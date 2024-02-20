US natgas prices slide 2% to 3-1/2-year low on mild weather forecasts

By Scott DiSavino
Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% to a 3-1/2-year low on Tuesday on milder forecasts for weather and heating demand through early March, near record output and a drop in global gas prices to the lowest in months.
Traders also noted U.S. gas inventories remained much higher than normal for this time of year and the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants remained low due to ongoing work at Freeport LNG's plant in Texas.
Analysts forecast gas stockpiles were currently around 22% above-normal levels for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Gas prices were down about 37% so far this year, prompting some producers to plan to reduce drilling in 2024. Still, analysts said gas output could still increase because oil prices CLc1 are high enough to encourage producers to drill in shale basins like the Permian in Texas and New Mexico and the Bakken in North Dakota, areas where oil wells produce a lot of associated gas.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 3.1 cents, or 1.9%, to $1.578 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 11:51 a.m. EST (1651 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since June 2020, during the height of COVID-19 demand destruction.
With the front-month down 41% over the past three weeks, speculators boosted their net short futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges to the most since March 2020.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial company LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to an average of 105.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February from 102.1 bcfd in January, still shy of the monthly record of 106.3 bcfd in December.
Meteorologists projected weather across the Lower 48 states would remain mostly warmer than normal through March 6, except for a couple of colder than normal days over the weekend of March 2-3.
With milder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would fall from 130.3 bcfd this week to 117.5 bcfd next week.
The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on the Friday before the long U.S. Presidents Day weekend, while its forecast for next week was lower.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants slid to an average of 13.6 bcfd so far in February, down from 13.9 bcfd in January and a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.
Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until Freeport LNG is back at full power, which could occur in late February.
The U.S. became the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar, as much higher global prices fed demand for more exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading at an eight-month low of around $7 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and a 33-month low of around $9 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) benchmark in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
|
Week ended Feb 16 Forecast
Week ended Feb 9 Actual
Year ago Feb 16
Five-year average
Feb 16
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-82
-49
-75
-168
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,453
2,535
2,205
2,019
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
21.5%
15.9%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
1.59
1.61
2.44
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
7.55
7.45
16.52
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
8.57
9.35
16.87
14.39
14.31
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
289
322
315
364
358
U.S. GFS CDDs
4
4
21
9
7
U.S. GFS TDDs
293
326
336
373
365
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
105.9
105.1
105.3
101.3
92.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.8
8.9
8.8
8.7
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
114.7
114.1
114.1
110.0
101.7
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.5
3.5
3.5
2.6
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.5
6.4
6.4
5.8
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
13.9
13.5
13.4
12.8
8.4
U.S. Commercial
13.7
14.8
12.1
14.1
16.3
U.S. Residential
22.1
24.0
18.6
22.6
27.6
U.S. Power Plant
32.3
35.0
31.9
30.3
29.3
U.S. Industrial
24.5
25.0
23.8
24.1
25.4
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
2.8
2.5
2.7
2.7
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
100.7
107.0
94.2
99.1
106.7
Total U.S. Demand
124.6
130.3
117.5
120.3
123.0
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
79
77
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
81
79
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
81
80
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Feb 23
Week ended Feb 16
Week ended Feb 9
Week ended Feb 2
Week ended Jan 26
Wind
13
11
14
9
7
Solar
3
4
3
3
2
Hydro
6
7
7
7
6
Other
1
1
1
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
41
38
40
43
Coal
15
16
16
18
22
Nuclear
20
21
21
20
19
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
1.55
1.53
|
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.59
1.33
|
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
2.83
2.89
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.41
1.44
|
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.48
1.55
|
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.99
2.50
|
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
1.92
2.45
|
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
0.73
0.95
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.20
1.25
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
33.00
33.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
23.50
26.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
20.75
11.50
|
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
65.00
64.00
|
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
20.25
24.50
|
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
19.50
21.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
