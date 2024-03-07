US natgas prices slide 2% on small storage withdrawal, mild weather

By Scott DiSavino
March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% on Thursday on an expected much smaller-than-usual storage withdrawal last week when warmer-than-normal weather kept heating demand low.
Traders also noted prices were down as the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants remained low due to an ongoing outage at Freeport LNG's plant in Texas.
That price decline came despite a drop in outputafter gas prices collapsed to a 3-1/2-year low over the past month and forecasts for a little cooler weather and more heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
Even though the forecasts called for a little more cool in coming weeks, meteorologists forecast the weather across the Lower 48 U.S. states would still remain mostly warmer than normal through at least March 18.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 40 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended March 1.
That was in line with the 40-bcf withdrawal that analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decrease of 72 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2019-2023) average decline of 93 bcf for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
That decrease left gas stockpiles about 31% above normal levels for this time of year.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 3.8 cents, or 2.0%, to $1.891 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:41 a.m. EST (1541 GMT).
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 fell to an average of 100.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, down from 104.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023.
On a daily basis, output was on track to drop by around 4.8 bcfd over the last month to a preliminary seven-week low of 99.0 bcfd. That would be the lowest daily production since early February 2023, excluding the massive 17.3-bcfd drop in mid-January due to freezing wells.
Traders said the output drop showed that several energy firms, including Chesapeake EnergyCHK.O, soon to become the biggest U.S. gas producer after its merger with Southwestern EnergySWN.N, were following through on plans to cut gas drilling this year.
EQTEQT.N, currently the biggest U.S. gas producer, said on Monday that it would curtail nearly 1 bcfd of production through March.
With seasonally warmer weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would ease from 111.6 bcfd this week to 110.9 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants slid to an average of 13.4 bcfd so far in March, down from 13.7 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.
Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until Freeport LNG is back at full power, which some market watchers say could happen in mid-March.
|
Week ended Mar 1 Actual
Week ended Feb 23 Actual
Year ago Mar 1
Five-year average
Mar 1
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-40
-96
-72
-93
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,334
2,374
2,054
1,783
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
30.9%
26.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
1.94
1.93
2.41
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
8.53
8.37
13.72
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
8.42
8.38
13.59
14.39
14.31
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
234
229
324
306
291
U.S. GFS CDDs
12
12
13
13
12
U.S. GFS TDDs
246
241
337
319
303
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
102.3
100.1
100.2
101.8
95.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.3
7.3
8.3
8.6
8.4
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
110.6
107.4
108.4
110.4
103.6
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.6
3.7
3.7
3.1
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
7.7
6.5
6.3
5.6
5.4
U.S. LNG Exports
14.0
13.4
13.6
13.1
9.2
U.S. Commercial
12.9
10.4
10.7
12.7
12.3
U.S. Residential
20.0
15.7
15.8
20.2
19.4
U.S. Power Plant
30.2
30.8
29.6
30.9
23.8
U.S. Industrial
24.5
23.5
23.8
23.6
26.8
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.1
4.9
4.9
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.5
2.3
2.3
2.3
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
95.2
87.9
87.3
94.8
89.7
Total U.S. Demand
120.5
111.6
110.9
116.6
107.3
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
84
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
83
84
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
83
84
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Mar 8
Week ended Mar 1
Week ended Feb 23
Week ended Feb 16
Week ended Feb 9
Wind
17
16
13
11
14
Solar
4
4
4
4
3
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
1
1
1
1
1
Petroleum
Natural Gas
38
38
40
41
38
Coal
12
16
15
16
16
Nuclear
21
21
20
21
21
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
1.67
1.51
|
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.55
1.49
|
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.01
2.98
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.47
1.42
|
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.58
1.58
|
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.85
1.62
|
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.51
2.30
|
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
0.79
0.59
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.40
1.36
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
28.50
24.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
26.00
26.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
18.25
28.50
|
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
67.00
61.00
|
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
25.00
26.50
|
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
7.25
22.50
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Franklin Paul)
((jonathan.oatis@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 270-4388;))
