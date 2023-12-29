US natgas prices set for biggest annual drop since 2006

Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped on Friday and were set to end the year with the biggest percentage fall since at least 2006, under pressure from record production, ample inventories in storage, and relatively mild weather conditions.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 4 cents, or 1.5%, at $2.52 per million British thermal units as of 10:05 a.m. EST.

The front-month contract has fallen more than 43% so far in 2023, its first annual fall in two years, which is also set to be the biggest fall since 2006. The contract has also lost more than 10% so far this month in a second consecutive monthly loss.

Prices have fallen sharply from around $10 per mmBtu reached last year on a Russia-Ukraine war-fueled rally, but as those concerns eased futures started 2023 at around the $4 level before declining further as drillers ramped up production.

Prices are "reflecting very bearish market fundamentals, which are record production, weak demand thanks to the warmer than normal weather, and weak foreign demand as well," said Zhen Zhu, managing consultant at C.H. Guernsey and Company in Oklahoma City.

"We are projecting a storage level at the top of the five year band at the end of the coming injection season," Zhen added, saying if this turns out to be true, prices will have no hope of going anywhere in the New Year, unless abnormal weather and production conditions prevail.

Data from LSEG showed average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has risen to 103.5 bcfd so far in 2023 from a record 98.4 bcfd in 2022.

The continental United States also entered the winter heating season with the most natural gas in storage since 2020, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said earlier this month.

U.S. utilities pulled a 87 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas out of storage last week, according to the weekly EIA report. Stockpiles stood at 3.490 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 11.1% above the same week a year ago and 10% above the five-year average. EIA/GAS

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, at 129.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week, up from last week's 119.5 bcfd. Demand was further projected to rise to 136.9 bcfd during next week as forecasts for January get colder.

"The natgas market's outlook depends on what kind of weather we're going to have in the first quarter," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 14.6 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.

Week ended Dec 22 Actual Week ended Dec 15 Actual Year ago Dec 22 Five-year average Dec 22

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -87 -87 -195 -123

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,490 3,577 3,142 3,174

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 10.0% 8.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.53 2.47 5.77 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 10.50 11.03 36.68 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 11.73 11.87 32.34 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 422 416 488 399 413 U.S. GFS CDDs 1 1 2 5 4 U.S. GFS TDDs 423 417 490 404 417 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 108.8 108.3 108.3 98.6 94.2 U.S. Imports from Canada8 8.5 8.9 9.3 10.1 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 117.3 117.1 117.6 108.7 103.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 3.4 3.4 3.4 2.1 3.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 4.4 4.4 5.0 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 14.7 14.3 14.0 12.1 8.6 U.S. Commercial 12.7 15.3 17.2 20.4 14.6 U.S. Residential 20.2 25.6 29.6 35.6 24.7 U.S. Power Plant 30.9 33.0 34.0 34.9 28.6 U.S. Industrial 24.1 25.3 25.7 27.1 25.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.4 5.3 5.3 5.4 5.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.6 2.9 3.1 2.7 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 96.0 107.5 115.0 126.2 101.2 Total U.S. Demand 119.5 129.7 136.9 145.4 118.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 79 80 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 79 79 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 81 81 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 29 Week ended Dec 22 Week ended Dec 15 Week ended Dec 8 Week ended Dec 1 Wind 12 12 11 12 10 Solar 2 2 3 3 3 Hydro 7 6 6 5 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 Natural Gas 39 40 41 40 42 Coal 15 17 17 17 17 Nuclear 23 20 20 21 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.55 2.63 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.79 1.80 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.45 3.58 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.69 1.59 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.12 2.10

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.12 1.88

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.78 2.98

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.62 2.16

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.67 1.64

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 31.25 28.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 29.00 27.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 23.00 25.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 35.00 35.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 39.50 39.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 40.50 40.50

(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese, Ashitha Shivaprasad and Swati Verma in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

