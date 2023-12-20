US natgas prices slide 2% on record output and mild weather

By Scott DiSavino
Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% on Wednesday on record gas production and lowered forecasts for temperatures and heating demand next week that should allow utilities to keep pulling less gas from storage than usual through the end of December.
Analysts forecast there was around 8.7% more gas in storage than usual for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Still, record amounts of gas flowed to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants and forecasts were lifted for gas demand this week.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 4.5 cents, or 1.8%, to settle at $2.447 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).
Historic daily volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991. Historic volatility has averaged 71.0% so far this year, versus a record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.
Record production and ample gas in storage has weighed on futures prices for weeks, prompting some traders to forecast that prices this winter (November-March) have already peaked in November.
Looking ahead, analysts project U.S. gas prices and demand will rise in coming years as new LNG export plants enter service in the U.S., Canada and Mexico to meet rising global usage of the fuel.
But expected delays at Exxon Mobil XOM.N/QatarEnergy's Golden Pass LNG export plant in Texas and Venture Global LNG's Plaquemines in Louisiana have caused some analysts to reduce their forecasts for U.S. gas demand and prices in 2024. NGAS/POLL
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states rose to 108.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November.
Meteorologists projected the weather would remain warmer than normal through Jan. 1 before turning near normal from Jan. 2-4.
LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would drop from 126.0 bcfd this week to 120.4 bcfd next week when many businesses and government offices shut for the Christmas holiday.
The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday, while its forecast for next week was lower.
U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico fell to an average of 3.9 bcfd so far in December, down from 5.6 bcfd in November and a record 7.0 bcfd in August.
Analysts, however, expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into LNG for export in December.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.7 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.
Week ended Dec 15 Forecast
Week ended Dec 8 Actual
Year ago Dec 15
Five-year average
Dec 15
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-80
-55
-82
-107
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,584
3,664
3,337
3,297
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
8.7%
7.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.50
2.49
5.77
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
10.54
10.76
36.68
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
11.78
12.40
32.34
34.11
8.95
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
348
346
462
408
426
U.S. GFS CDDs
1
1
3
5
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
349
347
365
413
430
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
108.9
108.7
108.8
98.6
94.2
U.S. Imports from Canada8
8.6
8.5
8.9
10.1
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
117.5
117.2
117.6
108.7
103.5
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.4
3.2
3.2
2.1
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
3.8
3.9
4.4
5.0
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
14.7
15.0
14.6
12.1
8.6
U.S. Commercial
13.8
13.9
12.8
20.4
14.6
U.S. Residential
22.3
22.3
20.4
35.6
24.7
U.S. Power Plant
34.1
34.6
32.8
34.9
28.6
U.S. Industrial
24.7
24.7
24.1
27.1
25.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
2.8
2.6
2.7
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
103.1
103.8
98.2
126.2
101.2
Total U.S. Demand
125.0
126.0
120.4
145.4
118.0
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
80
82
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
80
81
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
81
81
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 22
Week ended Dec 15
Week ended Dec 8
Week ended Dec 1
Week ended Nov 24
Wind
11
11
12
10
11
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
6
6
5
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
41
40
42
39
Coal
17
17
17
17
16
Nuclear
20
20
21
20
22
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.44
2.59
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.20
2.21
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.97
3.97
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.85
1.94
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.11
2.26
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.99
2.86
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.60
3.30
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.33
1.73
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.25
1.38
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
35.00
33.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
37.75
43.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
17.25
15.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
51.00
50.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
43.00
50.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
51.00
51.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
