News & Insights

US Markets
NFE

US natgas prices slide 2% on record output, milder forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

November 01, 2023 — 02:51 pm EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Updates to settlement

Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% on Wednesday on record output and forecasts for milder weather as well as lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

After soaring about 7% to a nine-month high on Tuesday, front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 8.1 cents, or 2.3%, to settle at $3.494 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Tuesday, the contract closed at its highest since Jan. 17.

Despite the price decline, the front-month remained in technically overbought territory, with a relative strength index over 70, for a third day in a row for thefirst time since mid-October.

One bearish factor that has weighed on the futures market for most of this year has been lower spot or next-day prices at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana. The spot market has traded below front-month futures for 173 out of 209 trading days so far this year, according to data from financial firm LSEG.

Next-day prices at the Henry Hub gained about 5% to $3.34 per mmBtu for Wednesday.

Analysts have noted that as long as the futures market remains in contango and spot prices remain far enough below the front-month to cover margin and storage costs, traders should be able to lock in arbitrage profits by buying spot gas, storing it and selling a futures contract.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to a record 104.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in October, up from 102.6 bcfd in September. That topped the prior all-time high of 103.1 bcfd in July.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop about 1.4 bcfd to a preliminary one-week low of 103.8 bcfd on Wednesday. Traders, however, noted preliminary data - especially first of the month preliminary data - is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists forecast the weather will turn from colder than normal now to mostly near normal from Nov. 3-16.

With milder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would drop from 109.8 bcfd this week to 103.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.

Pipeline exports to Mexico fell to an average of 6.55 bcfd in October, down from 6.96 bcfd in September and a monthly record high of 6.98 bcfd in August.

Analysts, however, expect U.S. exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export in November.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 13.7 bcfd so far in October, up from 12.6 bcfd in September, but still below a monthly record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $14 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $18 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Oct 27 Forecast

Week ended Oct 20

Actual

Year ago Oct 27

Five-year average

Oct 27

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

80

74

99

57

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,780

3,700

3,486

3,574

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

5.8%

5.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.47

3.58

6.43

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

14.67

14.85

35.88

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

17.72

17.91

28.37

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

226

250

169

223

238

U.S. GFS CDDs

19

17

25

21

17

U.S. GFS TDDs

245

267

194

244

255

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

104.9

105.0

105.2

99.2

94.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.6

7.7

8.2

8.0

8.3

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

111.4

112.6

113.4

107.2

102.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.5

2.1

2.9

2.6

2.9

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.7

6.2

6.5

5.1

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

13.7

14.1

14.2

11.7

7.9

U.S. Commercial

6.6

10.4

9.6

7.8

11.7

U.S. Residential

7.4

14.9

13.4

10.1

17.5

U.S. Power Plant

31.9

30.5

26.6

29.3

27.5

U.S. Industrial

22.1

23.9

23.0

22.5

24.3

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.2

5.2

5.2

5.2

5.2

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.3

2.1

2.0

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

75.4

87.4

80.0

77.0

88.6

Total U.S. Demand

97.3

109.8

103.7

96.4

104.7

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

93

93

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

91

91

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

91

90

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 3

Week ended Oct 27

Week ended Oct 20

Week ended Oct 13

Week ended Oct 6

Wind

13

14

10

10

11

Solar

3

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

5

5

Other

1

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

39

40

42

41

42

Coal

18

16

17

16

16

Nuclear

20

19

20

21

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.34

3.17

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.37

2.40

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.35

6.99

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.18

2.14

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.04

3.37

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

3.95

3.07

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

6.45

6.19

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.67

2.51

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.90

1.90

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

51.75

39.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

57.25

44.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

36.25

64.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

103.00

114.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

61.00

83.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

59.75

55.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Christina Fincher and Cynthia Osterman)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.