US natgas prices slide 2% on small storage withdrawal, mild weather

By Scott DiSavino

March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% on Thursday on an expected much smaller-than-usual storage withdrawal last week when warmer-than-normal weather kept heating demand low.

Traders also noted prices were down as the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants remained low due to an ongoing outage at Freeport LNG's plant in Texas.

That price decline came despite a drop in outputafter gas prices collapsed to a 3-1/2-year low over the past month and forecasts for a little cooler weather and more heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Even though the forecasts called for a little more cool in coming weeks, meteorologists forecast the weather across the Lower 48 U.S. states would still remain mostly warmer than normal through at least March 18.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 40 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended March 1.

That was in line with the 40-bcf withdrawal that analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decrease of 72 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2019-2023) average decline of 93 bcf for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

That decrease left gas stockpiles about 31% above normal levels for this time of year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 3.8 cents, or 2.0%, to $1.891 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:41 a.m. EST (1541 GMT).

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 fell to an average of 100.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, down from 104.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023.

On a daily basis, output was on track to drop by around 4.8 bcfd over the last month to a preliminary seven-week low of 99.0 bcfd. That would be the lowest daily production since early February 2023, excluding the massive 17.3-bcfd drop in mid-January due to freezing wells.

Traders said the output drop showed that several energy firms, including Chesapeake EnergyCHK.O, soon to become the biggest U.S. gas producer after its merger with Southwestern EnergySWN.N, were following through on plans to cut gas drilling this year.

EQTEQT.N, currently the biggest U.S. gas producer, said on Monday that it would curtail nearly 1 bcfd of production through March.

With seasonally warmer weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would ease from 111.6 bcfd this week to 110.9 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants slid to an average of 13.4 bcfd so far in March, down from 13.7 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until Freeport LNG is back at full power, which some market watchers say could happen in mid-March.

Week ended Mar 1 Actual Week ended Feb 23 Actual Year ago Mar 1 Five-year average Mar 1 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -40 -96 -72 -93 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,334 2,374 2,054 1,783 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 30.9% 26.5% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 1.94 1.93 2.41 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 8.53 8.37 13.72 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 8.42 8.38 13.59 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 234 229 324 306 291 U.S. GFS CDDs 12 12 13 13 12 U.S. GFS TDDs 246 241 337 319 303 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 102.3 100.1 100.2 101.8 95.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.3 7.3 8.3 8.6 8.4 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 110.6 107.4 108.4 110.4 103.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.6 3.7 3.7 3.1 3.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 7.7 6.5 6.3 5.6 5.4 U.S. LNG Exports 14.0 13.4 13.6 13.1 9.2 U.S. Commercial 12.9 10.4 10.7 12.7 12.3 U.S. Residential 20.0 15.7 15.8 20.2 19.4 U.S. Power Plant 30.2 30.8 29.6 30.9 23.8 U.S. Industrial 24.5 23.5 23.8 23.6 26.8 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.1 4.9 4.9 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.5 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 95.2 87.9 87.3 94.8 89.7 Total U.S. Demand 120.5 111.6 110.9 116.6 107.3 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 83 84 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 83 84 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 83 84 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Mar 8 Week ended Mar 1 Week ended Feb 23 Week ended Feb 16 Week ended Feb 9 Wind 17 16 13 11 14 Solar 4 4 4 4 3 Hydro 7 7 7 7 7 Other 1 1 1 1 1 Petroleum Natural Gas 38 38 40 41 38 Coal 12 16 15 16 16 Nuclear 21 21 20 21 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.67 1.51 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.55 1.49 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.01 2.98 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.47 1.42 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.58 1.58 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.85 1.62 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.51 2.30 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.79 0.59 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.40 1.36 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 28.50 24.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 26.00 26.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 18.25 28.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 67.00 61.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 25.00 26.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 7.25 22.50

(Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Franklin Paul)

((jonathan.oatis@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 270-4388;))

