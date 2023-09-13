US natgas prices slide 2% on milder weather forecasts, Freeport LNG reductions

Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 1% on Wednesday on forecasts for milder weather, lower gas demand next week than previously expected and a decline in the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants due to reductions at the Freeport LNG plant in Texas.

Traders noted gas prices declined despite a drop in output this week to a five-month low.

After rising for four days in a row, front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange was down 5.4 cents, or 2.0%, to $2.689 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:24 a.m. EDT (1324 GMT). On Tuesday, the contract closed at its highest price since Sept. 1.

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states has slid to 102.l billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, down from a record 102.3 bcfd in August.

Most of that decline occurred this week. On a daily basis, output was on track to drop about 3.1 bcfd over the past three days to a preliminary five-month low of 99.6 bcfd on Wednesday. Energy traders noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists forecast the weather would remain mostly near normal for the Sept. 13-21 period before turning warmer than usual from Sept. 22 through at least Sept. 28.

But with seasonally cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, will slide from 99.9 bcfd this week to 94.9 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have averaged 12.6 bcfd so far in September, up from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

On a daily basis, however, LNG feedgas fell to a preliminary two-week low of 11.4 bcfd due mostly to a reduction over the weekend at Freeport from around 1.8 bcfd last week to an average of 0.4 bcfd over the past five days, according to LSEG data.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $10 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $13 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1.

Week ended Sep 8 Forecast Week ended Sep 1 Actual Year ago Sep 8 Five-year average Sep 8 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 52 33 74 76 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,200 3,148 2,760 3,002 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 6.6% 7.6% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.74 2.76 7.76 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 11.11 11.09 57.90 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 13.39 13.39 46.99 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 15 16 19 28 40 U.S. GFS CDDs 121 125 130 127 108 U.S. GFS TDDs 136 141 149 156 148 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 102.5 101.7 102.1 99.6 92.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.5 7.3 7.6 8.5 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total U.S. Supply 110.0 109.0 109.7 108.1 100.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 1.9 2.0 2.3 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 7.0 6.9 7.0 5.5 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 13.2 11.9 12.0 11.4 6.5 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.7 4.8 4.7 4.9 U.S. Residential 3.6 3.8 3.9 3.7 3.9 U.S. Power Plant 42.5 42.0 36.8 36.2 34.9 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.4 21.4 21.3 21.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.1 5.0 5.0 5.1 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 79.4 79.1 73.9 73.2 72.5 Total U.S. Demand 101.5 99.9 94.9 92.4 87.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual 2020 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 83 83 107 81 103 Jan-Jul 77 77 102 79 98 Oct-Sep 76 76 103 81 95 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Sep 15 Week ended Sep 8 Week ended Sep 1 Week ended Aug 25 Week ended Aug 18 Wind 6 9 6 7 7 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 6 5 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 47 44 45 45 45 Coal 18 19 19 20 19 Nuclear 18 17 18 17 17 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.72 2.50 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.73 1.76 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.43 4.23 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.71 1.56 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.35 2.33 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.33 2.10 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.94 5.50 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.19 2.11 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.97 1.87 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 32.00 38.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 27.00 45.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 33.25 40.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 74.00 65.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 36.25 45.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 35.00 48.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

