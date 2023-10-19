US natgas prices slide 2% on big storage build, record output

Adds latest prices, EIA storage data

Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 2% on Thursday to a fresh two-week low, on a bigger-than-expected storage build, record output and forecasts for mild weather and less heating demand than expected through early November.

Traders noted prices were down even though the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants was near record highs.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 97 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Oct. 13.

That was much bigger than the 80-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 113 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 85 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Analysts said last week's build was likely bigger than expected due to record output and milder-than-normal weather that kept heating and cooling demand low.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 7.3 cents, or 2.4%, to $2.983 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:49 a.m. EDT (1449 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Oct. 4 for a fourth day in a row.

That also put the contract below the $3 per mmBtu support level and down for a seventh straight day for the first time since February 2021.

Analysts at energy advisory EBW Analytics said some marketers may be locking in arbitrage profits by buying gas on the spot market, storing it, and selling a futures contract, which "appear(s) ripe for the taking, at least on paper."

Spot prices at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana were trading around $2.92 for Thursday. Spot prices have weighed on futures prices for months with next-day prices closing below the futures front-month for 165 out of 200 trading days so far this year, according to data from financial firm LSEG.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to an average of 103.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 102.6 bcfd in September and a record high of 103.1 bcfd in July.

With milder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would ease from 97.6 bcfd this week to 96.9 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.

Pipeline exports to Mexico slid to an average of 6.9 bcfd so far in October, down from a monthly record high of 7.2 bcfd in September.

Analysts, however, expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 13.5 bcfd so far in October with the return of Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point export plant in Maryland, up from 12.6 bcfd in September. That compares with a record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.

On a daily basis, LNG feedgas climbed to 14.7 bcfd on Tuesday, the highest since April 2023.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $15 per mmBtu at both the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $18 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Oct 13 Actual Week ended Oct 6 Actual Year ago Oct 13 Five-year average Oct 13 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 97 84 113 85 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,626 3,529 3,326 3,451 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 5.1% 4.8% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 3.02 3.06 6.08 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 14.51 15.25 38.37 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 18.29 17.65 32.98 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 156 151 150 147 173 U.S. GFS CDDs 35 35 27 40 30 U.S. GFS TDDs 191 186 177 187 203 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 103.8 104.5 104.7 99.5 93.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.9 7.0 6.6 8.8 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 110.7 111.4 111.2 108.3 101.0 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.5 1.4 1.4 2.2 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 7.0 6.7 7.0 5.7 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 13.1 14.3 13.8 11.6 7.1 U.S. Commercial 6.2 6.8 7.1 8.3 7.0 U.S. Residential 6.5 7.8 8.4 10.7 7.5 U.S. Power Plant 30.8 30.8 29.5 30.9 30.1 U.S. Industrial 22.3 22.6 22.3 23.3 22.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.1 5.2 5.2 5.1 5.1 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 2.0 2.0 1.9 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 72.9 75.2 74.6 80.3 73.9 Total U.S. Demand 94.6 97.6 96.9 99.8 88.8 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 96 96 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 94 91 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 90 90 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Oct 20 Week ended Oct 13 Week ended Oct 6 Week ended Sep 29 Week ended Sep 22 Wind 11 10 11 8 8 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 5 5 5 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 41 41 42 44 43 Coal 15 16 16 17 17 Nuclear 20 21 19 20 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.92 2.94 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.60 1.53 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.85 7.31 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.40 1.34 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.34 2.08 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.66 1.70 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 11.87 11.85 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.08 1.84 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.56 1.50 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 29.50 27.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 44.25 44.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 94.50 24.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 121.25 11.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 110.00 71.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 93.00 83.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.