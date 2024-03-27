US natgas prices slide 2% on forecasts for milder weather, lower demand

By Scott DiSavino

March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% on Wednesday on forecasts for milder weather and less heating demand next week than previously expected and ample amounts of gas in storage.

The low amounts of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants due to ongoing work at Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas also weighed on prices.

On its first day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 3.1 cents, or 1.7%, to $1.757 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:51 a.m. EDT (1251 GMT).

Even though that price was down from where the May contract closed on Tuesday, it was up about 11% from where the April contract closed when it was still the front-month. April closed at its lowest price since June 2020 on Tuesday.

On March 26, intraday gas prices fell to $1.481 per mmBtu, their lowest since June 2020 after a mild winter with record output allowed utilities to leave significantly more gas in storage than usual for this time of year. Analysts estimated current gas stockpiles were around 41% above normal levels. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Those low prices should boost U.S. gas use to a record high in 2024, but cut production for the first time since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic destroyed demand for the fuel, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's latest outlook.

Output was already down by around 3% over the past month as several energy firms, including EQTEQT.N and Chesapeake EnergyCHK.O, delayed well completions and cut back on other drilling activities.

EQT is currently the biggest U.S. gas producer and Chesapeake will soon become the biggest producer after its merger with Southwestern EnergySWN.N.

The collapse of gas prices on Tuesday elevated the oil-to-gas ratio to its highest since April 2012, which should prompt energy firms to drill for more oil and less gas.

The oil-to-gas ratio, or the level at which oil trades compared with gas, jumped to 52-to-1 on Tuesday. On an energy equivalent basis, oil should only trade six times over gas.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has fallen to an average of 100.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, down from 104.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record high of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023.

On a daily basis, output was on track to drop by about 3.0 bcfd over the past three days to a preliminary two-month low of 97.6 bcfd on Wednesday, according to LSEG data. Analysts said that output decline was due in part to extreme cold in North Dakota and some Rocky Mountain states over the past few days that froze some oil and gas wells.

For a month or so, traders have said that low gas prices should allow more gas power plants to displace coal plants. Analysts at EBW Analytics Group, however, said U.S. coal prices could decline in the coming weeks because the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore could limit coal exports and as U.S. power generators keep burning down their higher-than-usual coal inventories after a mild winter.

Baltimore is the second-biggest coal export port in the U.S.

Meteorologists projected weather across the Lower 48 would remain mostly warmer than normal through April 11.

With seasonally warmer weather coming, LSEG forecast gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would fall from 112.3 bcfd this week to 105.0 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.

Week ended Mar 22 Forecast Week ended Mar 15 Actual Year ago Mar 15 Five-year average Mar 15 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -33 +7 -55 -27 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,299 2,332 1,866 1,627 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 41.3% 41.0% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 1.76 1.79 2.41 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 8.63 8.74 13.72 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 9.58 9.72 13.59 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 188 212 229 219 207 U.S. GFS CDDs 17 15 29 24 22 U.S. GFS TDDs 205 227 258 243 229 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 100.2 99.6 99.8 102.3 95.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.5 7.7 8.0 7.8 8.4 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 107.7 107.3 107.7 110.1 103.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.7 3.4 3.4 2.8 3.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 6.2 6.3 5.6 5.4 U.S. LNG Exports 13.0 12.8 12.7 13.1 9.2 U.S. Commercial 11.5 11.6 9.5 11.5 12.3 U.S. Residential 16.9 17.5 13.6 17.7 19.4 U.S. Power Plant 30.5 29.0 28.6 29.8 23.8 U.S. Industrial 24.4 24.3 23.5 23.8 26.8 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.4 2.4 2.2 2.4 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 90.8 89.8 82.5 90.2 89.7 Total U.S. Demand 113.5 112.3 105.0 111.7 107.3 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 80 80 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 81 81 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 82 82 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Mar 29 Week ended Mar 22 Week ended Mar 15 Week ended Mar 8 Week ended Mar 1 Wind 18 13 15 15 14 Solar 4 5 5 4 4 Hydro 7 8 8 7 7 Other 1 1 1 1 1 Petroleum Natural Gas 36 40 38 39 38 Coal 13 13 12 13 16 Nuclear 20 20 21 21 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.48 1.46 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.44 1.58 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.36 2.27 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.37 1.39 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.44 1.37 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.58 1.66 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.58 1.57 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.38 0.20 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.22 1.15 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 31.50 32.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 31.00 32.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 19.00 28.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 29.50 29.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL -8.00 -8.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 3.75 3.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)

