News & Insights

US Markets
CHK

US natgas prices slide 2% on small storage withdrawal, mild weather

Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

March 07, 2024 — 10:32 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% on Thursday on an expected much smaller-than-usual storage withdrawal last week when warmer-than-normal weather kept heating demand low.

Traders also noted prices were down as the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants remained low due to an ongoing outage at Freeport LNG's plant in Texas.

That price decline came despite a drop in outputafter gas prices collapsed to a 3-1/2-year low over the past month and forecasts for a little cooler weather and more heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Even though the forecasts called for a little more cool in coming weeks, meteorologists forecast the weather across the Lower 48 U.S. states would still remain mostly warmer than normal through at least March 18.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 40 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended March 1.

That was in line with the 40-bcf withdrawal that analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decrease of 72 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2019-2023) average decline of 93 bcf for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

That decrease left gas stockpiles about 31% above normal levels for this time of year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 3.8 cents, or 2.0%, to $1.891 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:41 a.m. EST (1541 GMT).

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 fell to an average of 100.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, down from 104.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023.

On a daily basis, output was on track to drop by around 4.8 bcfd over the last month to a preliminary seven-week low of 99.0 bcfd. That would be the lowest daily production since early February 2023, excluding the massive 17.3-bcfd drop in mid-January due to freezing wells.

Traders said the output drop showed that several energy firms, including Chesapeake EnergyCHK.O, soon to become the biggest U.S. gas producer after its merger with Southwestern EnergySWN.N, were following through on plans to cut gas drilling this year.

EQTEQT.N, currently the biggest U.S. gas producer, said on Monday that it would curtail nearly 1 bcfd of production through March.

With seasonally warmer weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would ease from 111.6 bcfd this week to 110.9 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants slid to an average of 13.4 bcfd so far in March, down from 13.7 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until Freeport LNG is back at full power, which some market watchers say could happen in mid-March.

Week ended Mar 1 Actual

Week ended Feb 23 Actual

Year ago Mar 1

Five-year average

Mar 1

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-40

-96

-72

-93

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,334

2,374

2,054

1,783

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

30.9%

26.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2023

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

1.94

1.93

2.41

2.66

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

8.53

8.37

13.72

13.04

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

8.42

8.38

13.59

14.39

14.31

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

234

229

324

306

291

U.S. GFS CDDs

12

12

13

13

12

U.S. GFS TDDs

246

241

337

319

303

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

102.3

100.1

100.2

101.8

95.1

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.3

7.3

8.3

8.6

8.4

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

110.6

107.4

108.4

110.4

103.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.6

3.7

3.7

3.1

3.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico

7.7

6.5

6.3

5.6

5.4

U.S. LNG Exports

14.0

13.4

13.6

13.1

9.2

U.S. Commercial

12.9

10.4

10.7

12.7

12.3

U.S. Residential

20.0

15.7

15.8

20.2

19.4

U.S. Power Plant

30.2

30.8

29.6

30.9

23.8

U.S. Industrial

24.5

23.5

23.8

23.6

26.8

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.1

4.9

4.9

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.5

2.3

2.3

2.3

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

95.2

87.9

87.3

94.8

89.7

Total U.S. Demand

120.5

111.6

110.9

116.6

107.3

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

83

84

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

83

84

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

83

84

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 8

Week ended Mar 1

Week ended Feb 23

Week ended Feb 16

Week ended Feb 9

Wind

17

16

13

11

14

Solar

4

4

4

4

3

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

1

1

1

1

1

Petroleum

Natural Gas

38

38

40

41

38

Coal

12

16

15

16

16

Nuclear

21

21

20

21

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

1.67

1.51

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.55

1.49

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.01

2.98

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.47

1.42

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.58

1.58

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.85

1.62

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

2.51

2.30

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

0.79

0.59

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.40

1.36

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

28.50

24.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

26.00

26.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

18.25

28.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

67.00

61.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

25.00

26.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

7.25

22.50

(Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Franklin Paul)

((jonathan.oatis@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 270-4388;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHK
SWN
EQT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.