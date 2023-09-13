US natgas prices slide 2% on milder weather forecasts, Freeport LNG reductions

Adds latest prices
Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% on Wednesday on forecasts for milder weather, lower gas demand next week than previously expected and a decline in the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants due to reductions at the Freeport LNG plant in Texas.
Traders noted gas prices declined despite a drop in output this week to a five-month low.
After rising for four days in a row, front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 6.3 cents, or 2.3%, to settle at $2.680 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Tuesday, the contract gained 5% to close at its highest price since Sept. 1.
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states has slid to 102.l billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, down from a record 102.3 bcfd in August.
Most of that decline occurred this week. On a daily basis, output over the past three days was on track to drop about 3.1 bcfd to a preliminary five-month low of 99.6 bcfd on Wednesday. Energy traders noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.
Meteorologists forecast the weather would remain mostly near normal for the Sept. 13-21 period before turning warmer than usual from Sept. 22 through at least Sept. 28.
But with seasonally cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, will slide from 99.9 bcfd this week to 94.9 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have averaged 12.6 bcfd so far in September, up from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
On a daily basis, however, LNG feedgas fell to a preliminary two-week low of 11.4 bcfd due mostly to a reduction over the weekend at Freeport from around 1.8 bcfd last week to an average of 0.4 bcfd over the past five days, according to LSEG data.
The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $12 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $13 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
|
Week ended Sep 8 Forecast
Week ended Sep 1 Actual
Year ago Sep 8
Five-year average
Sep 8
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
48
33
74
76
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,196
3,148
2,760
3,002
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
6.5%
7.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.74
2.76
7.76
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
11.11
11.09
57.90
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
13.39
13.39
46.99
34.11
8.95
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
15
16
19
28
40
U.S. GFS CDDs
121
125
130
127
108
U.S. GFS TDDs
136
141
149
156
148
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
102.5
101.7
102.1
99.6
92.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.5
7.3
7.6
8.5
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total U.S. Supply
110.0
109.0
109.7
108.1
100.4
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.0
1.9
2.0
2.3
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
7.0
6.9
7.0
5.5
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
13.2
11.9
12.0
11.4
6.5
U.S. Commercial
4.5
4.7
4.8
4.7
4.9
U.S. Residential
3.6
3.8
3.9
3.7
3.9
U.S. Power Plant
42.5
42.0
36.8
36.2
34.9
U.S. Industrial
21.5
21.4
21.4
21.3
21.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.1
5.0
5.0
5.1
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.1
2.0
2.1
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
79.4
79.1
73.9
73.2
72.5
Total U.S. Demand
101.5
99.9
94.9
92.4
87.0
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
83
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
77
77
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
76
76
103
81
95
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Sep 15
Week ended Sep 8
Week ended Sep 1
Week ended Aug 25
Week ended Aug 18
Wind
6
9
6
7
7
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
6
5
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
47
44
45
45
45
Coal
18
19
19
20
19
Nuclear
18
17
18
17
17
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.72
2.50
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.73
1.76
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.43
4.23
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.71
1.56
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.35
2.33
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.33
2.10
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.94
5.50
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.19
2.11
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.97
1.87
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
32.00
38.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
27.00
45.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
33.25
40.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
74.00
65.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
36.25
45.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
35.00
48.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Nick Zieminski)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
