US natgas prices rise 3% to near two-week high ahead of storage report

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

September 14, 2023 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 3% to nearly a two-week high on Thursday on a drop in daily output, a rise in crude futures, forecasts for higher gas demand over the next two weeks than previously expected and signs that Freeport LNG's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas started to pull in more feedgas.

That price increase occurred ahead of a federal report expected to show last week's storage build was smaller than usual because power generators burned lots of gas to keep air conditioners humming during a lingering heat wave.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 48 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Sept. 8. That compares with an increase of 74 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 76 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 3.196 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 6.5% above the five-year average of 3.002 tcf for the time of year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 6.9 cents, or 2.6%, to $2.749 per million British thermal units at 9:27 a.m. EDT (1327 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Sept. 1.

Oil prices CLc1, LCOc1 climbed about 2% on Thursday to their highest levels since November 2022 on forecasts for tighter supplies for the rest of 2023. O/R

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states has eased to 102.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, down from a record 102.3 bcfd in August.

Most of that decline occurred this week. On a daily basis, output was on track to drop about 2.8 bcfd over the past four days to a preliminary two-month low of 99.9 bcfd on Thursday. Energy traders noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the lower 48 states would remain near normal until Sept. 18 before turning mostly warmer than usual in the Sept. 22-29 period. Traders, however, noted that above normal temperatures in late September were not that hot, with averages of around 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22.2 Celsius) versus a normal of 70 F for that time of year.

With seasonally cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, will slide from 100.5 bcfd this week to 96.2 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have averaged 12.6 bcfd so far in September, up from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

On a daily basis, however, LNG feedgas was only on track to reach 12.4 bcfd on Thursday due mostly to a reduction at Freeport LNG this week.

The 2.1-bcfd Freeport facility was on track to pull in about 0.9 bcfd of gas on Thursday, up from an average of 0.3 bcfd over the past four days, according to LSEG data. Sources told Reuters that Freeport had canceled four cargoes since reducing feedgas this week. Last week, the plant was pulling in about 1.8 bcfd of pipeline gas.

Looking ahead, traders noted Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland was on track to shut for about a week of planned maintenance around Sept. 21-29, according to company notices to customers. Cove Point shuts every year in the autumn for maintenance. In 2022, it shut from around Oct. 1-27, according to LSEG data.

Week ended Sep 8 Forecast

Week ended Sep 1 Actual

Year ago Sep 8

Five-year average

Sep 8

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

48

33

74

76

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,196

3,148

2,760

3,002

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

6.5%

7.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.81

2.68

7.76

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

11.27

11.78

57.90

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

13.39

13.39

46.99

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

16

15

19

28

42

U.S. GFS CDDs

119

121

130

127

105

U.S. GFS TDDs

135

136

149

156

147

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

102.5

101.9

102.0

99.6

92.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.5

7.2

7.5

8.5

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Total U.S. Supply

110.0

109.0

109.5

108.1

100.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.0

1.9

1.9

2.3

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

7.0

7.0

7.0

5.5

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

13.2

12.1

12.5

11.4

6.5

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.9

U.S. Residential

3.6

3.8

3.8

3.7

3.9

U.S. Power Plant

42.5

42.2

37.6

36.2

34.9

U.S. Industrial

21.5

21.5

21.4

21.3

21.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.1

5.0

5.0

5.1

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.1

2.0

2.1

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

79.4

79.4

74.8

73.2

72.5

Total U.S. Demand

101.5

100.5

96.3

92.4

87.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

83

83

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

77

77

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

76

76

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sep 15

Week ended Sep 8

Week ended Sep 1

Week ended Aug 25

Week ended Aug 18

Wind

6

9

6

7

7

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

6

5

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

47

44

45

45

45

Coal

18

19

19

20

19

Nuclear

18

17

18

17

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.76

2.72

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.65

1.73

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.35

4.43

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.54

1.71

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.34

2.35

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.74

2.33

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.84

4.94

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.22

2.19

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.96

1.97

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

35.50

32.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

32.25

27.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

30.25

33.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

82.40

74.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

44.50

36.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

41.50

35.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

