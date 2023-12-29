US natgas prices set for biggest annual drop since 2006

Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped on Friday and were set to end the year with the biggest percentage fall since at least 2006, under pressure from record production, ample inventories in storage, and relatively mild weather conditions.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 4 cents, or 1.5%, at $2.52 per million British thermal units as of 10:05 a.m. EST.
The front-month contract has fallen more than 43% so far in 2023, its first annual fall in two years, which is also set to be the biggest fall since 2006. The contract has also lost more than 10% so far this month in a second consecutive monthly loss.
Prices have fallen sharply from around $10 per mmBtu reached last year on a Russia-Ukraine war-fueled rally, but as those concerns eased futures started 2023 at around the $4 level before declining further as drillers ramped up production.
Prices are "reflecting very bearish market fundamentals, which are record production, weak demand thanks to the warmer than normal weather, and weak foreign demand as well," said Zhen Zhu, managing consultant at C.H. Guernsey and Company in Oklahoma City.
"We are projecting a storage level at the top of the five year band at the end of the coming injection season," Zhen added, saying if this turns out to be true, prices will have no hope of going anywhere in the New Year, unless abnormal weather and production conditions prevail.
Data from LSEG showed average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has risen to 103.5 bcfd so far in 2023 from a record 98.4 bcfd in 2022.
The continental United States also entered the winter heating season with the most natural gas in storage since 2020, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said earlier this month.
U.S. utilities pulled a 87 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas out of storage last week, according to the weekly EIA report. Stockpiles stood at 3.490 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 11.1% above the same week a year ago and 10% above the five-year average. EIA/GAS
LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, at 129.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week, up from last week's 119.5 bcfd. Demand was further projected to rise to 136.9 bcfd during next week as forecasts for January get colder.
"The natgas market's outlook depends on what kind of weather we're going to have in the first quarter," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 14.6 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.
Week ended Dec 22
Actual
Week ended Dec 15 Actual
Year ago Dec 22
Five-year average
Dec 22
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-87
-87
-195
-123
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,490
3,577
3,142
3,174
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
10.0%
8.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.53
2.47
5.77
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
10.50
11.03
36.68
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
11.73
11.87
32.34
34.11
8.95
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
422
416
488
399
413
U.S. GFS CDDs
1
1
2
5
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
423
417
490
404
417
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
108.8
108.3
108.3
98.6
94.2
U.S. Imports from Canada8
8.5
8.9
9.3
10.1
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
117.3
117.1
117.6
108.7
103.5
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.4
3.4
3.4
2.1
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.4
4.4
4.4
5.0
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
14.7
14.3
14.0
12.1
8.6
U.S. Commercial
12.7
15.3
17.2
20.4
14.6
U.S. Residential
20.2
25.6
29.6
35.6
24.7
U.S. Power Plant
30.9
33.0
34.0
34.9
28.6
U.S. Industrial
24.1
25.3
25.7
27.1
25.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.4
5.3
5.3
5.4
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.6
2.9
3.1
2.7
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
96.0
107.5
115.0
126.2
101.2
Total U.S. Demand
119.5
129.7
136.9
145.4
118.0
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
79
80
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
79
79
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
81
81
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 29
Week ended Dec 22
Week ended Dec 15
Week ended Dec 8
Week ended Dec 1
Wind
12
12
11
12
10
Solar
2
2
3
3
3
Hydro
7
6
6
5
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
0
Natural Gas
39
40
41
40
42
Coal
15
17
17
17
17
Nuclear
23
20
20
21
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.55
2.63
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.79
1.80
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.45
3.58
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.69
1.59
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.12
2.10
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.12
1.88
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.78
2.98
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.62
2.16
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.67
1.64
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
31.25
28.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
29.00
27.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
23.00
25.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
35.00
35.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
39.50
39.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
40.50
40.50
(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese, Ashitha Shivaprasad and Swati Verma in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)
