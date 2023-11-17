News & Insights

US Markets

US natgas prices slid 2% to three-week low on record output, ample storage

Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

November 17, 2023 — 09:22 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% to a three-week low on Friday on record output that should enable utilities to keep injecting gas into storage through late November.

Utilities usually start pulling gas out of storage to meet heating demand in mid-November. U.S. gas stockpiles were already 6% above normal in the week ended Nov. 10 and were expected to reach 7% above normal in the week ended Nov. 17, according to federal energy data and analysts estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 5.9 cents, or 1.9%, to $3.003 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:55 a.m. EST (1355 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Oct. 24.

For the week, the contract was down about 1% after falling about 14% last week.

With production at record highs and ample amounts of gas in storage, the futures market is sending signals that it has started to give up hope of seeing price spikes during the winter of 2023-2024.

The premium of futures for January over December NGZ23-F24 fell to just 17 cents per mmBtu, its lowest since November 2022, and the premium of futures for 2025 NGCALYZ5 over 2024 NGCALYZ4 rose to 74 cents per mmBtu, its highest on record for a second day in a row.

Analysts expect prices to rise in 2025 as gas demand rises once several new liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants enter service in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

In fact, based on current futures, the gas market may have already seen its highest closing price this winter (November-March) in early November when the front-month settled at $3.52 per mmBtu on Nov. 3.

It is actually not unusual for the highest price of the winter season to occur in November. Four of the highest prices seen during the past five winters occurred during November rather than January, which is traditionally the coldest month of the year. Traders noted that was because the anticipation of extreme cold is usually worse than the actual weather itself.

The highest winter prices were $7.31 per mmBtu on Nov. 23, 2022, during the winter of 2022-2023; $6.27 on Jan. 27, 2022, during the winter of 2021-2022; $3.24 on Nov. 2, 2020, during the winter of 2020-2021; $2.86 on Nov. 5, 2019 during the winter of 2019-2020; and $4.84 on Nov. 14, 2018, during the winter of 2018-2019.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 107.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.

Over the past five days, however, output was on track to drop by about 2.8 bcfd to a preliminary two-week low of 105.7 bcfd on Friday.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain warmer than normal through Nov. 21 before turning close to colder than normal from Nov. 22-Dec. 2.

With colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would rise from 112.0 bcfd this week to 112.4 bcfd next week before soaring to 126.7 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.3 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Week ended Nov 17 Actual

Week ended Nov 10 Forecast

Year ago Nov 17

Five-year average

Nov 17

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+5

+60

-60

-53

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,838

3,833

3,575

3,577

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

7.3%

5.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.06

3.06

6.43

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

14.45

14.5

35.88

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

17.10

17.19

28.37

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

326

307

360

291

314

U.S. GFS CDDs

7

7

6

11

8

U.S. GFS TDDs

314

314

36

302

318

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

107.1

107.6

106.9

101.5

94.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.6

8.3

8.2

9.6

8.3

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

114.7

115.9

115.0

111.1

102.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.4

3.1

3.0

2.3

2.9

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.1

6.0

6.0

5.1

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

13.8

14.4

14.5

12.1

7.9

U.S. Commercial

8.9

10.6

11.8

15.3

11.7

U.S. Residential

12.1

15.4

18.0

25.1

17.5

U.S. Power Plant

28.7

31.5

27.5

32.7

27.5

U.S. Industrial

22.7

23.2

23.8

25.6

24.3

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.3

5.3

5.3

5.3

5.2

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.4

2.4

2.1

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

79.9

88.5

88.9

106.2

88.6

Total U.S. Demand

102.1

112.0

112.4

125.7

104.7

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

86

87

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

84

85

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

85

85

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 17

Week ended Nov 10

Week ended Nov 3

Week ended Oct 27

Week ended Oct 20

Wind

11

14

10

Solar

4

4

5

Hydro

5

5

5

Other

1

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

40

42

Coal

19

16

16

Nuclear

19

19

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.91

2.88

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.04

2.26

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.24

6.30

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.01

2.12

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.56

2.55

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.20

2.51

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

6.20

7.50

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.22

2.37

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.93

1.93

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

33.50

36.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

42.50

40.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

36.50

25.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

92.00

100.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

64.50

68.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

65.50

69.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.