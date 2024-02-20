News & Insights

US Markets
BKR

US natgas prices slide 2% to 3-1/2-year low on mild weather forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/DEEP WELL SERVICES

February 20, 2024 — 12:10 pm EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% to a 3-1/2-year low on Tuesday on milder forecasts for weather and heating demand through early March, near record output and a drop in global gas prices to the lowest in months.

Traders also noted U.S. gas inventories remained much higher than normal for this time of year and the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants remained low due to ongoing work at Freeport LNG's plant in Texas.

Analysts forecast gas stockpiles were currently around 22% above-normal levels for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Gas prices were down about 37% so far this year, prompting some producers to plan to reduce drilling in 2024. Still, analysts said gas output could still increase because oil prices CLc1 are high enough to encourage producers to drill in shale basins like the Permian in Texas and New Mexico and the Bakken in North Dakota, areas where oil wells produce a lot of associated gas.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 3.1 cents, or 1.9%, to $1.578 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 11:51 a.m. EST (1651 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since June 2020, during the height of COVID-19 demand destruction.

With the front-month down 41% over the past three weeks, speculators boosted their net short futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges to the most since March 2020.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial company LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to an average of 105.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February from 102.1 bcfd in January, still shy of the monthly record of 106.3 bcfd in December.

Meteorologists projected weather across the Lower 48 states would remain mostly warmer than normal through March 6, except for a couple of colder than normal days over the weekend of March 2-3.

With milder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would fall from 130.3 bcfd this week to 117.5 bcfd next week.

The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on the Friday before the long U.S. Presidents Day weekend, while its forecast for next week was lower.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants slid to an average of 13.6 bcfd so far in February, down from 13.9 bcfd in January and a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until Freeport LNG is back at full power, which could occur in late February.

The U.S. became the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar, as much higher global prices fed demand for more exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading at an eight-month low of around $7 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and a 33-month low of around $9 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) benchmark in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Feb 16 Forecast

Week ended Feb 9 Actual

Year ago Feb 16

Five-year average

Feb 16

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-82

-49

-75

-168

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,453

2,535

2,205

2,019

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

21.5%

15.9%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2023

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

1.59

1.61

2.44

2.66

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

7.55

7.45

16.52

13.04

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

8.57

9.35

16.87

14.39

14.31

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

289

322

315

364

358

U.S. GFS CDDs

4

4

21

9

7

U.S. GFS TDDs

293

326

336

373

365

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

105.9

105.1

105.3

101.3

92.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.8

8.9

8.8

8.7

9.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

114.7

114.1

114.1

110.0

101.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.5

3.5

3.5

2.6

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.5

6.4

6.4

5.8

5.2

U.S. LNG Exports

13.9

13.5

13.4

12.8

8.4

U.S. Commercial

13.7

14.8

12.1

14.1

16.3

U.S. Residential

22.1

24.0

18.6

22.6

27.6

U.S. Power Plant

32.3

35.0

31.9

30.3

29.3

U.S. Industrial

24.5

25.0

23.8

24.1

25.4

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.2

5.2

5.2

5.2

5.3

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

2.8

2.5

2.7

2.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

100.7

107.0

94.2

99.1

106.7

Total U.S. Demand

124.6

130.3

117.5

120.3

123.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

79

77

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

81

79

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

81

80

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Feb 23

Week ended Feb 16

Week ended Feb 9

Week ended Feb 2

Week ended Jan 26

Wind

13

11

14

9

7

Solar

3

4

3

3

2

Hydro

6

7

7

7

6

Other

1

1

1

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

41

38

40

43

Coal

15

16

16

18

22

Nuclear

20

21

21

20

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

1.55

1.53

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.59

1.33

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

2.83

2.89

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.41

1.44

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.48

1.55

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.99

2.50

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

1.92

2.45

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

0.73

0.95

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.20

1.25

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

33.00

33.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

23.50

26.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

20.75

11.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

65.00

64.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

20.25

24.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

19.50

21.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKR
PCG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.