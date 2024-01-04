US natgas prices rise 4% to one-month high on colder forecasts

By Scott DiSavino

Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 4% to a one-month high on Thursday on a drop in daily output and forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

That price increase came despite a smaller-than-expected storage draw last week when milder-than-normal weather kept heating demand low.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled just 14 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended Dec. 29.

That was less than the 40-bcf withdrawal analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a withdrawal of 219 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 97 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 9.6 cents, or 3.6%, to $2.764 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:40 a.m. EST (1540 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Dec. 1.

Even though prices were up for a third day in a row and late January is usually the coldest part of the year, many traders said winter futures for November-March likely already peaked at $3.608 per mmBtu on Nov. 1 due primarily to recent record production and ample supplies of gas in storage.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states had fallen to 107.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record of 108.5 bcfd in December.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain near to warmer than normal through Jan. 12 before turning colder than normal from Jan. 13-19.

With colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 134.1 bcfd this week to 135.3 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico have risen to an average of 5.4 bcfd so far in January, up from 4.6 bcfd in December but still well below the monthly record of 7.0 bcfd in August.

Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S.-based New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira in Mexico starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into LNG for export.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have held near an average of 14.7 bcfd so far in January, matching December's monthly record high.

The U.S. became the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar, as much higher global prices fed demand for more exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $11 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $12 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Dec 29 Actual Week ended Dec 22 Actual Year ago Dec 29 Five-year average Dec 29

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -14 -87 -219 -97

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,476 3,490 2,923 3,077

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 13.0% 10.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.67 2.77 3.42 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 10.75 10.59 19.79 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 11.50 11.50 24.34 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 467 458 328 439 444 U.S. GFS CDDs 1 1 5 4 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 468 459 333 443 447 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 108.8 108.0 107.9 100.7 93.8 U.S. Imports from Canada8 8.5 9.2 8.9 8.7 9.3 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 117.3 117.1 116.8 109.4 103.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 3.4 3.0 2.8 3.1 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.2 4.8 5.4 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 14.7 14.7 14.6 11.9 8.9 U.S. Commercial 12.8 15.6 16.8 13.4 16.6 U.S. Residential 20.3 25.9 28.6 21.4 28.6 U.S. Power Plant 31.0 35.7 33.5 28.2 29.5 U.S. Industrial 24.3 25.6 25.7 24.0 25.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.4 5.3 5.3 5.4 5.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.6 3.0 3.0 2.9 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 96.4 111.2 113.1 95.4 108.7 Total U.S. Demand 120.0 134.1 135.3 115.8 125.6 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 79 78 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 80 78 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 81 79 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 5 Week ended Dec 29 Week ended Dec 22 Week ended Dec 15 Week ended Dec 8 Wind 9 11 11 11 12 Solar 3 2 2 3 3 Hydro 6 7 6 6 5 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 41 40 41 41 40 Coal 19 16 18 17 17 Nuclear 21 22 20 20 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.57 2.55 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 3.77 2.35 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.04 3.81 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.32 1.92 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.48 2.40

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 6.34 2.72

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.95 3.61

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.31 1.99

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.44 1.31

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 52.75 41.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 43.75 36.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 19.50 25.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 63.67 72.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 35.00 44.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 41.75 45.00

