News & Insights

US Markets
EQT

US natgas prices slide 2% on lower demand forecasts, extended Freeport LNG outage

Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

March 20, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 3% on Wednesday on forecasts for less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected and news of a demand-destroying, extended outage of two liquefaction trains at Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas.

Freeport LNG said it anticipates two of the three liquefaction trains at its liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant will remain out of service for testing and repairs through May.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 4.5 cents, or 2.6%, to settle at $1.699 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Tuesday, the contract closed at its highest since March 11.

Energy traders said futures were supported earlier in the week by a continued drop in U.S. output after gas prices collapsed to a 3-1/2-year low in February.

Prices fell as low as $1.511 per mmBtu on Feb. 27, their lowest since June 2020, as near-record output, mostly mild weather and low heating demand this winter allowed utilities to leave significantly more gas in storage than usual for this time of year.

Analysts estimated current gas stockpiles were around 41% above normal levels. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Those low prices were expected to boost U.S. gas use to a record high in 2024, but will cut production for the first time since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic destroyed demand for the fuel, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's latest outlook.

Output was already down by around 5% over the past month as several energy firms, including EQTEQT.N and Chesapeake EnergyCHK.O, delay well completions and cut back on other drilling activities.

EQT is currently the biggest U.S. gas producer and Chesapeake will soon become the biggest producer after its merger with Southwestern EnergySWN.N.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states had fallen to an average of 100.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, down from 104.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record high of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023.

Meteorologists projected weather across the Lower 48 states would remain mostly colder than normal through March 24 before turning to near normal from March 25-April 4.

LSEG forecast gas demand in the lower 48 states, including exports, would remain around 114.0 bcfd this week and next. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have fallen to an average of 13.3 bcfd so far in March, down from 13.7 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until all three liquefaction trains at Freeport return to full service.

Freeport said Train 1 will be taken down immediately, Train 2 is offline and Train 3 is operating. Train 3 shut in January during a brutal freeze that damaged one of its motors.

LSEG said the amount of gas flowing to Freeport was on track to rise to 0.9 bcfd on Wednesday from 0.3 bcfd on Tuesday. Each liquefaction train at Freeport can turn about 0.7 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Mar 15 Forecast

Week ended Mar 8 Actual

Year ago Mar 15

Five-year average

Mar 15

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+4

-9

-68

-42

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,329

2,325

1,921

1,654

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

40.8%

37.1%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2023

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

1.73

1.74

2.41

2.66

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

9.04

9.28

13.72

13.04

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

9.90

8.88

13.59

14.39

14.31

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

255

260

280

246

236

U.S. GFS CDDs

10

10

19

21

18

U.S. GFS TDDs

265

270

299

267

254

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

100.4

100.0

100.0

101.9

95.1

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.6

7.4

8.0

8.6

8.4

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

108.0

107.5

107.9

110.5

103.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.7

3.7

3.7

2.8

3.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.5

5.6

6.2

5.2

5.4

U.S. LNG Exports

13.2

13.1

13.4

13.0

9.2

U.S. Commercial

10.4

11.5

11.5

13.1

12.3

U.S. Residential

15.2

17.0

17.3

20.6

19.4

U.S. Power Plant

29.1

31.2

30.2

29.0

23.8

U.S. Industrial

23.6

24.4

24.2

23.6

26.8

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

4.9

4.9

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.3

2.4

2.4

2.3

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

85.8

91.6

90.7

93.7

89.7

Total U.S. Demand

109.1

114.0

114.0

114.7

107.3

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

84

84

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

83

83

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

84

85

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 22

Week ended Mar 15

Week ended Mar 8

Week ended Mar 1

Week ended Feb 23

Wind

14

15

15

14

13

Solar

5

5

4

4

4

Hydro

8

8

7

7

7

Other

1

1

1

1

1

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

38

39

38

40

Coal

12

12

13

16

15

Nuclear

21

21

21

21

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

1.55

1.54

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.54

1.46

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

2.29

2.37

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.48

1.40

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.55

1.48

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.67

1.62

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

1.57

1.63

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.43

0.14

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.31

1.26

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

23.75

24.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

31.00

28.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

22.00

23.88

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

23.64

33.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

2.50

15.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

1.50

12.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy and Mark Potter)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQT
CHK
SWN
BKR
PCG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.