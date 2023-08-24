US natgas prices slid 2% to 10-week low ahead of storage report

Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% to a 10-week low on Wednesday on forecasts for less hot weather and lower demand next week than previously expected.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 6.1 cents, or 2.4%, to $2.436 per million British thermal units at 10:08 a.m. EDT (1408 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since June 14.
That also put the contract on track to close below its 100-day moving average, a key area of technical support, for the first time since mid-June.
That price decline came ahead of a federal report expected to show a much smaller-than-usual storage build last week when power generators burned lots of gas to keep air conditioners humming during an extreme heat wave blanketing parts of the country.
Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 33 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Aug. 18. That compares with an increase of 54 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 49 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 3.098 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 10.1% above the five-year average of 2.815 tcf for the time of year.
With last week's heat wave continuing into this week in the central U.S., power demand was on track to hit record highs in the 15-state Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) territory from Minnesota to Louisiana on Thursday and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid in Texas on Friday.
Both MISO and ERCOT forecast power supplies would fall short of projected demand plus required reserves on Thursday.
Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas burned to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states had eased to 101.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in August from 101.8 bcfd in July. That compares with a monthly record of 102.2 bcfd in May.
Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states will remain mostly hotter than normal through at least Sept. 8.
Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold around 104.0 bcfd this week and next. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell from an average of 12.7 bcfd in July to 12.2 bcfd so far in August due mostly to reductions at Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
|
Week ended Aug 18 Forecast
Week ended Aug 11 Actual
Year ago Aug 18
Five-year average
Aug 18
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
33
35
54
49
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,098
3,065
2,570
2,815
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
10.1%
10.8%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.45
2.50
8.78
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
10.46
11.62
69.68
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
13.74
14.30
53.22
34.11
8.95
|
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
4
3
1
7
11
U.S. GFS CDDs
212
223
200
180
162
U.S. GFS TDDs
216
226
201
187
173
|
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
101.4
101.2
101.3
98.2
92.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.0
7.2
7.3
8.6
8.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
108.4
108.4
108.6
106.8
100.8
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.3
1.4
1.4
2.4
2.5
U.S. Exports to Mexico
7.0
6.9
6.6
5.5
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.5
11.9
12.1
11.1
6.1
U.S. Commercial
4.4
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.5
3.6
3.6
3.6
3.4
U.S. Power Plant
46.0
47.0
46.9
41.8
41.2
U.S. Industrial
21.4
21.4
21.4
21.3
21.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.1
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.2
2.2
2.2
2.2
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
82.6
83.8
83.8
78.6
78.0
Total U.S. Demand
103.4
104.0
103.9
97.6
92.2
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
84
83
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
77
77
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
76
76
103
81
95
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Aug 25
Week ended Aug 18
Week ended Aug 11
Week ended Aug 4
Week ended Jul 28
Wind
7
7
7
7
7
Solar
3
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
6
5
5
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
44
45
45
45
45
Coal
20
19
19
20
20
Nuclear
17
17
17
17
16
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.60
2.58
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.19
1.21
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.16
4.50
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.09
1.32
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.36
2.46
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.33
1.45
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.45
3.90
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.21
2.16
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.85
1.93
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
24.25
23.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
36.75
35.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
925.00
255.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
38.50
40.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
32.50
42.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
43.50
43.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
