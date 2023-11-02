US natgas prices slide 2% on record output, milder weather forecast

Adds EIA storage report and latest prices
Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% on Thursday on record output and forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand next week than previously expected.
That price decline came even though last week's storage build was bigger than usual for this time of year, as expected, and as the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants rose to a near-record high.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 79 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Oct. 27.
That was in line with the 80-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 99 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 57 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Analysts said the build was bigger than usual for this time of year because mild weather last week kept heating demand low.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 6 cents, or 1.7%, to $3.434 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:35 a.m. EDT (1435 GMT).
Before EIA released the storage report, futures were down about 2%.
That decline pushed the front-month out of technically overbought territory for the first time in four days.
One bearish factor that has weighed on the futures market for most of this year has been lower spot or next-day prices at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana. The spot market has traded below front-month futures for 174 out of 210 trading days so far this year, according to data from financial firm LSEG.
Next-day prices at the Henry Hub fell about 4% to $3.19 per mmBtu for Thursday.
Analysts have noted that as long as the futures market stays in contango and spot prices remain far enough below the front-month to cover margin and storage costs, traders should be able to lock in arbitrage profits by buying spot gas, storing it and selling a futures contract.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 106.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.
Meteorologists forecast the weather will turn from colder than normal now to mostly warmer than normal from Nov. 4-17.
With milder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would drop from 109.9 bcfd this week to 101.4 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.
Pipeline exports to Mexico slid to an average of 5.9 bcfd so far in November, down from 6.5 bcfd in October and a record 7.0 bcfd in August.
Analysts, however, expect U.S. exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into LNG for export in November.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.8 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a record 14.0 bcfd in April.
|
Week ended Oct 27 Actual
Week ended Oct 20
Actual
Year ago Oct 27
Five-year average
Oct 27
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
79
74
99
57
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,779
3,700
3,486
3,574
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
5.7%
5.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.4
3.49
6.43
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
14.63
14.49
35.88
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
17.66
17.72
28.37
34.11
8.95
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
201
226
169
223
243
U.S. GFS CDDs
22
19
25
21
16
U.S. GFS TDDs
223
245
194
244
259
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
104.9
105.4
105.4
99.2
94.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.6
7.6
8.2
8.0
8.3
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
111.4
113.0
113.6
107.2
102.8
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.5
2.0
2.8
2.6
2.9
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.7
6.1
6.5
5.1
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
13.7
14.2
14.3
11.7
7.9
U.S. Commercial
6.6
10.4
8.9
7.8
11.7
U.S. Residential
7.4
14.9
12.1
10.1
17.5
U.S. Power Plant
31.9
30.9
26.8
29.3
27.5
U.S. Industrial
22.1
23.9
22.6
22.5
24.3
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.2
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.3
2.1
2.0
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
75.4
87.7
77.8
77.0
88.6
Total U.S. Demand
97.3
109.9
101.4
96.4
104.7
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
93
93
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
90
91
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
90
91
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Nov 3
Week ended Oct 27
Week ended Oct 20
Week ended Oct 13
Week ended Oct 6
Wind
12
14
10
10
11
Solar
3
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
5
5
5
Other
1
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
40
42
41
42
Coal
19
16
17
16
16
Nuclear
20
19
20
21
19
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.19
3.34
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.13
2.37
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.10
6.35
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.92
2.18
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.74
3.04
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.90
3.95
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.38
6.45
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.18
2.67
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.90
1.90
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
40.75
51.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
46.25
57.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
27.50
36.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
65.29
103.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
55.50
61.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
56.50
59.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.