US natgas prices rise 4% to one-month high ahead of storage report

Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

January 04, 2024 — 08:12 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 4% to a one-month high on Thursday on a drop in daily output and forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

That price increase came ahead of a federal report expected to show last week's storage withdrawal was smaller than usual for this time of year because milder-than-normal weather kept heating demand low.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled just 40 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended Dec. 29. That compares with a withdrawal of 219 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 97 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

If correct, last week's decrease would cut stockpiles to 3.450 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 12.1% above the five-year average of 3.077 tcf for the time of year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 10.4 cents, or 3.9%, at $2.772 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:49 a.m. EST (1249 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Dec. 1.

Even though prices were up for a third day in a row and late January is usually the coldest part of the year, many traders said winter futures for November-March likely already peaked at $3.608 per mmBtu on Nov. 1 due primarily to recent record production and ample supplies of gas in storage.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states had fallen to 107.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record of 108.5 bcfd in December.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain near to warmer than normal through Jan. 12 before turning colder than normal from Jan. 13-19.

With colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 134.1 bcfd this week to 135.3 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico have risen to an average of 5.4 bcfd so far in January, up from 4.6 bcfd in December but still well below the monthly record of 7.0 bcfd in August.

Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S.-based New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira in Mexico starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into LNG for export.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have held near an average of 14.7 bcfd so far in January, matching December's monthly record high.

The U.S. became the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar, as much higher global prices fed demand for more exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $11 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $12 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Dec 29 Forecast

Week ended Dec 22 Actual

Year ago Dec 29

Five-year average

Dec 29

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-40

-87

-219

-97

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,450

3,490

2,923

3,077

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

12.1%

10.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2023

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.67

2.77

3.42

2.66

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

10.75

10.59

19.79

13.04

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

11.50

11.50

24.34

14.39

14.31

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

467

458

328

439

444

U.S. GFS CDDs

1

1

5

4

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

468

459

333

443

447

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

108.8

108.0

107.9

100.7

93.8

U.S. Imports from Canada8

8.5

9.2

8.9

8.7

9.3

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.3

Total U.S. Supply

117.3

117.1

116.8

109.4

103.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.4

3.0

2.8

3.1

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.4

5.2

4.8

5.4

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

14.7

14.7

14.6

11.9

8.9

U.S. Commercial

12.8

15.6

16.8

13.4

16.6

U.S. Residential

20.3

25.9

28.6

21.4

28.6

U.S. Power Plant

31.0

35.7

33.5

28.2

29.5

U.S. Industrial

24.3

25.6

25.7

24.0

25.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.4

5.3

5.3

5.4

5.4

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.6

3.0

3.0

2.9

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

96.4

111.2

113.1

95.4

108.7

Total U.S. Demand

120.0

134.1

135.3

115.8

125.6

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

79

78

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

80

78

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

81

79

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 5

Week ended Dec 29

Week ended Dec 22

Week ended Dec 15

Week ended Dec 8

Wind

9

11

11

11

12

Solar

3

2

2

3

3

Hydro

6

7

6

6

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

40

41

41

40

Coal

19

16

18

17

17

Nuclear

21

22

20

20

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.57

2.55

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

3.77

2.35

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.04

3.81

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.32

1.92

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.48

2.40

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

6.34

2.72

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.95

3.61

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.31

1.99

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.44

1.31

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

52.75

41.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

43.75

36.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

19.50

25.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

63.67

72.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

35.00

44.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

41.75

45.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
