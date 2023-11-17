US natgas prices slid 2% to three-week low on record output, ample storage

By Scott DiSavino
NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% to a three-week low on Friday on record output that should enable utilities to keep injecting gas into storage through late November.
Utilities usually start pulling gas out of storage to meet heating demand in mid-November. U.S. gas stockpiles were already 6% above normal in the week ended Nov. 10 and were expected to reach 7% above normal in the week ended Nov. 17, according to federal energy data and analysts estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 5.9 cents, or 1.9%, to $3.003 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:55 a.m. EST (1355 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Oct. 24.
For the week, the contract was down about 1% after falling about 14% last week.
With production at record highs and ample amounts of gas in storage, the futures market is sending signals that it has started to give up hope of seeing price spikes during the winter of 2023-2024.
The premium of futures for January over December NGZ23-F24 fell to just 17 cents per mmBtu, its lowest since November 2022, and the premium of futures for 2025 NGCALYZ5 over 2024 NGCALYZ4 rose to 74 cents per mmBtu, its highest on record for a second day in a row.
Analysts expect prices to rise in 2025 as gas demand rises once several new liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants enter service in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
In fact, based on current futures, the gas market may have already seen its highest closing price this winter (November-March) in early November when the front-month settled at $3.52 per mmBtu on Nov. 3.
It is actually not unusual for the highest price of the winter season to occur in November. Four of the highest prices seen during the past five winters occurred during November rather than January, which is traditionally the coldest month of the year. Traders noted that was because the anticipation of extreme cold is usually worse than the actual weather itself.
The highest winter prices were $7.31 per mmBtu on Nov. 23, 2022, during the winter of 2022-2023; $6.27 on Jan. 27, 2022, during the winter of 2021-2022; $3.24 on Nov. 2, 2020, during the winter of 2020-2021; $2.86 on Nov. 5, 2019 during the winter of 2019-2020; and $4.84 on Nov. 14, 2018, during the winter of 2018-2019.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 107.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.
Over the past five days, however, output was on track to drop by about 2.8 bcfd to a preliminary two-week low of 105.7 bcfd on Friday.
Meteorologists projected the weather would remain warmer than normal through Nov. 21 before turning close to colder than normal from Nov. 22-Dec. 2.
With colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would rise from 112.0 bcfd this week to 112.4 bcfd next week before soaring to 126.7 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.3 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
|
Week ended Nov 17 Actual
Week ended Nov 10 Forecast
Year ago Nov 17
Five-year average
Nov 17
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+5
+60
-60
-53
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,838
3,833
3,575
3,577
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
7.3%
5.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.06
3.06
6.43
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
14.45
14.5
35.88
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
17.10
17.19
28.37
34.11
8.95
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
326
307
360
291
314
U.S. GFS CDDs
7
7
6
11
8
U.S. GFS TDDs
314
314
36
302
318
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
107.1
107.6
106.9
101.5
94.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.6
8.3
8.2
9.6
8.3
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
114.7
115.9
115.0
111.1
102.8
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.4
3.1
3.0
2.3
2.9
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.1
6.0
6.0
5.1
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
13.8
14.4
14.5
12.1
7.9
U.S. Commercial
8.9
10.6
11.8
15.3
11.7
U.S. Residential
12.1
15.4
18.0
25.1
17.5
U.S. Power Plant
28.7
31.5
27.5
32.7
27.5
U.S. Industrial
22.7
23.2
23.8
25.6
24.3
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.3
5.3
5.3
5.3
5.2
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.4
2.4
2.1
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
79.9
88.5
88.9
106.2
88.6
Total U.S. Demand
102.1
112.0
112.4
125.7
104.7
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
86
87
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
84
85
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
85
85
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Nov 17
Week ended Nov 10
Week ended Nov 3
Week ended Oct 27
Week ended Oct 20
Wind
11
14
10
Solar
4
4
5
Hydro
5
5
5
Other
1
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
40
42
Coal
19
16
16
Nuclear
19
19
20
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.91
2.88
|
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.04
2.26
|
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.24
6.30
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.01
2.12
|
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.56
2.55
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.20
2.51
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
6.20
7.50
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.22
2.37
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.93
1.93
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
33.50
36.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
42.50
40.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
36.50
25.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
92.00
100.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
64.50
68.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
65.50
69.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
