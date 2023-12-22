US natgas prices slide 2% ahead of Christmas break on record output

By Scott DiSavino

Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% on Friday ahead of the long Christmas holiday weekend on record output and mild weather that should allow utilities to keep pulling less gas from storage through the end of the year.

Analysts forecast there was around 10.4% more gas in storage than usual for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

That price decline came despite forecasts for much colder weather and higher heating demand in January and as record amounts of gas flow to the U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 3.8 cents, or 1.5%, to $2.534 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:01 a.m. EST (1501 GMT).

For the week, the contract was up about 2% after falling about 29% over the prior six weeks.

Record production and ample supplies of gas in storage have weighed on gas prices for weeks, prompting some traders to forecast that futures for this winter (November-March) already peaked at $3.608 per mmBtu on Nov. 1.

Looking ahead, analysts project U.S. gas prices will rise in coming years as new LNG export plants enter service in the United States, Canada and Mexico to meet rising global demand of the fuel.

But expected delays at Exxon Mobil XOM.N/QatarEnergy's Golden Pass LNG export plant in Texas and Venture Global LNG's Plaquemines in Louisiana have caused some analysts to reduce their forecasts for U.S. gas demand and prices in 2024. NGAS/POLL

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states rose to 108.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain warmer than normal through Dec. 30 before turning near to colder than normal from Dec. 31-Jan. 6.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would drop from 126.5 bcfd this week to 121.6 bcfd next week as many businesses and government offices shut for the Christmas holiday, before jumping to 135.8 bcfd in two weeks when the weather turns colder. The forecasts for this week and next week were higher than LSEG's outlook on Thursday.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico fell to an average of 4.2 bcfd so far in December, down from 5.6 bcfd in November and a record 7.0 bcfd in August.

Analysts, however, expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into LNG for export in December.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.6 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.

The United States is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $11 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $12 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Dec 22 Forecast Week ended Dec 15 Actual Year ago Dec 22 Five-year average Dec 22

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -73 -87 -195 -123

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,504 3,577 3,142 3,174

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 10.4% 8.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.59 2.57 5.77 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 10.84 11.16 36.68 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 11.94 11.81 32.34 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 372 360 462 408 429 U.S. GFS CDDs 1 1 3 5 4 U.S. GFS TDDs 373 361 365 413 433 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 108.9 108.8 108.8 98.6 94.2 U.S. Imports from Canada8 8.6 8.5 8.8 10.1 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 117.5 117.4 117.6 108.7 103.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 3.4 3.2 3.2 2.1 3.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 3.8 4.8 4.6 5.0 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 14.7 14.7 14.5 12.1 8.6 U.S. Commercial 13.8 13.8 13.0 20.4 14.6 U.S. Residential 22.3 22.0 20.6 35.6 24.7 U.S. Power Plant 34.1 35.2 33.3 34.9 28.6 U.S. Industrial 24.7 24.7 24.2 27.1 25.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.4 5.4 5.4 5.4 5.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.8 2.6 2.7 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 103.1 103.8 99.3 126.2 101.2 Total U.S. Demand 125.0 126.5 121.6 145.4 118.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 79 80 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 79 79 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 81 81 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 22 Week ended Dec 15 Week ended Dec 8 Week ended Dec 1 Week ended Nov 24 Wind 12 11 12 10 11 Solar 2 3 3 3 3 Hydro 6 6 5 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 40 41 40 42 39 Coal 17 17 17 17 16 Nuclear 20 20 21 20 22 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.48 2.48 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.30 2.55 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.75 3.66 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.87 1.91 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.01 2.18

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.25 5.13

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.90 3.45

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.24 1.59

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.23 1.26

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 50.75 51.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 30.25 37.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 21.50 21.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 43.50 43.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 40.00 40.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 48.25 48.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

