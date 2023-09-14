US natgas prices rise 3% to near two-week high ahead of storage report

Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 3% to nearly a two-week high on Thursday on a drop in daily output, a rise in crude futures, forecasts for higher gas demand over the next two weeks than previously expected and signs that Freeport LNG's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas started to pull in more feedgas.
That price increase occurred ahead of a federal report expected to show last week's storage build was smaller than usual because power generators burned lots of gas to keep air conditioners humming during a lingering heat wave.
Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 48 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Sept. 8. That compares with an increase of 74 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 76 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 3.196 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 6.5% above the five-year average of 3.002 tcf for the time of year.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 6.9 cents, or 2.6%, to $2.749 per million British thermal units at 9:27 a.m. EDT (1327 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Sept. 1.
Oil prices CLc1, LCOc1 climbed about 2% on Thursday to their highest levels since November 2022 on forecasts for tighter supplies for the rest of 2023. O/R
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states has eased to 102.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, down from a record 102.3 bcfd in August.
Most of that decline occurred this week. On a daily basis, output was on track to drop about 2.8 bcfd over the past four days to a preliminary two-month low of 99.9 bcfd on Thursday. Energy traders noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.
Meteorologists forecast the weather in the lower 48 states would remain near normal until Sept. 18 before turning mostly warmer than usual in the Sept. 22-29 period. Traders, however, noted that above normal temperatures in late September were not that hot, with averages of around 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22.2 Celsius) versus a normal of 70 F for that time of year.
With seasonally cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, will slide from 100.5 bcfd this week to 96.2 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have averaged 12.6 bcfd so far in September, up from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
On a daily basis, however, LNG feedgas was only on track to reach 12.4 bcfd on Thursday due mostly to a reduction at Freeport LNG this week.
The 2.1-bcfd Freeport facility was on track to pull in about 0.9 bcfd of gas on Thursday, up from an average of 0.3 bcfd over the past four days, according to LSEG data. Sources told Reuters that Freeport had canceled four cargoes since reducing feedgas this week. Last week, the plant was pulling in about 1.8 bcfd of pipeline gas.
Looking ahead, traders noted Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland was on track to shut for about a week of planned maintenance around Sept. 21-29, according to company notices to customers. Cove Point shuts every year in the autumn for maintenance. In 2022, it shut from around Oct. 1-27, according to LSEG data.
Week ended Sep 8 Forecast
Week ended Sep 1 Actual
Year ago Sep 8
Five-year average
Sep 8
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
48
33
74
76
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,196
3,148
2,760
3,002
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
6.5%
7.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.81
2.68
7.76
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
11.27
11.78
57.90
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
13.39
13.39
46.99
34.11
8.95
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
16
15
19
28
42
U.S. GFS CDDs
119
121
130
127
105
U.S. GFS TDDs
135
136
149
156
147
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
102.5
101.9
102.0
99.6
92.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.5
7.2
7.5
8.5
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total U.S. Supply
110.0
109.0
109.5
108.1
100.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.0
1.9
1.9
2.3
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
7.0
7.0
7.0
5.5
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
13.2
12.1
12.5
11.4
6.5
U.S. Commercial
4.5
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.9
U.S. Residential
3.6
3.8
3.8
3.7
3.9
U.S. Power Plant
42.5
42.2
37.6
36.2
34.9
U.S. Industrial
21.5
21.5
21.4
21.3
21.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.1
5.0
5.0
5.1
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.1
2.0
2.1
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
79.4
79.4
74.8
73.2
72.5
Total U.S. Demand
101.5
100.5
96.3
92.4
87.0
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
83
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
77
77
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
76
76
103
81
95
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Sep 15
Week ended Sep 8
Week ended Sep 1
Week ended Aug 25
Week ended Aug 18
Wind
6
9
6
7
7
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
6
5
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
47
44
45
45
45
Coal
18
19
19
20
19
Nuclear
18
17
18
17
17
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.76
2.72
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.65
1.73
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.35
4.43
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.54
1.71
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.34
2.35
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.74
2.33
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.84
4.94
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.22
2.19
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.96
1.97
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
35.50
32.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
32.25
27.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
30.25
33.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
82.40
74.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
44.50
36.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
41.50
35.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)
