US natgas prices slide 2% on record output, milder forecasts

Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% on Wednesday on record output and forecasts for milder weather as well as lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
After soaring about 7% to a nine-month high on Tuesday, front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 8.1 cents, or 2.3%, to settle at $3.494 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Tuesday, the contract closed at its highest since Jan. 17.
Despite the price decline, the front-month remained in technically overbought territory, with a relative strength index over 70, for a third day in a row for thefirst time since mid-October.
One bearish factor that has weighed on the futures market for most of this year has been lower spot or next-day prices at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana. The spot market has traded below front-month futures for 173 out of 209 trading days so far this year, according to data from financial firm LSEG.
Next-day prices at the Henry Hub gained about 5% to $3.34 per mmBtu for Wednesday.
Analysts have noted that as long as the futures market remains in contango and spot prices remain far enough below the front-month to cover margin and storage costs, traders should be able to lock in arbitrage profits by buying spot gas, storing it and selling a futures contract.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to a record 104.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in October, up from 102.6 bcfd in September. That topped the prior all-time high of 103.1 bcfd in July.
On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop about 1.4 bcfd to a preliminary one-week low of 103.8 bcfd on Wednesday. Traders, however, noted preliminary data - especially first of the month preliminary data - is often revised later in the day.
Meteorologists forecast the weather will turn from colder than normal now to mostly near normal from Nov. 3-16.
With milder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would drop from 109.8 bcfd this week to 103.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.
Pipeline exports to Mexico fell to an average of 6.55 bcfd in October, down from 6.96 bcfd in September and a monthly record high of 6.98 bcfd in August.
Analysts, however, expect U.S. exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export in November.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 13.7 bcfd so far in October, up from 12.6 bcfd in September, but still below a monthly record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.
The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $14 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $18 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
|
Week ended Oct 27 Forecast
Week ended Oct 20
Actual
Year ago Oct 27
Five-year average
Oct 27
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
80
74
99
57
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,780
3,700
3,486
3,574
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
5.8%
5.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.47
3.58
6.43
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
14.67
14.85
35.88
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
17.72
17.91
28.37
34.11
8.95
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
226
250
169
223
238
U.S. GFS CDDs
19
17
25
21
17
U.S. GFS TDDs
245
267
194
244
255
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
104.9
105.0
105.2
99.2
94.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.6
7.7
8.2
8.0
8.3
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
111.4
112.6
113.4
107.2
102.8
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.5
2.1
2.9
2.6
2.9
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.7
6.2
6.5
5.1
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
13.7
14.1
14.2
11.7
7.9
U.S. Commercial
6.6
10.4
9.6
7.8
11.7
U.S. Residential
7.4
14.9
13.4
10.1
17.5
U.S. Power Plant
31.9
30.5
26.6
29.3
27.5
U.S. Industrial
22.1
23.9
23.0
22.5
24.3
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.2
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.3
2.1
2.0
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
75.4
87.4
80.0
77.0
88.6
Total U.S. Demand
97.3
109.8
103.7
96.4
104.7
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
93
93
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
91
91
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
91
90
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Nov 3
Week ended Oct 27
Week ended Oct 20
Week ended Oct 13
Week ended Oct 6
Wind
13
14
10
10
11
Solar
3
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
5
5
5
Other
1
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
39
40
42
41
42
Coal
18
16
17
16
16
Nuclear
20
19
20
21
19
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.34
3.17
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.37
2.40
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.35
6.99
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.18
2.14
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.04
3.37
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
3.95
3.07
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
6.45
6.19
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.67
2.51
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.90
1.90
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
51.75
39.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
57.25
44.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
36.25
64.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
103.00
114.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
61.00
83.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
59.75
55.00
