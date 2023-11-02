US natgas prices slide 2% on record output ahead of storage report

Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% on Thursday on record output and forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand next week than previously expected.

That price decline came even though the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants rose to a near-record high.

The price decline also came ahead of a federal report expected to show a bigger than usual storage build last week when mild weather kept heating demand low.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 80 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Oct. 27. That compares with an increase of 99 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 57 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 3.780 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 5.8% above the five-year average of 3.574 tcf for the time of year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 5.7 cents, or 1.6%, to $3.437 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:48 a.m. EDT (1248 GMT).

That decline pushed the front-month out of technically overbought territory for the first time in four days.

One bearish factor that has weighed on the futures market for most of this year has been lower spot or next-day prices at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana. The spot market has traded below front-month futures for 174 out of 210 trading days so far this year, according to data from financial firm LSEG.

Next-day prices at the Henry Hub fell about 4% to $3.19 per mmBtu for Thursday.

Analysts have noted that as long as the futures market stays in contango and spot prices remain far enough below the front-month to cover margin and storage costs, traders should be able to lock in arbitrage profits by buying spot gas, storing it and selling a futures contract.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 106.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.

Meteorologists forecast the weather will turn from colder than normal now to mostly warmer than normal from Nov. 4-17.

With milder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would drop from 109.9 bcfd this week to 101.4 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.

Pipeline exports to Mexico slid to an average of 5.9 bcfd so far in November, down from 6.5 bcfd in October and a record 7.0 bcfd in August.

Analysts, however, expect U.S. exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into LNG for export in November.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.8 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a record 14.0 bcfd in April.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $15 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $18 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Oct 27 Forecast Week ended Oct 20 Actual Year ago Oct 27 Five-year average Oct 27 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 80 74 99 57 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,780 3,700 3,486 3,574 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 5.8% 5.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 3.4 3.49 6.43 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 14.63 14.49 35.88 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 17.66 17.72 28.37 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 201 226 169 223 243 U.S. GFS CDDs 22 19 25 21 16 U.S. GFS TDDs 223 245 194 244 259 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 104.9 105.4 105.4 99.2 94.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.6 7.6 8.2 8.0 8.3 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 111.4 113.0 113.6 107.2 102.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.5 2.0 2.8 2.6 2.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.7 6.1 6.5 5.1 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 13.7 14.2 14.3 11.7 7.9 U.S. Commercial 6.6 10.4 8.9 7.8 11.7 U.S. Residential 7.4 14.9 12.1 10.1 17.5 U.S. Power Plant 31.9 30.9 26.8 29.3 27.5 U.S. Industrial 22.1 23.9 22.6 22.5 24.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.2 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.3 2.1 2.0 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 75.4 87.7 77.8 77.0 88.6 Total U.S. Demand 97.3 109.9 101.4 96.4 104.7 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 93 93 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 90 91 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 90 91 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Nov 3 Week ended Oct 27 Week ended Oct 20 Week ended Oct 13 Week ended Oct 6 Wind 12 14 10 10 11 Solar 3 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 5 5 5 Other 1 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 40 40 42 41 42 Coal 19 16 17 16 16 Nuclear 20 19 20 21 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 3.19 3.34 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.13 2.37 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.10 6.35 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.92 2.18 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.74 3.04 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.90 3.95 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.38 6.45 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.18 2.67 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.90 1.90 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 40.75 51.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 46.25 57.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 27.50 36.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 65.29 103.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 55.50 61.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 56.50 59.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

