US natgas prices see biggest annual drop since 2006

Credit: REUTERS/ARATHY SOMASEKHAR

December 29, 2023 — 02:35 pm EST

Written by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese, Ashitha Shivaprasad, Swati Verma for Reuters ->

Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped on Friday and recorded their biggest percentage fall for the year since 2006, under pressure from record production, ample inventories in storage and relatively mild weather conditions.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange settled 4.3 cents, or 1.7% lower, at $2.51 per million British thermal units.

The front-month contract fell nearly 44% in 2023, its first annual fall in four years, which is also its biggest fall since 2006. The contract has also lost more than 10% so far this month in a second consecutive monthly loss.

Prices have fallen sharply from around $10 per mmBtu reached last year on a Russia-Ukraine war-fueled rally, but as those concerns eased, futures started 2023 at around the $4 level before declining further as drillers ramped up production.

Prices are "reflecting very bearish market fundamentals, which are record production, weak demand thanks to the warmer-than-normal weather, and weak foreign demand as well," said Zhen Zhu, managing consultant at C.H. Guernsey and Company in Oklahoma City.

"We are projecting a storage level at the top of the five-year band at the end of the coming injection season," Zhen added, saying that if this turns out to be true, prices will have no hope of going anywhere in the new year unless abnormal weather and production conditions prevail.

Data from LSEG showed that average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has risen to 103.5 bcfd so far in 2023 from a record 98.4 bcfd in 2022.

The continental United States also entered the winter heating season with the most natural gas in storage since 2020, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said earlier this month.

U.S. utilities pulled 87 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas out of storage last week, according to the weekly EIA report. Stockpiles stood at 3.490 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 11.1% above the same week a year ago and 10% above the five-year average. EIA/GAS

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, at 129.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week, up from last week's 119.5 bcfd. Demand was further projected to rise to 136.9 bcfd during next week as forecasts for January get colder.

"The natgas market's outlook depends on what kind of weather we're going to have in the first quarter," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 14.6 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.

Week ended Dec 22

Actual

Week ended Dec 15 Actual

Year ago Dec 22

Five-year average

Dec 22

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-87

-87

-195

-123

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,490

3,577

3,142

3,174

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

10.0%

8.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.53

2.47

5.77

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

10.50

11.03

36.68

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

11.73

11.87

32.34

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

422

416

488

399

413

U.S. GFS CDDs

1

1

2

5

4

U.S. GFS TDDs

423

417

490

404

417

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

108.8

108.3

108.3

98.6

94.2

U.S. Imports from Canada8

8.5

8.9

9.3

10.1

9.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

117.3

117.1

117.6

108.7

103.5

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.4

3.4

3.4

2.1

3.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.4

4.4

4.4

5.0

5.0

U.S. LNG Exports

14.7

14.3

14.0

12.1

8.6

U.S. Commercial

12.7

15.3

17.2

20.4

14.6

U.S. Residential

20.2

25.6

29.6

35.6

24.7

U.S. Power Plant

30.9

33.0

34.0

34.9

28.6

U.S. Industrial

24.1

25.3

25.7

27.1

25.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.4

5.3

5.3

5.4

5.3

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.6

2.9

3.1

2.7

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

96.0

107.5

115.0

126.2

101.2

Total U.S. Demand

119.5

129.7

136.9

145.4

118.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

79

80

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

79

79

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

81

81

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 29

Week ended Dec 22

Week ended Dec 15

Week ended Dec 8

Week ended Dec 1

Wind

12

12

11

12

10

Solar

2

2

3

3

3

Hydro

7

6

6

5

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

0

Natural Gas

39

40

41

40

42

Coal

15

17

17

17

17

Nuclear

23

20

20

21

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.55

2.63

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.79

1.80

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.45

3.58

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.69

1.59

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.12

2.10

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.12

1.88

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

2.78

2.98

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.62

2.16

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.67

1.64

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

31.25

28.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

29.00

27.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

23.00

25.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

35.00

35.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

39.50

39.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

40.50

40.50

U.S. natgas yearly move https://tmsnrt.rs/47fYOOO

(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese, Ashitha Shivaprasad and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Jane Merriman and Mark Porter)

