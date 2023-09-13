US natgas prices slide 2% on milder weather forecasts, Freeport LNG reductions

News & Insights

September 13, 2023 — 02:54 pm EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters

Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% on Wednesday on forecasts for milder weather, lower gas demand next week than previously expected and a decline in the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants due to reductions at the Freeport LNG plant in Texas.

Traders noted gas prices declined despite a drop in output this week to a five-month low.

After rising for four days in a row, front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 6.3 cents, or 2.3%, to settle at $2.680 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Tuesday, the contract gained 5% to close at its highest price since Sept. 1.

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states has slid to 102.l billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, down from a record 102.3 bcfd in August.

Most of that decline occurred this week. On a daily basis, output over the past three days was on track to drop about 3.1 bcfd to a preliminary five-month low of 99.6 bcfd on Wednesday. Energy traders noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists forecast the weather would remain mostly near normal for the Sept. 13-21 period before turning warmer than usual from Sept. 22 through at least Sept. 28.

But with seasonally cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, will slide from 99.9 bcfd this week to 94.9 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have averaged 12.6 bcfd so far in September, up from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

On a daily basis, however, LNG feedgas fell to a preliminary two-week low of 11.4 bcfd due mostly to a reduction over the weekend at Freeport from around 1.8 bcfd last week to an average of 0.4 bcfd over the past five days, according to LSEG data.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $12 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $13 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Sep 8 Forecast

Week ended Sep 1 Actual

Year ago Sep 8

Five-year average

Sep 8

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

48

33

74

76

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,196

3,148

2,760

3,002

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

6.5%

7.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.74

2.76

7.76

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

11.11

11.09

57.90

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

13.39

13.39

46.99

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

15

16

19

28

40

U.S. GFS CDDs

121

125

130

127

108

U.S. GFS TDDs

136

141

149

156

148

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

102.5

101.7

102.1

99.6

92.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.5

7.3

7.6

8.5

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Total U.S. Supply

110.0

109.0

109.7

108.1

100.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.0

1.9

2.0

2.3

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

7.0

6.9

7.0

5.5

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

13.2

11.9

12.0

11.4

6.5

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.7

4.8

4.7

4.9

U.S. Residential

3.6

3.8

3.9

3.7

3.9

U.S. Power Plant

42.5

42.0

36.8

36.2

34.9

U.S. Industrial

21.5

21.4

21.4

21.3

21.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.1

5.0

5.0

5.1

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.1

2.0

2.1

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

79.4

79.1

73.9

73.2

72.5

Total U.S. Demand

101.5

99.9

94.9

92.4

87.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

83

83

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

77

77

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

76

76

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sep 15

Week ended Sep 8

Week ended Sep 1

Week ended Aug 25

Week ended Aug 18

Wind

6

9

6

7

7

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

6

5

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

47

44

45

45

45

Coal

18

19

19

20

19

Nuclear

18

17

18

17

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.72

2.50

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.73

1.76

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.43

4.23

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.71

1.56

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.35

2.33

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.33

2.10

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.94

5.50

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.19

2.11

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.97

1.87

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

32.00

38.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

27.00

45.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

33.25

40.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

74.00

65.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

36.25

45.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

35.00

48.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Nick Zieminski)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

