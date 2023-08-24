News & Insights

US natgas prices slid 2% to 10-week low ahead of storage report

Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES MOSTOLLER

August 24, 2023 — 10:22 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters

Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% to a 10-week low on Wednesday on forecasts for less hot weather and lower demand next week than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 6.1 cents, or 2.4%, to $2.436 per million British thermal units at 10:08 a.m. EDT (1408 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since June 14.

That also put the contract on track to close below its 100-day moving average, a key area of technical support, for the first time since mid-June.

That price decline came ahead of a federal report expected to show a much smaller-than-usual storage build last week when power generators burned lots of gas to keep air conditioners humming during an extreme heat wave blanketing parts of the country.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 33 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Aug. 18. That compares with an increase of 54 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 49 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 3.098 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 10.1% above the five-year average of 2.815 tcf for the time of year.

With last week's heat wave continuing into this week in the central U.S., power demand was on track to hit record highs in the 15-state Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) territory from Minnesota to Louisiana on Thursday and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid in Texas on Friday.

Both MISO and ERCOT forecast power supplies would fall short of projected demand plus required reserves on Thursday.

Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas burned to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states had eased to 101.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in August from 101.8 bcfd in July. That compares with a monthly record of 102.2 bcfd in May.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states will remain mostly hotter than normal through at least Sept. 8.

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold around 104.0 bcfd this week and next. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell from an average of 12.7 bcfd in July to 12.2 bcfd so far in August due mostly to reductions at Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Week ended Aug 18 Forecast

Week ended Aug 11 Actual

Year ago Aug 18

Five-year average

Aug 18

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

33

35

54

49

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,098

3,065

2,570

2,815

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

10.1%

10.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.45

2.50

8.78

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

10.46

11.62

69.68

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

13.74

14.30

53.22

34.11

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

4

3

1

7

11

U.S. GFS CDDs

212

223

200

180

162

U.S. GFS TDDs

216

226

201

187

173

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

101.4

101.2

101.3

98.2

92.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.0

7.2

7.3

8.6

8.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

108.4

108.4

108.6

106.8

100.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.3

1.4

1.4

2.4

2.5

U.S. Exports to Mexico

7.0

6.9

6.6

5.5

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.5

11.9

12.1

11.1

6.1

U.S. Commercial

4.4

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.5

3.6

3.6

3.6

3.4

U.S. Power Plant

46.0

47.0

46.9

41.8

41.2

U.S. Industrial

21.4

21.4

21.4

21.3

21.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.1

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.2

2.2

2.2

2.2

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

82.6

83.8

83.8

78.6

78.0

Total U.S. Demand

103.4

104.0

103.9

97.6

92.2

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

84

83

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

77

77

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

76

76

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Aug 25

Week ended Aug 18

Week ended Aug 11

Week ended Aug 4

Week ended Jul 28

Wind

7

7

7

7

7

Solar

3

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

6

5

5

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

44

45

45

45

45

Coal

20

19

19

20

20

Nuclear

17

17

17

17

16

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.60

2.58

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.19

1.21

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.16

4.50

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.09

1.32

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.36

2.46

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.33

1.45

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.45

3.90

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.21

2.16

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.85

1.93

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

24.25

23.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

36.75

35.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

925.00

255.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

38.50

40.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

32.50

42.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

43.50

43.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

