

Analysts estimated current gas stockpiles were around 41% above normal levels. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Those low prices will boost U.S. gas use to a record high in 2024, but cut production for the first time since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic destroyed demand for the fuel, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's latest outlook.

Output was already down by around 4% over the past month as several energy firms, including EQTEQT.N and Chesapeake EnergyCHK.O, delay well completions and cut back on other drilling activities.

In the spot market, mild weather in the U.S. West cut next-day gas prices at the Southern California Border NG-CG-PGE-SNL to $1.48 per mmBtu, their lowest since July 2020.

In Texas, meanwhile, low demand and pipeline maintenance trapped gas in the Permian basin, the nation's biggest oil producing shale formation, causing next-day prices at the Waha hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL in West Texas to drop below zero for a second time this month.

Negative prices mean there is too much gas in a region due to low demand and/or pipeline constraints, and are used to encourage producers to reduce output or pay to keep pulling fuel out of the ground.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states fell to an average of 100.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, down from 104.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record high of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023.

Meteorologists projected weather across the Lower 48 would remain mostly colder than normal through April 9.

But with seasonally warmer weather coming, LSEG forecast gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would fall from 113.6 bcfd this week to 109.0 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Friday, while its forecast for next week was higher.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 13.2 bcfd so far in March, down from 13.7 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until all three liquefaction trains at Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas return to service.

Freeport has said it expects Trains 1 and 2 to remain down until May for inspections and repairs, while Train 3 was operating. Each train at Freeport can turn about 0.7 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Mar 22 Forecast Week ended Mar 15 Actual Year ago Mar 15 Five-year average Mar 15 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -33 +7 -55 -27 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,299 2,332 1,866 1,627 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 41.3% 41.0% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 1.60 1.66 2.41 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 9.14 8.60 13.72 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 9.45 9.29 13.59 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 229 235 229 219 215 U.S. GFS CDDs 15 11 29 24 21 U.S. GFS TDDs 244 246 258 243 236 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 100.2 100.1 99.9 102.3 95.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.5 7.6 7.9 7.8 8.4 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 107.7 107.7 107.8 110.1 103.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.7 3.5 3.5 2.8 3.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 6.1 6.2 5.6 5.4 U.S. LNG Exports 13.0 13.2 13.3 13.1 9.2 U.S. Commercial 11.5 11.6 10.2 11.5 12.3 U.S. Residential 16.9 17.4 14.9 17.7 19.4 U.S. Power Plant 30.5 30.0 29.9 29.8 23.8 U.S. Industrial 24.4 24.3 23.7 23.8 26.8 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.4 2.4 2.3 2.4 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 90.8 90.8 86.0 90.2 89.7 Total U.S. Demand 113.5 113.6 109.0 111.7 107.3 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 79 84 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 81 85 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 81 85 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Mar 29 Week ended Mar 22 Week ended Mar 15 Week ended Mar 8 Week ended Mar 1 Wind 13 13 15 15 14 Solar 5 5 5 4 4 Hydro 8 8 8 7 7 Other 1 1 1 1 1 Petroleum Natural Gas 39 40 38 39 38 Coal 14 13 12 13 16 Nuclear 20 20 21 21 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.50 1.55 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.48 1.46 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.13 2.27 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.34 1.40 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL -0.07 1.47 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.64 1.80 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.48 1.39 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL -0.05 0.90 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.21 1.24 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 30.75 28.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 26.00 32.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 14.75 25.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 24.67 23.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 11.75 14.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 8.50 13.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

