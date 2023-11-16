US natgas prices slide 1% ahead of weekly storage report

By Scott DiSavino

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Thursday ahead of a weekly storage report expected to show a bigger than usual storage build last week when the weather was warmer than normal and on record output that should enable utilities to keep injecting gas into storage through at least late November.

Utilities usually start pulling gas out of storage to meet heating demand in mid-November.

Analysts forecast utilities pulled about 7 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended Nov. 3, which was colder than normal. If correct, that would be the first withdrawal of the 2023-2024 winter season.

But with the return of milder weather during the week ended Nov. 10, analysts forecast utilities injected about 40 bcf of gas back into storage and could keep injecting gas into storage during the weeks ended Nov. 17 and Nov. 24 if output remains at record highs.

That compares with an increase of 66 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 20 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 3.812 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 5.0% above the five-year average of 3.630 tcf for the time of year.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) did not release its weekly gas storage report last week due to a planned systems upgrade. EIA said it will resume its regular schedule this week. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 3.8 cents, or 1.2%, to $3.152 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:05 a.m. EST (1505 GMT).

In a sign that some in the market were giving up on the possibility of higher prices from extreme cold weather later this winter, the premium of futures for January over December NGZ23-F24 fell to just 14 cents per mmBtu, its lowest since November 2022.

Based on current futures, the gas market may have already seen its highest price of the winter in early November when the front-month closed at $3.52 per mmBtu on Nov. 3. It is actually not that unusual that the highest price of the winter occurs in November.

Over the past five winters, four of the highest prices seen during the heating season occurred during November rather than January, which is traditionally the coldest month of the year. Traders noted that is because the anticipation of extreme cold is usually worse than the actual weather itself.

The highest winter prices were $7.31 per mmBtu on Nov. 23, 2022, during the winter of 2022-2023; $6.27 on Jan. 27, 2022, during the winter of 2021-2022; $3.24 on Nov. 2, 2020, during the winter of 2020-2021; $2.86 on Nov. 5, 2019 during the winter of 2019-2020; and $4.84 on Nov. 14, 2018, during the winter of 2018-2019.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 107.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.

Over the past four days, however, output was on track to drop by about 2.4 bcfd to a preliminary one-week low of 106.1 bcfd on Thursday.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain warmer than normal through Nov. 21 before turning close to colder than normal from Nov. 22-Dec. 1.

With colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would rise from 112.2 bcfd this week to 113.8 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants rose to an average of 14.2 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Week ended Nov 10 Forecast Week ended Nov 3 Forecast Year ago Nov 10 Five-year average Nov 10 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +40 -7 +66 +20 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,812 3,772 3,635 3,630 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 5.0% 4.5% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 3.25 3.19 6.43 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 14.91 14.78 35.88 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 17.19 17.13 28.37 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 307 302 360 291 309 U.S. GFS CDDs 7 8 6 11 9 U.S. GFS TDDs 314 310 36 302 318 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 107.1 107.5 107.5 101.5 94.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.6 8.3 8.3 9.6 8.3 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 114.7 115.8 115.8 111.1 102.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 3.1 3.1 2.3 2.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.1 6.0 6.2 5.1 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 13.8 14.5 14.4 12.1 7.9 U.S. Commercial 8.9 10.6 12.1 15.3 11.7 U.S. Residential 12.1 15.5 18.5 25.1 17.5 U.S. Power Plant 28.7 31.5 27.7 32.7 27.5 U.S. Industrial 22.7 23.3 24.0 25.6 24.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.3 5.3 5.3 5.3 5.2 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.4 2.4 2.1 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 79.9 88.7 90.1 106.2 88.6 Total U.S. Demand 102.1 112.2 113.8 125.7 104.7 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 87 89 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 85 85 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 85 86 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Nov 17 Week ended Nov 10 Week ended Nov 3 Week ended Oct 27 Week ended Oct 20 Wind 11 14 10 Solar 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 5 Other 1 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 40 40 42 Coal 19 16 17 Nuclear 19 19 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.88 2.69 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.26 2.35 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.30 6.15 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.12 2.19 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.55 2.65 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.51 2.70 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.50 7.19 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.37 2.47 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.93 1.94 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 36.50 37.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 40.75 54.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 25.00 55.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 100.00 99.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 68.75 73.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 69.00 73.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

