US natgas prices slide 2% to 2-week low on forecasts for less demand

Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

March 13, 2024 — 09:02 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% to a fresh two-week low on Wednesday on forecasts for less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Also weighing on prices in recent weeks has been the reduced amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants due to ongoing outages at Freeport LNG's plant in Texas.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 3.4 cents, or 2.0%, to $1.680 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:42 a.m. EDT (1242 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Feb. 27 for a fifth day in a row.

In total, the contract has lost about 15% over the past five days.

That price decline occurred despite a roughly 5% drop in U.S. output over the past month after gas prices collapsed to a 3-1/2-year low in February.

Those low prices will boost U.S. gas use to a record high in 2024, but cause gas production to drop for the first year since 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic destroyed demand for the fuel, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's (EIA) latest outlook.

Prices fell as low as $1.511 per mmBtu on Feb. 27, their lowest level since June 2020, as near-record output, mostly mild weather and low heating demand this winter allowed utilities to leave significantly more gas in storage than usual for this time of year.

Analysts estimated current gas stockpiles were around 38% above normal levels. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Output is down as several energy firms, including EQTEQT.N and Chesapeake EnergyCHK.O, delay well completions and cut back on other drilling activities.

EQT is currently the biggest U.S. gas producer and Chesapeake will soon become the biggest producer after its merger with Southwestern EnergySWN.N.

In the spot market, mild weather and a lack of heating or cooling demand in the West caused next-day power for Wednesday to drop to a record low of $2.25 per megawatt hour at South Path-15 (SP-15) in Southern California EL-PK-SP15-SNL, and $3.75 at the Palo Verde hub EL-PK-PLVD-SNL in Arizona, its lowest price since May 2020, according to data from financial firm LSEG going back to 2010.

The prior all-time low in SP-15 was $3.25 in May 2023.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has fallen to an average of 100.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, down from 104.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023.

Meteorologists projected weather across the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal through March 17 before turning to near- to colder-than-normal levels from March 18-28.

With cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would rise from 109.6 bcfd this week to 112.5 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have slid to an average of 13.4 bcfd so far in March, down from 13.7 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until all three liquefaction trains at Freeport LNG return to full service. Traders said Freeport Train 1 was operating, Train 2 could remain shut for another week or more, and Train 3 could exit an outage later this week.

Week ended Mar 8 Forecast

Week ended Mar 1 Actual

Year ago Mar 8

Five-year average

Mar 8

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+3

-40

-65

-87

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,337

2,334

1,989

1,696

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

37.8%

30.9%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2023

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

1.67

1.71

2.41

2.66

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

7.91

8.00

13.72

13.04

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

8.47

8.47

13.59

14.39

14.31

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

236

236

317

274

265

U.S. GFS CDDs

12

12

13

16

15

U.S. GFS TDDs

248

248

330

290

280

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

100.3

100.5

100.8

101.7

95.1

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.3

7.6

8.2

8.6

8.4

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

107.6

108.2

109.0

110.3

103.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.7

3.7

3.7

2.7

3.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.5

6.5

6.4

5.2

5.4

U.S. LNG Exports

13.4

13.2

13.1

13.2

9.2

U.S. Commercial

10.5

10.3

11.0

14.3

12.3

U.S. Residential

15.8

15.1

16.1

22.8

19.4

U.S. Power Plant

30.6

29.8

30.6

30.4

23.8

U.S. Industrial

23.5

23.6

24.2

24.1

26.8

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

4.9

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.3

2.3

2.4

2.3

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

87.8

86.2

89.3

98.9

89.7

Total U.S. Demand

111.5

109.6

112.5

120.0

107.3

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

82

81

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

82

81

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

83

83

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 15

Week ended Mar 8

Week ended Mar 1

Week ended Feb 23

Week ended Feb 16

Wind

13

15

16

13

11

Solar

5

4

4

4

4

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

1

1

1

1

1

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

39

38

40

41

Coal

13

13

16

15

16

Nuclear

21

21

21

20

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

1.57

1.54

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.27

1.35

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

2.34

2.54

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.24

1.27

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.29

1.38

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.35

1.47

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

1.91

1.98

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

0.20

0.66

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.20

1.20

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

24.00

23.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

25.50

22.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

16.50

14.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

40.29

27.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

3.75

17.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

2.25

11.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

